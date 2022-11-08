Rapper and former child star Bow Wow continues to build up the online feud between himself and AEW star Jade Cargill. Over the last several weeks, Bow Wow and Cargill have gone back and forth on Twitter, with even Tony Khan himself making note of the interactions. This morning, Bow Wow tweeted at Cargill following AEW's recent show in Boston. "Yo @Jade_Cargill so you was at the same arena yesterday that im playing tonight and skipped outta town so fast," Bow Wow wrote. "I wanted to see that slow ass kick in person. Oh im sorry.. good morning."

