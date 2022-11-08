Read full article on original website
Importance of Foot Care
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street
Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media
Schools in Hampton Roads among the list of security equipment grant recipients
VIRGINIA, USA — Administrators with the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) said they are doling out $12 million in state school security equipment grants, according to a news release issued Thursday. The money will go to help 431 eligible schools across the Commonwealth, which need the boost most. The...
Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
Navy veteran spreading awareness after cancer caught during routine physical
A basketball game on an aircraft carrier has never been held in Norfolk. Could it happen?
Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga will square off on the deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, for the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego.
New business to take place of former Yankee Candle flagship store in Williamsburg
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk plans to make a major announcement on Monday, Nov. 14 involving cruise ships coming to the Downtown waterfront.
Legacy Lounge says new patron-recorded cell phone video shows security 'did everything right'
NORFOLK, Va. — A representative for the shuttered Norfolk nightclub Legacy Lounge says the owners have new footage showing more details about the night a shooting happened outside the club. A representative for Legacy, Marcus Calabrese, says video from that night shows there was marked security at the nightclub,...
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
Girl Bosses Don’t Wear Pockets- The Story of Ms. Egolf
If you wish you attended a school where your principal was a trap-rap connoisseur, who was inspired by the death of Princess Diana and wears a fanny pack to school every day, then I’ve got great news for you. You’re in the right place!. Following the sudden retirement...
Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue closed last minute with no refund
Two local brides say their wedding dreams were dashed when their wedding venue closed down just weeks before their big day -- without refunding them any money.
London Oaks community comes together for Thanksgiving celebration
Darrell Redmond grew up in the London Oaks community and has done several of these events in London Oaks this year. He said it's important to give the community opportunities they often don't get.
Jeep Fest coming to Virginia Beach Nov. 12-13
This will be the first time that the public is allowed to drive on the sand of Virginia Beach and more than 500 Jeep owners are expected to come out to the event.
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units stolen
Church officials in Norfolk say they are at a loss after someone stole their air conditioner and heating unit.
Former Yankee Candle Williamsburg store set to become entertainment center
The Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to award a revenue-sharing incentive to Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center that plans to open in 2023.
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
