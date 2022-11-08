Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title At Hard Times 3
The NWA has been grabbing the headlines lately, most notably due to the fallout between company officials and Nick Aldis, who was suspended after handing in his notice and criticizing the promotion. However, the company aired its Hard Times 3 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana, and a new NWA World Heavyweight Champion was crowned.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Hangs Out With 'Scary' AEW Star
The spooky season may officially be over, but Liv Morgan still likes to keep the spirit alive. Following her recent appearance on USA's Networks "Chucky" series — which saw her character get murdered by the titular killer doll — Morgan has met another "scary" character. This time, it was "The Living Dead Girl."
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Which WWE Show Mustafa Ali Is Assigned To
The "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament to determine GUNTHER's next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship kicked off this week when Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura took on Mexico's Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma. Then it was America versus India when Braun Strowman faced Jinder Mahal. Next week, the action continues when Ricochet is pitted against Pakistan's Mustafa Ali in another first-round match. But does this mean that Ali, a member of the "Raw"roster, will be making a permanent home on the blue brand?
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Is Trying To Push An Internal WWE Cultural Shift
Ronda Rousey may be back atop the WWE as the "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she's not content to rest on that. With all of the changes WWE has undergone recently, one constant remains the superstars. And with women's wrestling garnering an ever-increasing share of attention, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" is hoping to change things from within. In her latest episode of "Ronda on the Road," she expanded on those goals.
wrestlinginc.com
Valerie Loureda Makes Her In-Ring WWE Debut
Former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda made her WWE in-ring debut on Saturday night at a non-televised "NXT" live house show in Orlando, Florida. On Saturday night, Loureda took to Twitter to comment on her "WWE Journey." "I did it. My WWE journey has begun. Xoxo, LV," wrote Loureda. Loureda's...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Confirms Major AEW Signing
Ever since its conception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has continued to add to its stacked roster. Former WWE stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made their way to AEW, as did up-and-coming wrestlers from other promotions and the independents, such as Ricky Starks, Brody King, and Rush. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce the company's latest major signing.
wrestlinginc.com
Daddy Magic Claims He's A Better Sports Entertainer That WWE Hall Of Famer
WWE Hall Of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James got the wrestling world talking this week by claiming that he was a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart. The comments left a lot of people surprised, with many fans and wrestlers responding to it, but while he believes that is something he was better at than the Hitman, AEW's Matt Menard thinks he can trump that.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Reveals They Watched Undertaker's Boneyard Match Live
The Undertaker's final ever wrestling match was a truly unique one due to the fact it was a cinematic bout. The Deadman hung up his boots after defeating AJ Styles in the main event of WWE's WrestleMania 36 night one main event in the first-ever Boneyard match. That got created due to COVID-19, and only a tight crew were allowed to be part of the filming and creation of the iconic match.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite And Rampage Have Featured More Wrestlers Since Supercard Of Honor
Since purchasing Ring of Honor Wrestling last March, Tony Khan has had his hands full with running two of the premier wrestling organizations in North America. Due to the fact that ROH currently doesn't have a home of its own on TV, Khan has integrated both ROH championships and competitors into the existing AEW television product, changing the dynamic of both "Dynamite" and "Rampage" in the process.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/11): Historic Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Between The Usos And The New Day, More
History is on the line on "WWE SmackDown" tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Usos renew their longtime rivalry with The New Day in a high-stakes match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. If the reigning champions Jimmy and Jey can emerge victorious, they will officially become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history, breaking the current record held by none other than The New Day. The last time these two teams met was January 7 on "SmackDown," where Jimmy and Jey registered a Street Fight victory to retain the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
Bandido made a big life decision in signing with AEW over the WWE, according to a new report. On Friday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that the 27-year-old luchador signed a three-year contract with the Tony Khan-owned company and that his family back in Mexico was a large reason for the decision.
wrestlinginc.com
Bow Wow Takes Shot At Jade Cargill
Rapper and former child star Bow Wow continues to build up the online feud between himself and AEW star Jade Cargill. Over the last several weeks, Bow Wow and Cargill have gone back and forth on Twitter, with even Tony Khan himself making note of the interactions. This morning, Bow Wow tweeted at Cargill following AEW's recent show in Boston. "Yo @Jade_Cargill so you was at the same arena yesterday that im playing tonight and skipped outta town so fast," Bow Wow wrote. "I wanted to see that slow ass kick in person. Oh im sorry.. good morning."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
wrestlinginc.com
Ari Daivari Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Hire This WWE Star
Ari Daivari is one of many stars to have made the leap over from WWE to AEW. Performing in WWE from 2016 until 2021, Daivari wrestled mainly on "205 Live," and while the Cruiserweight brand has become defunct since his release, Daivari recently revealed that he once attempted to talk Vince McMahon into rehiring his brother, former TNA X-Division Champion Shawn Daivari.
wrestlinginc.com
GCW Wisconsin Death Trip 2022 Live Coverage (11/13): Mance Warner Vs. John Wayne Murdoch In A Taipei Deathmatch, More
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Wisconsin Death Trip 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. Game...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Kind Of Reminds Matt Hardy Of Eddie Guerrero
The late, great Eddie Guerrero is one of the most fondly-remembered wrestlers from the 1990s and early 2000s, and one whose life was cut tragically short. During a recent tribute episode of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast dedicated to Guerrero, Hardy had many kind things to say about "Latino Heat," including a positive comparison between the legendary Guerrero and one of today's top performers.
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW's Kevin Kelly Announces New Wrestling Promotion
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announcer Kevin Kelly is embarking on a new adventure in the wrestling industry. On November 13, Kelly announced via Twitter that he is involved in a brand-new promotion called American eXcellece Wrestling. The first event will take place on Saturday, January 7, and will emanate from the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse in Pennsylvania.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Set To Return To AEW Programming
The road to Full Gear is nearing its conclusion. The upcoming November 16th episode of "AEW Dynamite" will be the go-home show ahead of the upcoming Full Gear PPV, and it has been confirmed by the company that MJF will be making an appearance. MJF is currently the number one...
wrestlinginc.com
Lance Archer Attacks AEW Star And Takes Them Out Of Action
Lance Archer's backstage attack on "Absolute" Ricky Starks — his first-round opponent in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament — earlier this week has temporarily knocked Starks out of action and put their match on hold for the time being, according to AEW's social media. Just before Wednesday...
Comments / 0