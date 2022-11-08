Read full article on original website
Sheriff's Office Investigating After Kamiah man Dies in Monday Night Crash
GRANGEVILLE - At about 7:40 p.m. on Monday, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a one vehicle crash at Woodland Road and Moonhouse Road, north of Kamiah. Deputies responded and located a white 1995 Chevrolet pickup. Kamiah Ambulance determined the driver, 55-year-old Gerald Matthew Burns, of Kamiah, had succumbed to his injuries.
koze.com
Lewiston man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
A Lewiston man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver for allegedly having 18 fentanyl pills. 43-year-old Michael McNamee appeared Wednesday by video in the Nez Perce County Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, who set bond at $30,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Idaho State Police...
KLEWTV
First flu death of season reported in Idaho is from Nez Perce County
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials announced Thursday that a Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. Officials said in a press release that the first influenza-related death had occurred in the first week of...
Pair Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges After Idaho County K9 Alerts on Vehicle
IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) responded to a camp outside of Slate Creek in Idaho County in response to a report of several camping violations. According to a news release from the ICSO, after responding to the camp,...
Montana Woman Arrested in Idaho County for Possession of Meth, Mushrooms and Marijuana
KOOSKIA - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the Kooskia area when they stopped to make contact with a vehicle parked at the boat ramps. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), when making contact with the driver...
First influenza death of season reported in Idaho
A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. The post First influenza death of season reported in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
KHQ Right Now
Asotin County deputy charged with assault during arrest
An Asotin County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with assault after using excessive force during an arrest. Detectives say that deputy Michael Divino was arresting a woman for a DUI when he grabbed the woman by her neck and slammed her head into a door. He is set to make his first court appearance in two weeks.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 9, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------- Caller at PD advising that he found a debit card. Adv him of the time delay. ------------------------------------------------------- 22-M09760 Non-Injury Traffic Accident. Incident Address: 600 blk ASH ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time...
KLEWTV
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of Lewiston gives back however they can
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association an association of Veterans from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces who ride motorcycles as a hobby. According to the national website, their focus is to provide assistance and help to individual veterans, veteran care facilities, other veteran organizations and registered charities. CVMA chapters...
KLEWTV
Kamiah woman works to spread message about positive body image from her own experience
When you sit down and have a conversation with Karly Rose Pardue-Williams, you would not get any hint of insecurity from her. She owns her own business, Klassy Studios, with a salon in on Lewiston's Main Street, a location in Lynnwood, Washington, and one in her home town of Kamiah.
pullmanradio.com
Democrats Nearly Sweep Latah County Courthouse Races
Democrats have all three seats on the Latah County Board of Commissioners after Tuesday’s general election. Democrat Tom Lamar won re-election with 52% of the vote over Republican Brian Loomis. John Bohman took 51% of the vote defeating Republican Carl Berglund for the open seat being vacated by Republican Dave McGraw who is retiring. They join fellow Democrat Kathie LaFortune on the three-member Latah County Board of Commissioners.
KHQ Right Now
Cheap Trick concert in Lewiston postponed
The band Cheap trick has postponed their concert in Lewiston until Jan. 2023 due to a bandmember who recently got surgery. If you have tickets to the show, they will still be valid for the upcoming show in January.
pullmanradio.com
S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday and Saturday
There will be a S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds from 9 am to 3 pm. There is a 10 dollar entry fee that includes a beverage from Moscow Brewing Company. Entry is free during the Saturday sale. For more information visit...
