The decentralized finance (DeFi) trend has the answer to a lot of problems reflecting the loopholes and inadequacies of the current financial system, which is eroded by inflation, inequality, a lot of centralization, and straight corruption. Nevertheless, despite the tremendous potential of blockchain networks for financial services, there is no adequate legal framework that would support the use of decentralized solutions for financial use cases at all levels. Moreover, there is evident resistance from many government officials who are not ready for a major change in the paradigm.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO