Pierce (chest/shoulder) remained limited in practice Thursday. So far, there's been nothing to suggest that Pierce's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger, but the Texans' top running back likely will have to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 10 injury designation. Pierce is coming off a Week 9 effort in a loss to the Eagles in which he was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, while carrying 27 times for 139 yards.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO