Odessa, TX

Man, once deported, returns to Odessa and allegedly attacks his ex, ECSO says

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and stole her phone and pistol. Jorge Luis Ramos, 29, has been charged with Robbery.

According to a report, around 3:30 a.m. on November 6, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office got a call about an assault from a Kent Kwik store on West University. When deputies arrived at the convenience store, they found a woman with a bloodied face and head who told them she’d just been attacked by her ex inside her RV on 26th Street.

The victim said she ended her relationship with Ramos after he was deported last April, but when she arrived home Sunday morning, he was waiting for her inside her home. The woman said that a verbal argument with Ramos turned physical when he began punching her in the face. She said Ramos then choked her and kicked her in the head while she was on the floor. Ramos also reportedly stole the woman’s phone and threatened to shoot her with her own gun, which he’d allegedly stolen from the home.

The woman said she hit Ramos back and bit his nose while trying to get away.

Deputies later found Ramos in the RV and took him into custody. He admitted to stealing the victim’s cell phone and also admitted to getting into a physical fight but denied taking her gun, according to court documents. Ramos was then taken to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office where he remained on an ICE hold as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $50,000.

