News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Fair reopens Friday after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday after Tropical Storm Nicole forced the fair to close for two days this week. The fair was closed Wednesday and Thursday and is delaying its opening Friday afternoon. The fair still plans to reopen at...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach Pier repaired, will reopen Saturday, mayor says
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A section of the new Jacksonville Beach Pier washed away during Nicole, but the mayor says the pier will be open Saturday after a temporary repair. Sections of the new pier are designed to break away during large waves, which is what happened to the...
News4Jax.com
JEA lifts boil water advisory for Ken Knight Drive area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A boil water alert issued for hundreds of residents in the Ken Knight Drive area of Jacksonville’s Northside was lifted Saturday, JEA told News4JAX. The alert was issued Thursday due to a water main break on Friden Drive West during Tropical Storm Nicole. The water...
News4Jax.com
Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
News4Jax.com
Ferry to reopen at noon Friday in wake of Nicole; bus routes back to normal, JTA says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The St. Johns River Ferry remained closed Friday morning until port conditions improved in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. JTA later announced the ferry would resume normal operations at 12 p.m. All Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus routes are back to normal schedules Friday, along w/...
News4Jax.com
Crashes cause headaches around Jacksonville as Nicole floods Southbank Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County will remain under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts the city, Mayor Lenny Curry announced joined by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other city officials in a news conference on Thursday. As Nicole heads west, he said the biggest threats...
News4Jax.com
Duval County death among 5 in Florida attributed to Nicole, state officials say
JACKSONVILLE – Days after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach, state officials updated the deaths attributed to the storm to include one in Duval County. Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is...
News4Jax.com
People living and working in Jacksonville clean up and assess flood damage after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In Duval County, Friday was a day of clean up after the river caused flooding in Jacksonville. Despite being flooded Thursday, Memorial Park and the renovations to the bulkhead appear to have held up. Clean up was underway to the condo’s right next to the park.
Tracking Nicole: Resources and reopenings in NE FL
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates for the latest reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. -Duval County’s Local State of Emergency will end Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 AM. -Friday’s curbside garbage, recycling, bulk, and yard waste collections will occur as normal. -The make-up day for...
gotodestinations.com
8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)
Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
News4Jax.com
Telling the story of Tropical Storm Nicole comes in the form of powerful videos and images
As Nicole pushed through Northeast Florida 24 hours ago, the storm left behind coastal damage, flooding and some powerful video and images. Sky 4 went up first thing Friday morning to survey the damage. From above, it captured a yellow house, sitting on the edge of the coastline in southern St. Johns County. There’s also a light blue house that we’ve been watching since Ian. That house is on stilts, and water is seen going underneath it.
News4Jax.com
Memorial Park underwater as parts of Riverside, Avondale and Ortega flood during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Nicole lashed Florida on Thursday, roadways and yards flooded in the Riverside, Avondale and Ortega neighborhoods. News4JAX Insiders shared striking photos on SnapJAX of the storm’s wrath. In Riverside, flooding caused by Nicole made Memorial Park disappear. As of 1:30 p.m., the park was...
Action News Jax
Crash in Duval county leaves drivers in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday morning, an Acura sedan collided with the rear of a Toyota pick up truck. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This collision caused one vehicle to overturn and the other to enter...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville prepares for Nicole: Mayor declares state of emergency, city to open shelters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday that he has signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Duval County effective at midnight. He said “we do not expect evacuations,” but the city is still making shelters available. Curry said two shelters will open at 8 a.m. Thursday:
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman loses ‘home on the water’ after boat catches fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX caught up with the owner of a boat that caught on fire Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole moved through Jacksonville. Brenda Jones lost her sailboat Euphoria, which was also what she called her “home on the water.”. “Euphoria means a feeling of utter bliss...
Action News Jax
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County. Evacuation...
News4Jax.com
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
News4Jax.com
Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures
As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip. Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s. Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. There is a chance...
News4Jax.com
Traffic flowing again after crash on I-95 near Duval-St. Johns line
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash closed all southbound lanes of I-95 at the Duval County / St. Johns County line on Friday night. (Click below for a live look from the FDOT camera.) Additional details were not immediately provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. Multiple rescue vehicles were on...
St. Johns County residents asked to shelter in place during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Tropical Storm Nicole to discuss areas of concern. Sheriff Robert Hardwick named Vilano Beach, County Road 13 and Downtown St. Augustine as potentially dangerous areas for flooding. He asked that residents shelter in place for the remainder of the storm.
