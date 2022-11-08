Read full article on original website
Emma Roberts's "Tiramisu" Hair Color Is Perfect For the Holidays
Emma Roberts is getting ready for the holidays by changing up her look. On Nov. 10, the actor touched up her hair color, resulting in a look that can only be described as delicious. Nikki Lee, celebrity hairstylist and co-owner of Nine Zero One Salon in California, is responsible for...
Lindsay Lohan’s Milk-Bath Nails Give a Subtle Shout-Out to Her Husband
Lindsay Lohan is back on our screens, so you know what that means: more beauty inspiration from the 2000s queen. On Nov. 9, the actor attended the premiere of her new movie "Falling for Christmas," wearing a stunning Valentino dress and a milk-bath manicure with a heartwarming detail to complete the look.
Kylie Jenner Puts a Sultry Spin on the Cardigan by Undoing All the Buttons
Kylie Jenner was spotted out shopping with sister Kendall on Tuesday, Nov. 8 — just one day after the CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani, where she debuted an artful vintage Thierry Mugler dress. Jenner, 25, indulged in a go-to trend for the season: wearing a cardigan as a shirt. The sweater, buttoned only once at her bust line, made for a plunging moment and also revealed a sliver of skin above her high-waisted jeans. Jenner's denim pooled at her feet, dragging the sidewalk and allowing for just a subtle glimpse of her pointed-toe shoes. She layered on a fuzzy hooded zip-up and oversize black coat, finishing off the look with a pair of sporty Balenciaga sunglasses; a leather shoulder bag; and gold necklaces that peeked through the opening at her neckline. Later in the day, she swapped her pumps for lug-sole flats.
Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Lindsay Lohan is ready to show off her husband. At a "Falling For Christmas" screening on Nov. 9, the star posed on the red carpet with financier Bader Shammas in New York City. Though Lohan, who's in the midst of a major comeback with her newly minted Netflix partnership, has offered glimpses of their romance on Instagram, the recent appearance marks the pair's first time on a red carpet together. The actor wore a sparkly sheer dress covered in florals, while Shammas kept it simple in a black suit.
Jessica Chastain Dazzles at the CMAs in a Plunging Lace Dress
Jessica Chastain graced the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet with seductive glamour when she arrived in a custom blue duchesse spaghetti-strap Gucci gown, layered with black lace and glistening gemstone constellations. The 45-year-old actor and producer, who will play country-music star Tammy Wynette in Showtime's limited series "George & Tammy," posed for pictures beside costar Michael Shannon at the annual event, which took place in Nashville.
Kate Middleton's $40 Knit Sweater Dress Is Perfect For Fall
Kate Middleton visited Colham Manor Children's Centre in Uxbridge, England, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in a look that pulled together all of the must-have trends for fickle fall weather — including a $40 Mango dress. The Princess of Wales, who was on location to discuss maternal mental health, topped the long-sleeved knit midi with a dark-green Hobbs trench that she tied at the waist. When she took off her jacket, she revealed the fitted Mango number, cinched with a crocodile-embossed belt from Polo Ralph Lauren.
Sylvester Stallone Is a Dad of 5 — Meet His Kids
Sylvester Stallone is one of the most recognized actors in the industry. His breakout role came in 1976 when he starred in "Rocky." The film was such a big hit that it received 10 Oscar nominations and went on to inspire a whole film franchise. It also led Sylvester to land his role as John J. Rambo in "First Blood." Similar to "Rocky," the 1982 action film resulted in a number of sequels that turned Sylvester into a pop culture icon. Even decades later, he's still dominating the acting industry with his roles in the "Creed," "Expendables," and "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.
Rihanna Says Her "Favorite Part of the Day" Is Seeing Her Son's "Morning Face": "It's the Cutest"
Rihanna is loving motherhood! The 34-year-old mogul welcomed her first child, a son, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, and in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she raved about what an "amazing" and "happy" baby he is. "Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a...
Chris Evans Is Reportedly Dating Alba Baptista
Chris Evans is reportedly off the market. On Nov. 10, just days after Evans was named People's Sexiest Man Alive, a source told People that Evans has been dating actor Alba Baptista "for over a year and it's serious." The source added that "they are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her." Reps for Evans and Baptista did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Rowan Blanchard's "Ballet-Slipper" Nails Have a Fun 3D Detail
Rowan Blanchard is here to remind you that she is an endless source of nail-art inspo. The actor's nail artist, Mei Kawajiri, shared photos of her new 3D nails, and the set combined a few trends into one look. Blanchard's tips were filed into a long square shape with the...
Ryan Reynolds Is Hoping His Fourth Baby Is Another Girl: "I'm a Girl Dad"
Ryan Reynolds is preparing for baby number four. It was announced earlier this year that the actor was expecting his fourth child with Blake Lively, and now, Reynolds is sharing his thoughts on the future of his stunt work in light of his growing family. In a Nov. 7 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Reynolds said having another child has finally forced him to consider whether it's time to cut back on some of his stunt work. He also shared whether he's hoping for a boy or girl.
Dua Lipa Goes Full Y2K in a Lace-Up Crop Top and Sheer Pants
Dua Lipa is channeling the Y2K fashion era in her latest ensemble. On Thursday, the "Potion" singer shared a carousel featuring her OOTD from all angles. The look included a KNWLS London GSH Lace-Up Blouse and matching Halcyon Leggings in Wallflower Print from the designer's spring 2023 collection. Like Vanessa Hudgens's bandeau top and baggy pants, Halsey's low-rise miniskirt, and Keke Palmer's platform Uggs, Lipa's two-piece set is evocative of early 2000s red carpet style in the best way possible.
Marsai Martin, Simu Liu, and More Featured in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show has finally arrived, and its star-studded appearances are just as dazzling as the fashion. For the fourth edition of her lingerie event, released Nov. 9, Rihanna enlisted a cast of celebrities, dancers, and a few musical acts — including Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell — to bring her seductive fever dream to life, and once again, set the bar high for the fashion world.
Everything to Know About Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show is officially streaming worldwide on Prime Video, featuring appearances by models Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, and Precious Lee, as well as memorable performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell. Actor Johnny Depp also makes a controversial cameo, which has fans stirring following his highly publicized lawsuit with ex Amber Heard.
Jennifer Aniston Shares Her "Baby-Making" Journey After Years of Speculation
For years, tabloids have played guessing games about potential baby bumps and conspiracies surrounding her divorce, but Jennifer Aniston is finally taking the narrative into her own hands. "The [world] creates narratives that aren't true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I'm coming out of hibernation. I don't have anything to hide," she tells Allure for her cover story.
3 Editors' Honest Takes on Kristin Cavallari's Jewelry Brand, Uncommon James
If you've watched "Laguna Beach," "The Hills," or better yet, "Very Cavallari," you probably know who Kristin Cavallari is. The mother of three is a former reality-TV star turned entrepreneur with an ultra-successful jewelry brand called Uncommon James that's received a ton of praise for its quality, affordability, and on-trend styles over the years. The brand's only been around since 2017, and yet, it embodies the ferocity of a brand that's been around for decades with its great reputation and timeless style. UJ pieces are described on its website as "feminine with an edge, classic yet trendy, and simple — with a pop of personality." Personally, I've been a fan of the brand ever since watching "Very Cavallari" in 2018 — a genius marketing tactic on Cavallari's part. But nevertheless, is Uncommon James worth the hype?
A Timeline of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's 25-Year Marriage
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are never ones to sugar coat things, even when it pertains to personal matters within their relationship and family life. The pair — who has a 23-year age gap — first met in the late '80s. Albeit by 1994, Stallone's bachelor lifestyle drove them to call it quits. Stallone and Flavin eventually rekindled the flame and went on to wed in 1997. They're proud parents to three daughters: Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone, all whom have the same middle name, "Rose."
Yes, the Celeb Scandals in Deuxmoi's New Book Are Based on Real Life
If you're even remotely invested in following the nitty gritty behind-the-scenes details of your favorite celebrities' lives, you probably follow Deuxmoi on Instagram. The fashion Instagram-turned-celebrity gossip platform has over 1.6 million followers, with more pressing follow by the day to stay up to date on the account's endless anonymous insider scoops on all things celebrity. The anonymous individual behind the account, who also goes by Deuxmoi, is officially adding "published author" to her résumé.
A Breakdown of Chord Overstreet's Romances Over the Years
Chord Overstreet's love life doesn't always make headlines, but the actor has had a few high-profile relationships. The "Glee" alum had Harry Potter fans in a frenzy back in 2018 when news broke that he was dating Emma Watson. It's unclear where or when they first met, but their romance was short-lived, only lasting a few months. However, Watson isn't the only famous Emma that Overstreet has been romantically linked to.
Jason Momoa and His Kids Prove Humor Runs in the Family at the "Slumberland" Premiere
Jason Momoa made the "Slumberland" premiere a family affair. The actor walked the Nov. 9 red carpet with his mom, Coni Momoa, and his two children, 15-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who he shares with his ex, Lisa Bonet. Though this marks a rare red carpet outing for the family, Momoa's kids did previously accompany him to "The Batman" premiere earlier this year in March.
