Idaho County, ID

koze.com

Lewiston man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

A Lewiston man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver for allegedly having 18 fentanyl pills. 43-year-old Michael McNamee appeared Wednesday by video in the Nez Perce County Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, who set bond at $30,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Idaho State Police...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Asotin County deputy charged with assault during arrest

An Asotin County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with assault after using excessive force during an arrest. Detectives say that deputy Michael Divino was arresting a woman for a DUI when he grabbed the woman by her neck and slammed her head into a door. He is set to make his first court appearance in two weeks.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 9, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------- Caller at PD advising that he found a debit card. Adv him of the time delay. ------------------------------------------------------- 22-M09760 Non-Injury Traffic Accident. Incident Address: 600 blk ASH ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of Lewiston gives back however they can

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association an association of Veterans from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces who ride motorcycles as a hobby. According to the national website, their focus is to provide assistance and help to individual veterans, veteran care facilities, other veteran organizations and registered charities. CVMA chapters...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Democrats Nearly Sweep Latah County Courthouse Races

Democrats have all three seats on the Latah County Board of Commissioners after Tuesday’s general election. Democrat Tom Lamar won re-election with 52% of the vote over Republican Brian Loomis. John Bohman took 51% of the vote defeating Republican Carl Berglund for the open seat being vacated by Republican Dave McGraw who is retiring. They join fellow Democrat Kathie LaFortune on the three-member Latah County Board of Commissioners.
KHQ Right Now

Cheap Trick concert in Lewiston postponed

The band Cheap trick has postponed their concert in Lewiston until Jan. 2023 due to a bandmember who recently got surgery. If you have tickets to the show, they will still be valid for the upcoming show in January.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday and Saturday

There will be a S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds from 9 am to 3 pm. There is a 10 dollar entry fee that includes a beverage from Moscow Brewing Company. Entry is free during the Saturday sale. For more information visit...
LATAH COUNTY, ID

