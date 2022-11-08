As Nicole pushed through Northeast Florida 24 hours ago, the storm left behind coastal damage, flooding and some powerful video and images. Sky 4 went up first thing Friday morning to survey the damage. From above, it captured a yellow house, sitting on the edge of the coastline in southern St. Johns County. There’s also a light blue house that we’ve been watching since Ian. That house is on stilts, and water is seen going underneath it.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO