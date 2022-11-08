Read full article on original website
Related
Sunak to call for G20 action to end Russian ‘stranglehold’ on energy
Rishi Sunak will call for global action to end Russia’s stranglehold on global energy prices as he addresses fellow world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week.Reducing reliance on Russian gas and oil – including by stepping up investment in renewables – forms part of a five-point plan being put forward by the prime minister for coordinated global action to deal with the worldwide economic slump.Mr Sunak has vowed to confront Moscow’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov over the war in Ukraine when he becomes the first UK prime minister to speak with a representative of the Russian government...
Revealed: Asylum seekers ‘living in hell’ as number waiting more than three years for decisions quadruples
The number of migrants waiting more than three years to find out if they have been granted asylum in the UK has more than quadrupled in 18 months as the immigration backlog crisis deepens and thousands of people are left in limbo.New figures show that there has been a huge surge in asylum seekers waiting many years for an initial decision on their claim. It comes as home secretary Suella Braverman is expected to announce a “ten-point migration plan” with Gérald Darmanin, her French counterpart. On Sunday it was confirmed more than 40,000 migrants have made the Channel crossing...
Ed Markey, Elon Musk spar over Twitter verification system
"You're spending your time picking fights online. Fix your companies. Or Congress will." Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and Elon Musk continued to trade barbs Sunday, extending a feud that began a few days earlier regarding Twitter’s verification system. The conflict started Friday when Markey called out Musk for “putting...
Comments / 0