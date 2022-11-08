Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested on drug charges in Manitowoc child death investigation
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators looking into the death of a 3-year-old Manitowoc child have arrested two people on drug charges. Police say the child’s mother, 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter, has been arrested for Possession of MDMA with Intent to Deliver, Keeper of a Drug House and Child Neglect – Drug Abuse related.
radioplusinfo.com
11-11-22 fdl man charged in fleet farm burglary
Fond du Lac police investigators believe a suspect arrested for the theft of firearms and ammunition from Fleet Farm planned to sell the guns for drugs. Twenty nine year old Elihu Espinoza is charged with five counts of felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, and criminal damage to property. Bail was set at $25,000 cash. The Fond du Lac man was arrested following a traffic stop last week. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says detectives were able to develop a person of interest who matched the description of a person spotted on earlier video surveillance. Goldstein says investigators believe the suspect planned to sell the guns to buy drugs. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Thursday.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 9, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, November 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Green Bay man charged in shooting death of 5-year-old girl
A Green Bay man has now been formally charged in the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl. He's accused of handing the gun to another child before the shooting happened.
seehafernews.com
Hearing Delayed for Teen Charged in Recent Fatal Crash in Green Bay
The hearing for a teenage girl charged in the recent fatal crash in Green Bay has been delayed. The unidentified 15-year-old girl was in Brown County Court for her preliminary hearing, but it was delayed as she seeks an attorney. She is accused of driving at a high rate of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay meth overdose death leads to charges against homeless man
A man is due to be arranged in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the overdose death of a Green Bay man in March. Green Bay police, in a criminal complaint, say William Dennis Patnode Jr., 48, provided the methamphetamine that...
seehafernews.com
Police Respond To Incident At Manitowoc Public Library
Manitowoc Police responded to an incident at The Manitowoc Public Library shortly before three this afternoon. Seehafer News was told that officers entered the library to apprehend an individual. One witness said law enforcement officials entered the library with long weapons drawn and tactical shields. All patrons and employees were...
wearegreenbay.com
Skyé Bleu’s aunt speaks out on man who’s charged in her death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The family of the 5-year-old Green Bay girl shot dead in her apartment on October 17th says it wishes the charges filed today were more severe. “We wanted first-degree murder,” Sheena Evans told Local 5 News during a phone conversation from her Milwaukee home. “Hit him with everything. I’m fighting for Skyé!”
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
seehafernews.com
Police Release Identity of Victim who Drove Into Manitowoc River Last Friday Night
Manitowoc Police have identified the name of the individual who drove off the 10th Street bridge into the Manitowoc River last Friday night as 32-year-old Eric E. Finnila of Green Bay. Authorities say that Finnila’s car was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Maritime Drive and North...
wearegreenbay.com
Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
94.3 Jack FM
15 Year Old Suspect In Fatal Hit & Run Has Hearing Postponed
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The 15-year-old charged in connection with a fatal traffic crash does not have an attorney yet, so a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s...
1065thebuzz.com
Calumet County Searching for Driver That Hit a Horse
Calumet County authorities are investigating an unusual hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a horse. Sheriff’s Officers say the accident happened this past Sunday around 8 p.m. when a truck traveling on a firelane in the Village of Harrison left the roadway, traveling into a horse pasture where it hit a fence, a horse and a utility pole.
Fox11online.com
Appeal for man convicted in 2000 homicide put on hold
MARINETTE (WLUK) – Kenneth Hudson’s appeal for this 2000 murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven is now on hold, as the court tries to determine who will represent Hudson. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of Van Dyn Hoven, 19. She was killed while jogging in a Kaukauna park. Hudson was also sentenced to consecutive sentences after that for kidnapping, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety, totaling another 70 years in prison. Since sentencing, Hudson has filed more than a dozen appeals and motions -- usually focusing on claims he was framed -- and all have failed.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Appleton family seeks living kidney donor for toddler
Schneider hopes more military veterans join the trucking industry. The WBAY family is proud of the military veterans we work with every day. A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. RSV and other respiratory illnesses on the rise. Updated: 4...
UPMATTERS
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Wisconsin river
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
whbl.com
One In Custody After Chase On Sheboygan’s South Side
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WHBL) – One person is in custody after a chase involving a motorcycle on Sheboygan’s south side early Thursday morning. Lt. Larry Perronne says deputies tried to perform a traffic stop at Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street around 6:30am when the motorcycle driver took off, driving through several yards in their attempt to get away. The pursuit was terminated, but deputies were able to gather enough information to locate the person and make an arrest.
wearegreenbay.com
Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
Comments / 2