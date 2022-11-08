ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi strikes parked vehicle on I-71, spills Rice Krispies, apple pies

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
A semitrailer suffered serious damage and its driver was taken to the hospital with apparently minor injuries after the truck struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle on the right shoulder of Interstate 71's southbound lane at 6:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

The patrol said Carlos Guedes, 70, of Boynton Beach, Florida, was the driver of the semitractor-trailer.

According to scanner traffic, the semitractor-trailer was carrying Rice Krispies treats and apple pies, which spilled onto the grassy area off the highway. The dispatcher could not immediately confirm the cargo as the report was not completely done.

Guedes was transported by Washington Township Fire Department/EMS to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital with apparently minor injuries, the patrol said.

Guedes was cited for failing to maintain marked lanes, according to the patrol.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Semi strikes parked vehicle on I-71, spills Rice Krispies, apple pies

