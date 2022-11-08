Read full article on original website
pipestonestar.com
Pipestone County Star
It cost 13 percent more to buy groceries in September 2022 than it did in September 2021, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all items increased 8.2 percent during that same time. As prices are increasing, more people are turning to the Pipestone County Area Food Shelf for help. A report […]
Veterans Day program planned at PAS
Community members are invited to a Veterans Day program at Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m. in the gymnasium. The program will include a welcome by Brooklyn Goelz, posting of the national colors by the color guard, the “National Anthem” played by the high school band, the pledge of allegiance led by Elsa Stogdill, a Veterans Day poem read by Violet Dougherty, and an essay by the winner of VFW Veterans Day essay contest.
Death notice for James Hintermeister
James Ralph Hintermeister, 90, Pipestone, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Faith Community Church in Pipestone. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at Faith Community Church.
Pipestone native authors book about son going missing in mountains
In April of 2019, Eric DeSplinter went missing while hiking in the mountains in California, where he lives. His mother, former Pipestone resident Karen Ziebarth, wrote a book titled “Two Trails: A Hiker’s Story of Survival and His Mother’s Story of Hope” about the experience from her perspective and her son’s.
Strasser caps stellar XC career with solid run at state meet
He came, he saw and he…enjoyed. Pipestone Area senior Caden Strasser concluded his high school cross country career Saturday afternoon in Northfield as a three-time state-meet participant, going toe-to-toe with the state’s best harriers over a grueling 5K course at St. Olaf College. And it seemed as though...
Section Champions; Arrows sweep Bulldogs, advance to Class AA state tournament
Anyone in need of a good mentor only has to go as far as the Pipestone Area Schools gymnasium. The PAS volleyball team, which boasts 11 talented seniors, could certainly be the poster club for hard work, as the sub-Section South champion Arrows swept past North titlist Paynesville (21-6) by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-17 Saturday night at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall to advance to the Class AA state tournament for the first time since the 2006-07 campaign.
Tentative Knights edged by Vikings once more, finish as Section 3A runners-up
The top-seeded (South) Knights were in the squarely driver’s seat, for a moment, Saturday evening at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. Claiming the first set 25-21 and up by nine points (13-4) in the second set of their Section 3A championship volleyball match against the North’s top-seed and defending champion Minneota Vikings (31-3), Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (29-4) nearly had its hands on the section trophy. Unfortunately for R-T-R, which lost half of its matches to the Vikings and their ‘tradition’ this season, it couldn’t sustain the early momentum – ultimately bowing out in five sets 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 26-24, 6-15 to finish as the 3A runners-up.
Out-schemed Arrows bow out to Huskies 31-14 in 3AA title tilt
The Arrows thought they’d played the Huskies fairly well the first time they met, Oct. 14 in Jackson, nearly coming back at the end of the 12-7 regular-season loss. And trailing 14-7 at halftime of Friday night’s Section 3AA championship game, a confident Pipestone Area football team had every belief it could get the job done this time in defense of its section crown.
