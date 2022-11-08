Read full article on original website
17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
WATCH: Drone shows wreckage of Florida beachfront homes ruined by Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided to News 6 takes a closer look at the wreckage that used to be a string of beachfront homes along Atlantic Avenue, stretching from Daytona Beach Shores to Wilbur-by-the-Sea. With the tide receded and the sky clear, many people could be seen along...
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes that have...
Florida emergency management director: Nicole coastal damage could have been worse
ORLANDO, Fla. – Damage sustained along the Volusia coastline from Nicole was far less than anticipated, said Florida’s emergency management director Thursday. “I’m going to be honest with you,” Kevin Guthrie told News 6, “I thought it was going to be more than we’ve had so far, I figured we may have upwards of 100.”
‘One step forward, three steps back:’ Ormond Beach homeowners face flooding again
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach homeowners are faced with more devastation after Hurricane Nicole came barreling through Central Florida. News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts spoke with Lisa and Bruce Chiarizzi Monday, just a couple days before Nicole made landfall. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated...
‘Bigger and better:’ Volusia couple vows to repair badly damaged home after Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Myra Parente and her husband said their Wilbur-by-the-Sea home and back deck were once paradise — until the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. “It was gorgeous,” Parente said. But when their seawall collapsed, the ocean washed away their backyard and deck, and left a...
Sky 6 tours damage done by Nicole to Florida condo buildings
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Sky 6 flew over Daytona Beach Shores Friday, touring the damage left behind at several condo complexes which were deemed unsafe because of the rapid beach erosion caused by Nicole. The video shows chunks of sea walls ripped away or demolished by the ocean....
New Smyrna Beach dealing with some damage from Nicole, ‘for the most part’ back to normal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach is back in business a day after Hurricane Nicole caused extensive beach erosion and destruction along Volusia County’s coastline. “Hurricane Nicole was not nearly as bad as Hurricane Ian. For the most part after less than a day we’re mostly back to operations normal,” Phillip Veski, the city’s public information officer said. “Like most of Volusia County, a lot of the damage that we saw was associated with beach erosion.”
WATCH: Shocking drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated by Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – It may take days for the full scope of damage left by Hurricane Nicole to be fully seen, but the picture is coming into sharp focus for communities like Daytona Beach Shores where drone video shows a strong of homes crumbling into the ocean.
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
‘Quite the story to tell:’ Florida mom gives birth during peak of Hurricane Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole created a memorable night for Florida residents as the historic storm battered the state, carved away at the coastline and collapsed houses into the Atlantic Ocean. Most people chose to hunker down and brave the storm from the comfort of their homes, however,...
Teenager drowns in Casselberry, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A teenager drowned Saturday afternoon in Casselberry, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle in reference to a “drowning incident” around 4:15 p.m. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may have been landing...
Disaster Recovery Center set to reopen in Volusia County to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials announced that the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will reopen on Monday, Nov. 14. to those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The DRC will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia located at1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach.
New Smyrna Beach assesses damages after Nicole smacks Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to push its way out of Florida, New Smyrna Beach is beginning to assess the damages left in its wake. In a release, city officials said the following locations were deemed unsafe due to the impacts of Nicole. Las...
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole
BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
2 dead, 1 hurt in Orange County crash on Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were killed Thursday in a crash on the Florida Turnpike that involved a pickup truck and a stationary tow truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported southbound at 5:44 a.m. near mile marker 266 (State Road 408), troopers said.
2 electrocuted by downed power lines in Conway; 1-year-old found unharmed in victims’ vehicle, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were pronounced dead Thursday morning after the two were shocked by downed power lines in Conway, according to officials. Crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue where deputies located a man who was unresponsive after he exited a vehicle and made contact with a downed live power line, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A woman who was traveling with the man was also shocked, deputies said.
Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
Part of Pirates Cove complex in Daytona Beach collapses as Nicole tears through Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A seven-story condominium building in Daytona Beach partially collapsed Thursday after Nicole, which made landfall south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane, brought strong winds, rain and rough surf to the area. Pirates Cove was one of at least 13 buildings evacuated Wednesday...
