Colorado State

The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Legendary Basketball Coach Has A Problem With Olivia Dunne

Earlier this week, the New York Times published a somewhat controversial story about Name, Image and Likeness in women's college sports. The piece highlighted star gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has grown a massive following on social media. As a result, she's cashed in with brand deals that pay her seven-figures.
Yardbarker

The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC

When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Syracuse Orange are 1-5 against the Florida State Seminoles since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Orange and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse has a defense that allows only 18.44 points per game, so FSU's offense will have their work cut out for them.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Texans' Dameon Pierce: Another limited practice

Pierce (chest/shoulder) remained limited in practice Thursday. So far, there's been nothing to suggest that Pierce's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger, but the Texans' top running back likely will have to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 10 injury designation. Pierce is coming off a Week 9 effort in a loss to the Eagles in which he was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, while carrying 27 times for 139 yards.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Texas-El Paso vs. New Mexico St.: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: New Mexico St. 1-0; Texas-El Paso 0-1 The New Mexico St. Aggies are 11-1 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Don Haskins Center. New Mexico St. won both of their matches against Texas-El Paso last season (77-71 and 72-69) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
EL PASO, TX
CBS Sports

Colts' Matt Ryan: Back at practice

Ryan (shoulder) was spotted at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Ryan, who is working his way back from a Grade 2 right shoulder sprain is practicing for the first time since he was removed from the Colts' starting quarterback role following the team's Week 7 loss to the Titans. Regardless of the progress Ryan makes this week, Sam Ehlinger is slated to start Sunday's game against the Raiders.

