Livestock barn destroyed by fire in Wheatland Township

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago
WHEATLAND TWP. — A livestock barn became fully engulfed by fire early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Hoxie Road and the barn was reported to be full of chickens.

The Addison Fire Department arrived to find the barn fully consumed by flame and that it had fully collapsed.

Additional manpower was dispatched from the Somerset Township Fire Department and flames were brought under control quickly.

No injuries were reported in the blaze and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

— Corey Murray is a staff writer for The Hillsdale Daily News

