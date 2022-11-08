Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Festival of Trees Silver Anniversary Continues Through Wednesday
The Silver Anniversary Festival of Trees began Saturday, November 12th and continues at the David S Palmer Arena. One familiar voice who has been there all the way through, except for when he’s teaching at Danville High School, is emcee Brian Schroeder. AUDIO: This is an early start to...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Public Library Announces Events Schedule
THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION PROVIDED BY THE DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY. Operating Hours: Monday – Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed. November 21: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Annual Salute to Veterans at Hazel and Williams in Danville
On a cold, brisk Veterans Day morning, at the Danville Middle East Conflicts Memorial at Hazel and Williams, the Veterans Coalition once again honored our Veterans for their service. Danville mayor Rickey Williams, Jr was glad to see a lot of citizens there. AUDIO: It’s a powerful and moving moment....
WCIA
22nd Annual Parade of Lights announces Grand Marshal
The Champaign Center Partnership is delighted to announce Joe DeLuce, founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of the Champaign Park District, as the grand marshal for the 22nd annual Parade of Lights!. “With over 25 years of service to our community through his work at the Champaign...
Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story will encourage you to donate. Tammy Williams’ […]
WCIA
Twitty & Lynn coming to Fischer Theatre
Before taking The Fischer Theatre stage in Danville, Tayla Lynn shares what people will experience at the show. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have country music in their blood. The grandchildren of famed duo Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, the two have taken to the road to honor their grandparents in an intimate evening of music and storytelling. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have seen great success with their Tribute to Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty; going into their second year together, the duo already has at least two dozen tour dates set throughout much of North America and Canada.
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Westville Veterans’ Day Ceremony A Little Different
This year’s Veteran’s Day ceremony in Westville was a little different. Speaker Paul Shannon said he wanted to focus on the solitary world of veterans…. {AUDIO: ‘’No matter how successful veterans might be, more often than not veterans are often alone – mentally, spiritually – each day and for the rest of their lives.}
WCIA
Taste of the town at Sweet Basil Cafe
Sweet Basil Cafe is a family owned and operated restaurant. Our food is prepared with only the finest and freshest ingredients. Our staff is happy to provide you with outstanding service! From daily specials, an espresso bar and a menu with tons of variety, you can enjoy meals all day with family and friends.
Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area. This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. “The holidays are times for family, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire Strikes Danville Habitat For Humanity ReStore
Danville Firefighters succeeded tonight (Thursday) in containing a blaze at the Habitat For Humanity ReStore building. But it still suffered extensive damage. Jonathan Gibson, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Danville, talked with Bill Pickett on the scene about the blaze…. {AUDIO: ‘’We’re still trying to figure out how...
Danville Fire Dept. responds to Habitat for Humanity fire
UPDATE on 11/10/2022 at 8:50 p.m. After only three years working out of the building, the Danville Habitat for Humanity says they’re devastated by a fire at their “Restore” night. Executive Director Jonathan Gibson says the building was locked up and closed for the night when he got the emergency notification. He believes no one […]
New details released about Danville Habitat for Humanity fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department has released an initial report on a fire at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Thursday night. Chief Don McMasters said the department received word of the fire at 5:55 p.m., interrupting a training exercise the department had planned. Prior to firefighters’ arrival, witnesses recorded saw flames coming through […]
Westville native serving country in the U.S. Space Force
WESTVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Dominick Koontz, a Westville High School grad, is serving our country in one branch of the military you may not know much about. The Space Force. “Space is a lot bigger and a lot more pertinent in our lives than a lot of people realize,” he said. Every day as a […]
WAND TV
Ice cream and cereal bar to open in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A unique dessert bar will be providing Champaign residents with ice cream and breakfast treats later this month. Heavy Spoon, a new cereal and ice cream bar, will open in downtown Champaign on November 19 according to the News-Gazette. The shop will be at 118 N. Neil St. which was the former location of Aroma Cafe.
fordcountychronicle.com
Chad Johnson elected Ford County sheriff; 2 newcomers elected to county board
PAXTON — A few newcomers joined several current office holders in winning election to positions in Ford County government in the Nov. 8 general election, which saw no contested races on the local level. Paxton Police Capt. Chad Johnson will become Ford County’s next sheriff after running unopposed to...
‘I had to go;’ Ludlow veteran recalls service after 9/11
LUDLOW, Ill. (WCIA) — Derek Fitzpatrick comes from a long line of military service, and after graduating high school, he knew it was his turn to step up and serve. Even if that meant putting his life at risk. He served in the Army and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008. It’s been 14 years, […]
Marron declares victory in 104th District
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) declared victory in the 104th Legislative district on Thursday. The unofficial tally from the Champaign County Clerk, Vermilion County Clerk and Danville Election Commission gives Marron 18,682 votes to opponent Cindy Cunningham’s 14,070 votes, a current 14% victory margin. “I want to thank all the people […]
Champaign Co. candidate cleaning up yard signs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Election Day has come and gone, but you still probably see campaign signs around town. One of the candidates is doing something about it. Mike Kobel is creating a sign challenge. He says he’ll take the first Champaign County candidate to dinner who sends a photo of themself and their collected […]
Police help investigate ‘rumors of threats’ to middle school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police were present at Edison Middle School Wednesday. They helped the school’s security team investigate rumors of a social media threat, but determined them to be “unfounded.” Police say they were contacted by staff Tuesday, and their presence Wednesday was out of “an abundance of caution.” Unit 4 Chief Communications […]
