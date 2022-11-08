ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

A laid-off Twitter employee filed an NLRB complaint alleging he was fired for helping fellow staff 'protect themselves'

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3vQv_0j3DDzzH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o8QHo_0j3DDzzH00

Robyn Beck-Pool/Getty Images

  • A software engineer laid off by Twitter said in an NLRB filing that he was illegally targeted.
  • Emmanuel Cornet claimed he was laid off for trying to help Twitter staff preserve work documents.
  • Just hours before being fired, he had shared a browser extension that made downloading emails quicker.

A former Twitter worker claims that he was illegally laid off because he had tried to help staff preserve work documents.

Emmanuel "Manu" Cornet , who had worked as a Twitter software engineer in San Francisco, filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday.

The complaint, which has been seen by Insider, says that Twitter had violated clauses of the National Labor Relations Act by terminating Cornet in "retaliation for concerted protected activity."

After Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter on October 27, he fired some of the company's top executives , including its CEO and CFO, and started devising plans for widespread layoffs with help from a team of close advisors. Twitter has since laid off swathes of workers.

"With the layoff rumors, Mr. Cornet became concerned that he and other Twitter employees would lose access to important documents should they be laid off, such as statements reflecting their stock in Twitter, performance reviews, and other human resource documents," which would help employees claim compensation and challenge their termination, Cornet's complaint says.

He had previously developed a Google Chrome extension that would allow employees to download emails from their  Gmail accounts and thereby save their documents more easily. Cornet says that the extension "does something that anybody can do manually without it."

Cornet then published this extension on the Chrome Web Store and shared it on a Slack channel for Twitter staff on November 1, per the complaint.

But later that day, Twitter both fired Cornet and removed the link to his extension from the Slack channel, per the complaint. He says he wasn't asked to take down the link prior to being terminated.

"Mr. Cornet alleges that Twitter selected him to be one of the first employees let go in its mass layoff, in retaliation for having assisting his fellow employees to help protect themselves in the event that they were laid off," the complaint says.

Cornet, who had been known for the satirical cartoons he drew while at Twitter and during his 10-year stint at Google, said in a blog post on November 1, the day he was fired: "My current understanding is that I was too much of a potential troublemaker for the new management."

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 90

Harold
4d ago

these people needed criminal charges. Twitter was losing 5 million a day. you know they were buying stock insurance and getting rich.

Reply(9)
27
Valerie Aylward
4d ago

OH BROTHER, u were fired, get over it and move on like every other person that's been fired!🙄🤡🙄

Reply(5)
42
fyuute
3d ago

Isn't this the same guy that was claiming he got fired for being a problematic employee due to the cartoons he drew or something? I believe he walked up and handed one to musk on his first day at the twitter offices. Really sounds like this guy was probably too nosy for his own good and is now upset that he doesn't get the severance deal.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Tyla

Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation

A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Business Insider

Business Insider

719K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy