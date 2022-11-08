Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. If you ask me, Bumper is an appropriate name for me! According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, a bumper is a device used for absorbing shock or preventing damage. In this case, that device is me! I will bump my head on you, looking for head rubs and cuddles; I will absorb negativity before it damages your perfectly good day; I will be your best friend for life! I’m only four years old and was found in pretty rough shape by a good Samaritan. I’m now neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. My adoption fee is only $80…Come adopt me today from the River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville!

