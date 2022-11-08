ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg launches website for input as he prepares to take office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg unveiled some of his first plans Friday as he transitions into his new role. Greenberg won't take over the mayor’s office for another few weeks but he’s working to make sure that when he does, his team is ready to take action. He announced some of his plans at a news briefing Friday morning, saying he's focused on building a transition team to help with his move into Metro Hall.
Opening day announcement expected next week for Topgolf in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf. The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events. "Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for...
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
Against The Spread | Week 11: Who's taking Louisville and 7 points?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three more weekends of the college football regular season. One weekend of conference championship games. And then we'll have the answer. No, I'm not talking about which four teams will play in the college football playoff. I'm talking about who will win the WDRB Sports Against...
