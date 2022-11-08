ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamiah, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KLEWTV

Idaho County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash

On November 7, 2022, around 7:40 p.m., the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single vehicle crash at Woodland and Moon House Roads. Deputies responded and located a white 1995 Chevrolet pickup. The male driver was checked out by the Kamiah Ambulance, and it was determined that he had succumbed to his injuries.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
koze.com

Lewiston man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

A Lewiston man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver for allegedly having 18 fentanyl pills. 43-year-old Michael McNamee appeared Wednesday by video in the Nez Perce County Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, who set bond at $30,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Idaho State Police...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Idaho's First Influenza Death of Season Reported in Nez Perce County

LEWISTON - A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons in Idaho, the first influenza-related death had occurred in the first week of November. However, the date has ranged from late September to late December. Idaho averages 45 reported influenza-related deaths each year for the last five seasons, with most reported deaths among people over 65 years of age.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Driver Cited for Speed to Fast for Conditions Following Crash on US95 That Injured Five

MOSCOW - Five people were transported to a local hospital Saturday evening following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near milepost 356 north of Moscow. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 16-year-old male was driving a Honda minivan occupied by several family members when he lost control of the vehicle. The release states that the minivan crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV being driven by a 22-year-old male and occupied by a female passenger.
MOSCOW, ID
eastidahonews.com

First flu death reported in Idaho this season

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Commission to Visit Lewiston

LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold a public hearing and business meeting at the regional office in Lewiston on Monday. A public hearing will begin on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Over 300 Grangeville Elementary Students Receive Free Boots and Socks Through Optum Idaho's 'Give Cold Feet the Boot' Campaign

GRANGEVILLE - On Monday, more than 300 Grangeville Elementary students received a free pair of new boots and warm socks through Optum Idaho's "Give Cold Feet the Boot" campaign. Grangeville Elementary was one of ten Idaho schools selected as 2022 recipients. For the campaign, Optum Idaho partners with D&B Supply,...
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Big Country News

Continued Federal Suspension of Work Permits Involving 'Wetlands' Causes US95 Safety Improvements South of Moscow to Run Behind Schedule

MOSCOW - Delays on the long-planned safety improvements for U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow are continuing. Work finally began last spring to widen, flatten, straighten and realign US95 South of Moscow. In March the environmental group Palouse Ridge Defense Coalition filed another federal lawsuit against the Idaho Transportation Department to stop the highway safety improvements. The latest suit claims that permitting work for the project underestimated the amount of wetlands impacted by the new section of highway. That suit is still pending in federal court with a status report deadline set for February 11, 2023. In the meantime, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspend its permits allowing construction at 13 wetland sites. The fed agency made that decision in late August giving the corps at least 60 days to reexamine the wetlands at one site.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Cheap Trick concert in Lewiston postponed

The band Cheap trick has postponed their concert in Lewiston until Jan. 2023 due to a bandmember who recently got surgery. If you have tickets to the show, they will still be valid for the upcoming show in January.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy