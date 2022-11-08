ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Chuba Hubbard Playing Today vs. Atlanta? Fantasy Outlook for Panthers RB

After an ankle injury forced Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard to miss multiple games, fantasy football managers might be able to insert the former Oklahoma State standout back into their lineups. With a Week 10 NFL matchup against the Atlanta Falcons coming up, what is the latest information on Hubbard, and what is his fantasy outlook if he plays against Atlanta?
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

One Question Facing Every NFL Team in the Second Half of the 2022 Season

Every NFL team has questions. Contending clubs are worried about health issues, roster weaknesses, and upcoming opponents, while rebuilding squads are focused on developing young players or looking ahead to potential offseason problems. Let’s run through the league and assess the most significant question facing each NFL team. We’ll start...
ARIZONA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

32 Unsung NFL Team MVP Awards Halfway Through the 2022 NFL Season

While it’s nice to know who has been the most critical piece in an NFL franchise, it’s so often the quarterback that making a top 32 list would include about 20 of them and be largely dull. So why not look at some of the most significant team contributors outside the stars? Who is the unsung NFL team MVP for your favorite team a little over halfway through the 2022 season?
TENNESSEE STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Top FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Bench Cordarrelle Patterson in Panthers vs. Falcons Rematch?

If you’re making Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 10, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor | NFL Draft Player Profile

Gabe Hall has firmly put his name on the NFL draft radar with an imposing frame and athleticism that backs up his massive profile. The Baylor defensive tackle is set to be a name to know for NFL fans of every team. Gabe Hall NFL Draft Profile. Position: Defensive Tackle.
WACO, TX
profootballnetwork.com

Thursday Night Football Prediction Week 10: Can the Falcons Fly?

Somehow, this Thursday Night Football prediction features a team that, if they win, will be in first place ten weeks into the season and NOT be above .500. The other team, if they win, will still be alive in the division while being four games under .500. Such is life in this year’s NFC south, and more specifically, in this Falcons vs. Panthers matchup.
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

Why Does the NFL Play in Germany?

The 2022 NFL season marks a shift in the league’s approach to international football since shutting down NFL Europe. After trips to London, England, and Mexico City became more frequent, the NFL added a new stop this season. The first NFL Munich game takes place in Week 10 of the season. Why? And who is playing in Germany for the first time since shutting down NFL Europe in 2007?
profootballnetwork.com

Dameon Pierce Injury Update Week 10: Star Has Been Limited in Practice

The worst things that any fantasy football manager can see is a surprise addition to the injury report. The latest star playmaker to suffer a setback and land on the injury report is Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce. He was apparently dinged up in Week 9 despite having his best rushing output of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
profootballnetwork.com

The New York Jets Are All in on Zach Wilson

After a major upset against the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, the New York Jets seem to be trending in the right direction. Trey Wingo gives you his thoughts on where the team stands with Zach Wilson as their QB of the future. You can view the clip above and...
NEW YORK STATE

