Clarksville, TN

Burt Cobb gym dedicated to Charles W. Elliott

By Courtesy of Clarksville Parks and Rec
 4 days ago
Family, friends and old colleagues gathered together on Nov. 5 to unveil the Charles W. Elliott Gymnasium at Burt Cobb Recreation Center in honor of the late Clarksville Parks & Recreation Director.

The gymnasium floor was refinished and Charles Elliott’s name has been added as well as the Burt Elementary School tiger mascot.

A LIFE OF SERVICE

Charles (Charlie) Elliott was a native son of Clarksville, educated in Montgomery County, TN and graduated from Burt High School in 1965. After high school, he attended Talladega College in Talladega, AL on an academic scholarship and became a top basketball star. He graduated from Talladega in 1969. He later returned to coach the Talladega Tornadoes basketball team from 1974-1980.

In 1981, Charlie became the Director of Clarksville’s Burt-Cobb Community Center. In this leadership role, he mentored numerous youth, young adults and adults through disciplined and organized activities. Eventually, Charlie was promoted to Director of Parks and Recreation where he served until his retirement in 2008.

Charlie was the second elected president of the Historic Burt High School Reunion Association, serving two terms in leadership. He was also a faithful member of St. Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church where he served in several different capacities.

Charlie died on July 12, 2021.

“This is the house that Charles Elliott built,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “His heartbeat was to help people, and the City of Clarksville is proud to honor the life, legacy, and memory of Charles W. Elliott with this dedication.”

