Athens County athletes pack Tri-Valley Conference volleyball awards
The Tri-Valley Conference recently released their All League awards for the 2022 season, with a whole bunch of Athens County athletes receiving honors.
Ohio Division
Offensive MVP: Lexi Grissett (Alexander)
Defensive MVP: Bailee Toadvine (Athens)
Coach of the Year: Wayne Dicken (Nelsonville York)
All League:
Lexi Grissett (Alexander) — Bailee Toadvine (Athens) — Rylee Toadvine (Athens) — Chloe Lehman (Nelsonville-York) — Macie Swart (Alexander) — Trista Johnson (Alexander) — Greta Gunderson (Athens) — Lyndsey Spencer (Nelsonville-York) — Gianna Dixon (Nelsonville-York) — Megan Booth (Nelsonville-York) — Abby Riffle (Nelsonville-York)
Hocking Division:
Offensive MVP: Jacie Orsborne (Trimble)
Defensive MVP: Mackenzie Pottmeyer (Waterford)
Coach of the Year: Shelly Lackey (Trimble)
All League:
Lyndsey Robinson (Federal Hocking) — Jacie Orsborne (Trimble) — Markala Goeglein (Federal Hocking) — Faith Handley (Trimble) — Katelynn Coey (Trimble) — Brandis Bickley (Trimble) — Brianne Fraunfelter (Trimble)
