u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
Business Insider
The rise and fall of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, who became a crypto billionaire in just 4 years — and lost most of his wealth in a single day
Sam Bankman-Fried catapulted into a crypto billionaire in a matter of four years. He's the co-founder of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, and Alameda Research, a trading firm. His net worth has reportedly dropped down to $1 billion from almost $16 billion. The world can turn upside down within a week.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
What happened to FTX and could the crisis spill over to the rest of crypto?
International exchange for crypto assets is in effect unregulated – and may have been built on sand
Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope
The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the FTX crypto fiasco will keep regulators up at night as they scramble to catch up
Mohamed El-Erian said the FTX crypto chaos will keep regulators up at night. That's because they will be playing "massive" catch-up, after FTX revealed a liquidity crunch. He said what's happening with cryptocurrencies is "stunning" as the market sheds value. Top economist Mohamed El-Erian said the latest mess in crypto...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock Amid Volatility
Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood has said throughout this year that the decline of her favored young, technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And the chief executive of Ark Investment Management took advantage of what she saw as one Nov. 8. But she also continued selling another young technology stock.
Second-largest Democratic donor’s wealth evaporates overnight in crypto meltdown
The cryptocurrency entrepreneur who donated the second most to Democrats this election cycle just had 94% of his net worth erased as his company collapsed.
TechCrunch
Some crypto VCs see decentralization as the future following FTX collapse
“As venture investors, we take a long-term view on the industry; despite the current market turmoil. We are actively assessing and investing in the right opportunities,” Marc Weinstein, founding partner of Mechanism Capital, said to TechCrunch. “The premise of DeFi has, if anything, been strengthened by the collapse of centralized entities from opaque counterparty relationships.”
Daily Beast
Crypto Poster Boy Sam Bankman-Fried’s Meltdown
Another financial disaster is roiling the crypto markets, this time at FTX, the massive cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried, who had positioned himself as the poster boy of responsible crypto investing. On Tuesday, that narrative collapsed when Bankman-Fried abruptly announced that FTX would be acquired by one of its...
cryptopotato.com
FTX Calamity Could be the Last Crisis of the Bear Market, Says Cardano’s Hoskinson
According to Charles Hoskinson, FTX’s meltdown could indicate the bottom of the ongoing crypto winter. Charles Hoskinson – Founder of the blockchain platform Cardano – thinks the turbulence around FTX and its native token – FTT – could be the last adverse event of the ongoing crypto winter.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin ‘May Be Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’
Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. “It’s little surprise that a relatively new asset that had skyrocketed has declined due to the rapid pace of Federal Reserve tightening in 2022, but Bitcoin is showing signs of bottoming and divergent strength in 4Q. The lowest-ever crypto volatility vs. the Bloomberg Commodity Index may portend better performance for Bitcoin…
Binance just bought FTX. Here's how rumors of insolvency and fears of contagion led Sam Bankman-Fried into a deal.
Good morning team, Phil Rosen here. When I woke up yesterday, I would not have guessed that the day after a major US election (live updates here) I'd be leading the newsletter with cryptocurrency — but the world of deal-making waits for no one. Here's the short of it:...
americanmilitarynews.com
Crypto billionaire loses nearly all $15.6 billion fortune in one day
An icon of the crypto world lost nearly all of his $15.6 billion fortune in one day this week as a top rival swept in to bail out his cash-strapped digital currency exchange. Sam Bankman-Fried, a crypto evangelist and entrepreneur whose wealth peaked at $26 billion, is now worth $1 billion, according to Bloomberg. The collapse in his wealth was the biggest-ever one-day drop tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Sam Bankman-Fried: The ‘crypto saviour’ who lost $16bn in one day
In December, Sam Bankman-Fried testified before Congress about why cryptocurrencies could never go the way of the large investment banks that capitulated in the global financial crisis of 2008.“No one knew how much risk was in that system until it all fell apart,” the 30-year-old founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange firm FTX said.“If you compare that to what happens on FTX or other major cryptocurrency venues today, there is complete transparency about… the positions that are held. There is a robust consistent risk framework applied.”This week, Bankman-Fried had his own Lehman Brothers moment in a head-spinning turn of events...
altcoinbuzz.io
Insane Crypto Coin Ready for BILLIONS of Gamers
Buy the dip. That’s what we say in many of our videos about projects we like. What if you knew when a dip was coming? How would you prepare for it? Would you buy a little or a lot? Or would you try to shorten it first?. Well, one...
Business Insider
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana: Here Are Bitmex Founder Arthur Hayes' Price Predictions Amid Crypto Meltdown
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of crypto derivatives trading platform BitMEX, outlined his views on the latest downturn in cryptocurrencies. What Happened: According to the prediction posted by Hayes, “bottom is not yet in” and he forecasts “further fallout” after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT).
tipranks.com
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Lucid (LCID) Today
The big tech high drama of this earnings season is already well behind us but there are still some interesting Q3 reports to pore over. Once today’s market action comes to a stop, Lucid (LCID) will release its quarterly financial statement. Like many others, the stock has been through...
tipranks.com
Plug Power is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect
It’s almost time for Plug Power (PLUG) to join the earnings party. Once the market action concludes today, the hydrogen specialist will deliver its latest quarterly report. The stock has been under pressure recently, having shed 24% over the past month alone. The pullback to a large extent is the result of the company lowering full year expectations midway through October. PLUG now expects to complete several large projects in 2023 instead of this year, and the company said it sees revenue for 2022 coming in 5% to 10% below the $900 million to $925 million it anticipated back in August.
Washington Examiner
SEC and DOJ investigating collapsing firm at center of cryptocurrency bloodbath
The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department are investigating a cryptocurrency platform whose high-profile struggles are at the center of a crypto meltdown. Staff from the two agencies were coordinating to examine recent developments involving the crypto firm FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal. The firm is...
