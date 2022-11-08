ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Fair reopens Friday after Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday after Tropical Storm Nicole forced the fair to close for two days this week. The fair was closed Wednesday and Thursday and is delaying its opening Friday afternoon. The fair still plans to reopen at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA lifts boil water advisory for Ken Knight Drive area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A boil water alert issued for hundreds of residents in the Ken Knight Drive area of Jacksonville’s Northside was lifted Saturday, JEA told News4JAX. The alert was issued Thursday due to a water main break on Friden Drive West during Tropical Storm Nicole. The water...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Tracking Nicole: Resources and reopenings in NE FL

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates for the latest reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. -Duval County’s Local State of Emergency will end Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 AM. -Friday’s curbside garbage, recycling, bulk, and yard waste collections will occur as normal. -The make-up day for...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
gotodestinations.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)

Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Telling the story of Tropical Storm Nicole comes in the form of powerful videos and images

As Nicole pushed through Northeast Florida 24 hours ago, the storm left behind coastal damage, flooding and some powerful video and images. Sky 4 went up first thing Friday morning to survey the damage. From above, it captured a yellow house, sitting on the edge of the coastline in southern St. Johns County. There’s also a light blue house that we’ve been watching since Ian. That house is on stilts, and water is seen going underneath it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Crash in Duval county leaves drivers in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday morning, an Acura sedan collided with the rear of a Toyota pick up truck. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This collision caused one vehicle to overturn and the other to enter...
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County. Evacuation...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures

As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip. Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s. Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. There is a chance...
FLORIDA STATE

