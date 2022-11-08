ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area

If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Have a Holly, Jolly Good Time at 2022 Evansville Children’s Museum Elf Academy

The world is a big place, and it keeps getting bigger, which makes Santa's job more and more challenging each year. The North Pole's main man is magical, but that doesn't mean he doesn't need help from time to time. During this time of year, ol' Saint Nick needs more elves, and he has teamed up with the Children's Museum of Evansville to find some qualified candidates. But if you want to be one of Santa's helpers, you need to get the proper training first.
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
After Rough Start, Indiana Shelter Cat Wants to Help Others [WATCH]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. If you ask me, Bumper is an appropriate name for me! According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, a bumper is a device used for absorbing shock or preventing damage. In this case, that device is me! I will bump my head on you, looking for head rubs and cuddles; I will absorb negativity before it damages your perfectly good day; I will be your best friend for life! I’m only four years old and was found in pretty rough shape by a good Samaritan. I’m now neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. My adoption fee is only $80…Come adopt me today from the River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville!
Newburgh wine bar announces closure

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good. The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago. The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.
Owensboro Humane Society Low-Income Spay/Neuter Clinic

Pet lovers, the Owensboro Humane Society is offering low-cost spay and neuter options, along with other services for you and your furry family members. Limited quantities will be available so reserve your spot today. Your pet will thank you. Probably not, but it's important to get it done!. If you...
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today

It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

