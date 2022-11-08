The top-seeded (South) Knights were in the squarely driver’s seat, for a moment, Saturday evening at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. Claiming the first set 25-21 and up by nine points (13-4) in the second set of their Section 3A championship volleyball match against the North’s top-seed and defending champion Minneota Vikings (31-3), Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (29-4) nearly had its hands on the section trophy. Unfortunately for R-T-R, which lost half of its matches to the Vikings and their ‘tradition’ this season, it couldn’t sustain the early momentum – ultimately bowing out in five sets 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 26-24, 6-15 to finish as the 3A runners-up.

MARSHALL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO