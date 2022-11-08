ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man arrested, charged nearly 3 weeks after stabbing death

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7nXL_0j3DB9Oq00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 32-year-old man is in custody accused of a stabbing death that occurred in mid-October.

Christopher Freitas was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 4. He is charged with open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is accused of stabbing 35-year-old Antiwan Dawon Bradley of Las Vegas on Oct. 16, in the 700 block of Rainbow Boulevard near Washington Avenue around 11 p.m. Police said the deadly stabbing happened after the two men got into a fight.

Freitas is currently being held without bail.

The court set a preliminary hearing for Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man arrested for deadly January 2021 shooting in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested last week for the January 2021 killing of a 35-year-old man that had escalated from a car crash. Marquis White, 29, was arrested on Nov. 2 on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Henderson police and fire departments responded […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police announce arrest in homicide from Jan. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that had marked the department’s first for the year 2021. According to a news release, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, police responded to the area of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive in reference to a vehicle crash where gunshots had been reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS 8

Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage

SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
SAN DIEGO, CA
news3lv.com

Shooting in North Las Vegas leaves 2 juveniles hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured. At about 6:30 p.m., police received reports of a shooting near the 900 block of Shade End. Authorities said both juveniles were transported to UMC trauma with gunshot wounds. One...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for break-in suspect in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a man accused of breaking into apartment and condo garages. Police said the break-ins occurred on the south side of the Las Vegas valley, but did not provide specific locations. Video surveillance was provided and along with an image...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy