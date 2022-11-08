ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
SANFORD, FL
Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes that have...
FLORIDA STATE
New Smyrna Beach dealing with some damage from Nicole, ‘for the most part’ back to normal

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach is back in business a day after Hurricane Nicole caused extensive beach erosion and destruction along Volusia County’s coastline. “Hurricane Nicole was not nearly as bad as Hurricane Ian. For the most part after less than a day we’re mostly back to operations normal,” Phillip Veski, the city’s public information officer said. “Like most of Volusia County, a lot of the damage that we saw was associated with beach erosion.”
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Teenager drowns in Casselberry, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A teenager drowned Saturday afternoon in Casselberry, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle in reference to a “drowning incident” around 4:15 p.m. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may have been landing...
CASSELBERRY, FL
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
2 electrocuted by downed power lines in Conway; 1-year-old found unharmed in victims’ vehicle, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were pronounced dead Thursday morning after the two were shocked by downed power lines in Conway, according to officials. Crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue where deputies located a man who was unresponsive after he exited a vehicle and made contact with a downed live power line, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A woman who was traveling with the man was also shocked, deputies said.
ORLANDO, FL
Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
ORLANDO, FL

