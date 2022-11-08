Read full article on original website
How FTX Collapse Caused Crypto Market To Shed Over $100 Billion In 24 Hours
Major cryptocurrencies are down with some depreciating in value more than 10% in the past 24 hours. Just days earlier, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that FTX asked for help in dealing with the ongoing liquidity problem in the troubled exchange. This prompted a strong bearish response from the crypto market.
Worried About The Future Of Crypto? Here’s What Cardano Founder Thinks
With the crypto market suffering massive losses this week, there has been more concern about the future of the space. This is not just limited to the price of the digital assets in the market, but rather the collapse of multiple big players in crypto such as Terra in May and now the FTX crypto exchange. However, not everyone is frazzled by recent events and one of those is Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson.
FTX Re-Open Withdrawals? Users Report Successful Transactions
Crypto exchange FTX has begun processing withdrawals, according to reports from users and the crypto community. A few minutes ago, the crypto trading venue CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried,. Data from Arkam Intelligence indicates that at least $2,6 million left the platform in the past hour. There is much uncertainty around the...
ThreeOh DAO Hopes to Change Washington DC’s Take on DeFi
The decentralized finance (DeFi) trend has the answer to a lot of problems reflecting the loopholes and inadequacies of the current financial system, which is eroded by inflation, inequality, a lot of centralization, and straight corruption. Nevertheless, despite the tremendous potential of blockchain networks for financial services, there is no adequate legal framework that would support the use of decentralized solutions for financial use cases at all levels. Moreover, there is evident resistance from many government officials who are not ready for a major change in the paradigm.
Meme Coins Taking Over: Rocketize, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu
Meme coins are the new big thing in the crypto world. Despite being in the crypto space for almost a decade, in recent years, meme coins have become more popular. Now, meme coins are one of the most used cryptocurrencies which is leading to new meme coin projects being released in hopes of success. Three meme coins that seem to be on the path to dominating this sector include Rocketize (JATO), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Floki Inu (FLOKI).
How to get into the metaverse with The Sandbox (SAND) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
The metaverse has been a hotly debated topic over recent months, as its proponents — including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg — promote it as a new frontier for humanity. Today we’re looking at two of the most exciting projects involving the metaverse: The Sandbox (SAND) and a new project that is exciting many savvy cryptocurrency investors called Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which is in stage 1 of its presale and expected to see 6000% growth.
