YAIAA girls' volleyball: Coaches announce all-stars and players of the year

Volleyball season continues for two York-Adams teams, but that doesn't mean the coaches waited to select their all-stars.

Central York and York Catholic start their PIAA journeys Tuesday night. District 3 Class 2A champion York Catholic hosts District 12 runner-up Parkway Center City at 6 p.m.. Class 4A fourth seed Central York travels to District 1 champion Garnet Valley for a 5 p.m. match.

YAIAA coaches named players of the year and all-stars for all three divisions.

Spring Grove junior outside hitter McKenzie Boyer was named the Division I Player of the Year. Boyer led the league with 290 kills in the regular season. But she wasn't just a hitter. She was also among the league leaders in aces (42) and digs (214).

Division II Player of the Year, York Suburban senior outside hitter Makenna Stockton, was also equally effective from the front and back rows. She finished with 172 kills, 55 aces and 204 digs.

Campbell Chronister, Delone Catholic's junior setter, led the league in assists with 565. But she was named Division III Player of the Year for also picking up 120 digs, nailing 54 aces and setting down 44 kills.

Here is a look at the division all-star teams.

Division I

Player of the Year: McKenzie Boyer, Spring Grove, Jr.

First team

Bhrooke Axe, Red Lion, Sr. MH

Sophia Okronley, Dallastown, Sr. S/OH

Olivia Oppediasano, Dallastown, Sr. OH

Taryn Peters, Central York, Jr. S

Lillian Sullivan, South Western, So. MH

Makenzie Wright-Rawls, Central York, Sr. MH

Second team

Makenzie Adams, New Oxford, Jr. OH

Katlyn Grempler, South Western, Sr. OH

Caitlin Munsky, Central York, Jr. MH

Mylie Ormond, Spring Grove, Sr. S

Shea Stevens, Dallastown, Jr. L

Alayna Zeigler, Spring Grove, Fr., OH

Honorable mention

Megan Adams, New Oxford, Sr. MH

Libby Bloss, Dallastown, Jr. MH

Emma Chataginer, Central York, So., OH

Alexiea Cornett, South Western, Jr. MH

Alysa Dennison, Red Lion, Sr. L

Kira Lynch, Dallastown, So., MH

Lauren Sommer, Central York, Sr. L

Halin Terreo, York High, Sr. S

Brooke Yankanich, Central York, Sr. OH

Division II

Player of the Year: Makenna Stockton, York Suburban, Sr. OH

First team

Payton Bahoric, Dover, Jr. MH

Colbie McKenna, York Suburban, Fr. OH

Anna-Marie Petricevic, Susquehannock, Jr. OH

MJ Rupp, West York, Sr. S

Eleah Steiner, York Suburban, Sr. MH

Faith Walker, West York, Jr. MH

Second team

Brooklyn Camara, Eastern York, Sr. MH

Ireland Cotton, West York, Sr. OH

Gemma Galligani, Dover, Sr. L

Marley Leiphart, Dover, Sr. L

Camryn Leslie, Northeastern, Sr. MH

Anna Titter, York Suburban, Sr. L

Emily Wright, Susquehannock, Sr. OH

Honorable mention

Leah Bazzle, West York, Jr. OH

Aiva Duerr, York Suburban, Jr. S

Lily Forry, Northeastern, Sr. L

Briley Jones, Susquehannock, Jr. L

Elysa Myers, West York, Sr. L

Carrie Stump, York Suburban, So. MH

Division III

Player of the Year: Campbell Chronister, Delone Catholic, Jr. S

First team

Emma Anderson, Delone Catholic, Sr. L

Denae Bello, Delone Catholic, So. OH

Avery Heist, York Catholic, Sr. MH

Meredith Keefer, Delone Catholic, So. RS

Adeline Phillips, York Catholic, Sr. OH

Ellie Staub, Littlestown, Sr. OH

Second team

Reese Beck, York Catholic, Sr. S

Carly Everett, York Catholic, Sr. L

Tiffany King, York Tech, So. OH

Ella Means, Bermudian Springs, So. OH

Ashley Patterson, York Catholic, Jr. OH

Gracie Plunkert, Littlestown, So. OH

Jenna Young, Littlestown, Sr. RS

Honorable mention

Beitris Boyreau-Millar, York Catholic, Jr. S

Makayla Branham, Littlestown, Jr. S

Emma Flohr, Fairfield, Jr. L

Bryonna Hatfield, Hanover, Sr. OH

Miley Heath, Hanover, So. S

Isabella MacCall, Littlestown, So. RS

Jenna Morris, York Tech, Sr. S

Lucy Peters, Bermudian Springs, So. RS

Kaitlyn Schwarz, Delone Catholic, Jr. MH

Riley Stigler, Hanover, So. OH

Maddie Wagner, Bermudian Springs, So. S

