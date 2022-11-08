Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
2 Republicans who flipped their seats on Metro Council are dedicated to bring voice to south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two surprises came on election night courtesy of south Louisville, where voters pushed out two incumbent Democrats on Metro Council. Two Republicans have now shifted the balance of power. Dan Seum Jr. and Khalil Batshon flipped their seats to Republican for the first time ever since the county and city merged in 2003.
wdrb.com
Election officials in Crawford County to count over 100 votes on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 votes still need to be counted in Crawford County. Election officials will hand out 147 ballots on Monday morning at 9 a.m. This comes after several precincts ran out of ballots on Election Day. Extra ballots were brought to different polling locations and...
wdrb.com
Clark County election officials meet to recanvass 1,750 absentee ballots before certifying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Votes have been recounted, but results from Tuesday's election are still not known in part of southern Indiana. The bipartisan Clark County Board of Elections met Friday morning in the basement of the Clark County Judicial Center for a recanvass of 1,750 absentee ballots. Election officials...
wdrb.com
Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg launches website for input as he prepares to take office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg unveiled some of his first plans Friday as he transitions into his new role. Greenberg won't take over the mayor’s office for another few weeks but he’s working to make sure that when he does, his team is ready to take action. He announced some of his plans at a news briefing Friday morning, saying he's focused on building a transition team to help with his move into Metro Hall.
Here’s a map showing how Louisvillians voted for mayor
While Democrat Craig Greenberg clinched urban areas in his Louisville mayoral win, Republican Bill Dieruf was favored on the county's edges.
wdrb.com
Gov. Beshear, school districts exploring ways to increase teacher salaries in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and local school districts are exploring ways to raise teacher salaries in the state. Beshear wants to give every public school teacher in Kentucky a 5% raise and fund universal pre-K. It is all part of the Education First Plan. Beshear said...
wdrb.com
Opening day announcement expected next week for Topgolf in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf. The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events. "Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for...
Hoosiers pick new Congressional representative, sheriffs in General Election
Republican Erin Houchin is replacing U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth, who didn’t seek a fourth term in the 9th Congressional District.
wdrb.com
New park in west Louisville will be named after first Black woman to pass Kentucky Bar exam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new park in Louisville's California neighborhood will be named after civil rights champion Alberta Jones. The newly released design for the playground on Maple Street shows plans for a premier playground with swings, bridges and a soaring climbing tower, a lawn for festivals and events, walking paths and a picnic shelter.
WLKY.com
Bobbie Holsclaw, Jefferson County clerk of 24 years, has been reelected
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Democrats were unable to crack the Republican grip on the Jefferson County Clerk's race. Bobbie Holsclaw will continue to serve as clerk, a position she's held for 24 years. She beat out Democrat Tina Ward-Pugh, a former alderwoman and Metro Council member. Ward-Pugh may have...
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
wdrb.com
Clark County sheriff-elect posts about Charlestown mayor after defeating her husband in race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newly elected sheriff's social media post has some people questioning its true meaning. On Tuesday, Clark County Sheriff-elect Scottie Maples posted on Facebook, "I'm accepting applications for Mayor of Charlestown, apply within. #ImNotDone #YouAreNextTreva." Treva Hodges is the mayor of Charlestown, a city in Clark...
wdrb.com
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigy's are hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
Incumbents sweep seats in Jefferson County Board of Education election
Conservative candidates for school board made hay out of controversial issues like race, gender and COVID-19 measures. But, by and large, Jefferson Co. voters didn’t bite.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
wdrb.com
For North American Livestock Expo vendors, 15 days in Louisville is big business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The top performers in the world of livestock are all in Louisville for one of the biggest shows of its kind in the country. Not only is it a chance to display animals but for some, it’s very lucrative. “There are thousands of sheep...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Loss to Wright State reminder of the harsh test Louisville basketball faces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — So where do you want to begin to explain why Kenny Payne is still waiting to celebrate the joy of winning his first regular-season game as the University of Louisville men’s basketball coach?. Probably with the inbounds play his guys bungled with 8.4 seconds...
wdrb.com
Louisville music fans disappointed, but not deterred by Forecastle's 2023 pause
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A flat note for music fans: Forecastle Festival is skipping 2023. That means some concertgoers will skip a visit to Louisville as well. Kentucky artists such as Sturgill Simpson, My Morning Jacket, and Jack Harlow have all graced the stage at Forecastle. Walking through Guestroom Records...
wdrb.com
Against The Spread | Week 11: Who's taking Louisville and 7 points?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three more weekends of the college football regular season. One weekend of conference championship games. And then we'll have the answer. No, I'm not talking about which four teams will play in the college football playoff. I'm talking about who will win the WDRB Sports Against...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Wright State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks with the media after the Cardinals hosted Wright State at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 12. The Cardinals lost 73-72 to Wright State. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
