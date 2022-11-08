Before taking The Fischer Theatre stage in Danville, Tayla Lynn shares what people will experience at the show. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have country music in their blood. The grandchildren of famed duo Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, the two have taken to the road to honor their grandparents in an intimate evening of music and storytelling. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have seen great success with their Tribute to Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty; going into their second year together, the duo already has at least two dozen tour dates set throughout much of North America and Canada.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO