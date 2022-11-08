ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Athens County athletes pack Tri-Valley Conference volleyball awards

Athens Messenger
 5 days ago

The Tri-Valley Conference recently released their All League awards for the 2022 season, with a whole bunch of Athens County athletes receiving honors.

Ohio Division

Offensive MVP: Lexi Grissett (Alexander)

Defensive MVP: Bailee Toadvine (Athens)

Coach of the Year: Wayne Dicken (Nelsonville York)

All League:

Lexi Grissett (Alexander) — Bailee Toadvine (Athens) — Rylee Toadvine (Athens) — Chloe Lehman (Nelsonville-York) — Macie Swart (Alexander) — Trista Johnson (Alexander) — Greta Gunderson (Athens) — Lyndsey Spencer (Nelsonville-York) — Gianna Dixon (Nelsonville-York) — Megan Booth (Nelsonville-York) — Abby Riffle (Nelsonville-York)

Hocking Division:

Offensive MVP: Jacie Orsborne (Trimble)

Defensive MVP: Mackenzie Pottmeyer (Waterford)

Coach of the Year: Shelly Lackey (Trimble)

All League:

Lyndsey Robinson (Federal Hocking) — Jacie Orsborne (Trimble) — Markala Goeglein (Federal Hocking) — Faith Handley (Trimble) — Katelynn Coey (Trimble) — Brandis Bickley (Trimble) — Brianne Fraunfelter (Trimble)

ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

