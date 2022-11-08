Man arrested, charged nearly 3 weeks after stabbing death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 32-year-old man is in custody accused of a stabbing death that occurred in mid-October.

Christopher Freitas was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 4. He is charged with open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is accused of stabbing 35-year-old Antiwan Dawon Bradley of Las Vegas on Oct. 16, in the 700 block of Rainbow Boulevard near Washington Avenue around 11 p.m. Police said the deadly stabbing happened after the two men got into a fight.

Freitas is currently being held without bail.

The court set a preliminary hearing for Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

