Read full article on original website
Related
KLEWTV
Idaho County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash
On November 7, 2022, around 7:40 p.m., the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single vehicle crash at Woodland and Moon House Roads. Deputies responded and located a white 1995 Chevrolet pickup. The male driver was checked out by the Kamiah Ambulance, and it was determined that he had succumbed to his injuries.
University of Idaho sends out Vandal Alert for Moscow homicide
At 1:05 p.m. the University of Idaho sent out a Vandal Alert stating that the Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide on King Road near campus. MPD confirmed that there is not a suspect at this time. The Vandal Alert states people should avoid the area and those who can't should shelter in place.
koze.com
Lewiston man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
A Lewiston man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver for allegedly having 18 fentanyl pills. 43-year-old Michael McNamee appeared Wednesday by video in the Nez Perce County Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, who set bond at $30,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Idaho State Police...
Idaho's First Influenza Death of Season Reported in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons in Idaho, the first influenza-related death had occurred in the first week of November. However, the date has ranged from late September to late December. Idaho averages 45 reported influenza-related deaths each year for the last five seasons, with most reported deaths among people over 65 years of age.
Pair Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges After Idaho County K9 Alerts on Vehicle
IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) responded to a camp outside of Slate Creek in Idaho County in response to a report of several camping violations. According to a news release from the ICSO, after responding to the camp,...
Driver Cited for Speed to Fast for Conditions Following Crash on US95 That Injured Five
MOSCOW - Five people were transported to a local hospital Saturday evening following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near milepost 356 north of Moscow. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 16-year-old male was driving a Honda minivan occupied by several family members when he lost control of the vehicle. The release states that the minivan crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV being driven by a 22-year-old male and occupied by a female passenger.
eastidahonews.com
First flu death reported in Idaho this season
The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the...
Montana Woman Arrested in Idaho County for Possession of Meth, Mushrooms and Marijuana
KOOSKIA - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the Kooskia area when they stopped to make contact with a vehicle parked at the boat ramps. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), when making contact with the driver...
Two Transported to Hospital Following Three Vehicle Crash on US12 at Michigan Avenue in Orofino
OROFINO - On Thursday, November 3 at approximately 12:00 p.m., law enforcement and medical crews were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of US Highway 12 and Michigan Avenue in Orofino. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old woman in a...
Idaho Fish & Game Commission to Visit Lewiston
LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold a public hearing and business meeting at the regional office in Lewiston on Monday. A public hearing will begin on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
Moscow Fire Crews Rescue Unconscious Male From Smoke Filled Apartment
MOSCOW - On Thursday at approximately 6:17 p.m., the Moscow Fire Department was dispatched to a reported smoke alarm sounding in the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive. According to the Moscow Fire Department, crews arrived in less than 2 minutes of dispatch and Engine 20 located the apartment and the neighbor advised that someone was in the apartment.
Assault Charges Filed Against Asotin County Deputy Michael Babino
ASOTIN COUNTY - Last week, charging documents were filed with the District Court in Asotin County against Deputy Michael Babino of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Babino was placed on unpaid administrative leave on November 2 while this case is pending. According to the documents, two counts of...
Over 300 Grangeville Elementary Students Receive Free Boots and Socks Through Optum Idaho's 'Give Cold Feet the Boot' Campaign
GRANGEVILLE - On Monday, more than 300 Grangeville Elementary students received a free pair of new boots and warm socks through Optum Idaho's "Give Cold Feet the Boot" campaign. Grangeville Elementary was one of ten Idaho schools selected as 2022 recipients. For the campaign, Optum Idaho partners with D&B Supply,...
Crews Knock Down Fully Involved Shop Fire in Clarkston Monday Night
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Fire District #1 firefighters attacked a fully involved shop fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire call just after 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Clarkston. Lewiston Firefighters and an aid truck from Clearwater Paper also responded to help battle the blaze.
Humane Society of the Palouse Waiving Pet Adoption Fees for Veterans on November 11-12
MOSCOW - On Friday and Saturday of this week (November 11-12), the Humane Society of the Palouse will waive pet adoption fees for military veterans and active servicemembers wishing to adopt a new companion. Veterans and members of the military will just need to show a valid military ID to...
Avista, Clearwater Power Crews Working to Restore Power to Over 15,000
LEWISTON - Crews from Avista and Clearwater Power are accessing damage and working to restore power across the region due to high winds Saturday morning. As of 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning, nearly 13,000 customers in the Avista service area, and over 2,700 Clearwater Power customers were without power. Notable outages...
Continued Federal Suspension of Work Permits Involving 'Wetlands' Causes US95 Safety Improvements South of Moscow to Run Behind Schedule
MOSCOW - Delays on the long-planned safety improvements for U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow are continuing. Work finally began last spring to widen, flatten, straighten and realign US95 South of Moscow. In March the environmental group Palouse Ridge Defense Coalition filed another federal lawsuit against the Idaho Transportation Department to stop the highway safety improvements. The latest suit claims that permitting work for the project underestimated the amount of wetlands impacted by the new section of highway. That suit is still pending in federal court with a status report deadline set for February 11, 2023. In the meantime, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspend its permits allowing construction at 13 wetland sites. The fed agency made that decision in late August giving the corps at least 60 days to reexamine the wetlands at one site.
KHQ Right Now
Cheap Trick concert in Lewiston postponed
The band Cheap trick has postponed their concert in Lewiston until Jan. 2023 due to a bandmember who recently got surgery. If you have tickets to the show, they will still be valid for the upcoming show in January.
US95 Construction Near Culdesac to Shut Down for Winter as 'Environmental Challenges' Delay Completion
LEWISTON - After the next two weeks, drivers will no longer be slowed by construction to build a passing lane on U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester as the project shuts down for winter. The Idaho Transportation Department says the original schedule included the opening of a new passing...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0