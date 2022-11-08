Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Area McDonald’s to offer free breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — McDonald’s owners throughout the Wabash Valley are inviting veterans to stop in for breakfast on Veterans Day, their treat. The offer of a free breakfast combo meal will be available from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a […]
Ahead of Thanksgiving….Christmas begins to light up Owensboro
As the weather grows cold, the city of Owensboro is thinking ahead. They say their Christmas tree is already up in Smothers Park.
Have a Holly, Jolly Good Time at 2022 Evansville Children’s Museum Elf Academy
The world is a big place, and it keeps getting bigger, which makes Santa's job more and more challenging each year. The North Pole's main man is magical, but that doesn't mean he doesn't need help from time to time. During this time of year, ol' Saint Nick needs more elves, and he has teamed up with the Children's Museum of Evansville to find some qualified candidates. But if you want to be one of Santa's helpers, you need to get the proper training first.
Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
(WEHT) - Dr. John Bender celebrated his 100th birthday in Evansville on Wednesday.
Owensboro announces free rides for Veterans Day
As November nears the end of its second week, many are looking for a way to honor the Veterans of our country for Veteran's Day.
There’s a Huge Holiday Market in Western Kentucky with Over 100 Vendors
Last weekend, the Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market held its 3rd Annual Holiday Market and Mother Nature didn't cooperate. At all. High wind gusts wreaked havoc with the event and many vendors were forced to pack up shop early. My mom and I went to enjoy the event and we did.
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
Evansville’s 11 Best Deals, Discounts & Freebies for Veterans Day 2022
Every year A number of businesses offer specials to both active and retired military members to celebrate, and we have a list of 11 of the best deals, discounts, and freebies in the Evansville area. Why We Celebrate on November 11th. November 11th was not always celebrated in the way...
After Rough Start, Indiana Shelter Cat Wants to Help Others [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. If you ask me, Bumper is an appropriate name for me! According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, a bumper is a device used for absorbing shock or preventing damage. In this case, that device is me! I will bump my head on you, looking for head rubs and cuddles; I will absorb negativity before it damages your perfectly good day; I will be your best friend for life! I’m only four years old and was found in pretty rough shape by a good Samaritan. I’m now neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. My adoption fee is only $80…Come adopt me today from the River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville!
14news.com
Newburgh wine bar announces closure
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good. The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago. The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.
Family-Owned Evansville, Indiana Liquor Store Opens New Eastside Store
If you've lived in the Evansville area for a very long, you have probably seen a Frontier Liquors location. If you listen to the radio, you can probably hear the familiar 'Frontier Liquors that is' voice. In 1984 there were 5 locations. Frontier Liquors has been around for the past...
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
How You Can Donate to the Helping the Hungry Food Drive in Henderson November 18th
The holiday season is always a good time to take a moment to be thankful for the things we have. In this case, the ability to put food on the table and feed our families. It's also a good time to remember not everyone in our community has that ability, and that the right thing for those of us who can is to do our part to lend them a helping hand.
WATCH: UE tears down first Evansville College dorm from 1958
Big changes are coming to the University of Evansville. Just this week, they started tearing down Hughes Hall, a once-dormitory for student living built in 1958.
Bring the Whole Family to Southern Indiana For This Immersive Art & Music Experience
When it comes time to get out of the house with the family - or take a break from them - this holiday season, there is a fully immersive experience that can help reduce stress and it's waiting for you in Southern Indiana. A Magical Place in Southern Indiana. Located...
Owensboro Humane Society Low-Income Spay/Neuter Clinic
Pet lovers, the Owensboro Humane Society is offering low-cost spay and neuter options, along with other services for you and your furry family members. Limited quantities will be available so reserve your spot today. Your pet will thank you. Probably not, but it's important to get it done!. If you...
Santa Claus is Coming to Town! 5th Annual Breakfast with Santa at the Owensboro Convention Center
The fifth annual Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by German American Bank, is back and bigger than ever. You can enjoy a tasty pancake breakfast with family and friends and meet Santa Claus. Start your holiday season off right at the Owensboro Convention Center. Have you been naughty or nice this...
wevv.com
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
Evansville’s ‘piggy friend’ in need of veggies and other food
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Squealing up and down the sidewalk, a small pig was found roaming outside the Deaconess Aquatic Center earlier last week. Animal Control was able to safely capture the little piggy, but now they’re asking for the public’s help. Evansville Animal Care and Control shared a photo of the pig, who they […]
KISS 106
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0