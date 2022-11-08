ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Importance of Foot Care

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jim Brunquell was having severe trouble with his feet and it was slowing him down. Jim found the relief he needed at The Good Feet Store. The Good Feet Store is in a new location in Newport News in Tech Center. Call (757) 249-7700 or...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street

Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. JMU hands ODU its fourth-straight loss, 37-3 Old Dominion and James Madison renewed their football rivalry Saturday...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media

Portsmouth police launches ‘child check-in’ campaign …. Bond granted for NN assistant principal facing 26 …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The Chesapeake Fire Department was alerted to the fire in the 1700 block of Swan Lake Crescent around...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Navy veteran spreading awareness after cancer caught during routine physical

WAVY News Photojournalist Kevin Romm reports. Navy veteran spreading awareness after cancer caught …. WAVY News Photojournalist Kevin Romm reports. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports.
NORFOLK, VA
mhslionsroar.com

Girl Bosses Don’t Wear Pockets- The Story of Ms. Egolf

If you wish you attended a school where your principal was a trap-rap connoisseur, who was inspired by the death of Princess Diana and wears a fanny pack to school every day, then I’ve got great news for you. You’re in the right place!. Following the sudden retirement...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WSET

Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

