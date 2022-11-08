Read full article on original website
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend
2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
Breaking down the Division 1 CIF Southern Section playoff football bracket
Undefeated Mater Dei is the top seed
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
Legendary Basketball Coach Has A Problem With Olivia Dunne
Earlier this week, the New York Times published a somewhat controversial story about Name, Image and Likeness in women's college sports. The piece highlighted star gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has grown a massive following on social media. As a result, she's cashed in with brand deals that pay her seven-figures.
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
Michigan football QB Cade McNamara’s surprising admission after surgery to repair knee injury
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has been sidelined since Week 3 of the college football season after suffering a knee injury in the team’s win over UConn. It had been several weeks since Michigan football provided an update on the health of the senior signal-caller. McNamara himself provided an update on Thursday, via his Instagram page.
Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Syracuse Orange are 1-5 against the Florida State Seminoles since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Orange and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse has a defense that allows only 18.44 points per game, so FSU's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson to retire at the end of the 2022 season
Mater Dei-Santa Ana football coach Bruce Rollinson, the winningest active coach in California, announced a few minutes ago on Twitter he will retire at the end of this, his 34th season. "After playing at Mater Dei more than 50 years ago, 47 years coaching at Mater Dei and 34 years as the head ...
Juwan Howard Admits Michigan Considered Significant Addition
It's been easier than ever for college basketball teams to bring new recruits into the fold via the transfer portal and just about every major program has benefited from using it. But there was one very notable chance to add to Michigan that head coach Juwan Howard had that he ultimately let slide.
Central Section playoffs: Junior 4-star receiver Marshel Sanders leads Clovis West past Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. — Clovis West junior receiver Marshel Sanders showed once again why he is one of the best playmakers in the Central Section. With the season and CS Division I quarterfinal game against No.8 seed Clovis still in doubt, the Eagles' junior took a short pass from backup quarterback ...
Video: 'Smartest' Play Of College Basketball Season Going Viral
Bellarmine stunned Louisville in a cross-town battle on Wednesday night, winning 67-66 at the KFC Yum! Center. During the final 10 seconds of the game, Louisville had a chance to take the lead. However, Roosevelt Wheeler's attempt inside the paint fell short. Juston Betz rebounded the ball with roughly six...
CIF-Central Section playoffs: Buchanan gains redemption, D1 semifinal bid with win over Clovis North
CLOVIS, Calif. — It was a shot. A very big shot. Clovis North, the hottest team in Central Section football, drove the ball down Buchanan's defense 17 plays, almost entirely on the ground. It looked like a continuation of what the Broncos did just three weeks earlier against Bears in a ...
Nevada vs. Boise State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Nevada Wolf Pack have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Nevada and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Insider names two schools that are 'clear favorites' to join Pac-12
Beginning in 2024, UCLA and USC will move to the Big Ten, leaving a void to fill for the Pac-12. The conference can either stay at 10 teams, add an 11th or do whatever it can to get back to 12. All of that remains very much uncertain at the...
USC instantly loses ground to UCLA -- not in football, but in hoops
Next week, USC and UCLA will go at it on the gridiron. That is obviously the most important Trojan-Bruin battle in this current college sports cycle. USC fans would gladly make a trade in which USC basketball doesn’t make the NCAA Tournament, if it means that the Trojans and Lincoln Riley beat Chip Kelly and the Bruins on Nov. 19.
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Another limited practice
Pierce (chest/shoulder) remained limited in practice Thursday. So far, there's been nothing to suggest that Pierce's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger, but the Texans' top running back likely will have to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 10 injury designation. Pierce is coming off a Week 9 effort in a loss to the Eagles in which he was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, while carrying 27 times for 139 yards.
Texas-El Paso vs. New Mexico St.: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: New Mexico St. 1-0; Texas-El Paso 0-1 The New Mexico St. Aggies are 11-1 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Don Haskins Center. New Mexico St. won both of their matches against Texas-El Paso last season (77-71 and 72-69) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Colts' Matt Ryan: Back at practice
Ryan (shoulder) was spotted at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Ryan, who is working his way back from a Grade 2 right shoulder sprain is practicing for the first time since he was removed from the Colts' starting quarterback role following the team's Week 7 loss to the Titans. Regardless of the progress Ryan makes this week, Sam Ehlinger is slated to start Sunday's game against the Raiders.
