TheStreet

Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock...
Raleigh News & Observer

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock Amid Volatility

Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood has said throughout this year that the decline of her favored young, technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And the chief executive of Ark Investment Management took advantage of what she saw as one Nov. 8. But she also continued selling another young technology stock.
TechCrunch

Some crypto VCs see decentralization as the future following FTX collapse

“As venture investors, we take a long-term view on the industry; despite the current market turmoil. We are actively assessing and investing in the right opportunities,” Marc Weinstein, founding partner of Mechanism Capital, said to TechCrunch. “The premise of DeFi has, if anything, been strengthened by the collapse of centralized entities from opaque counterparty relationships.”
Daily Beast

Crypto Poster Boy Sam Bankman-Fried’s Meltdown

Another financial disaster is roiling the crypto markets, this time at FTX, the massive cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried, who had positioned himself as the poster boy of responsible crypto investing. On Tuesday, that narrative collapsed when Bankman-Fried abruptly announced that FTX would be acquired by one of its...
cryptopotato.com

FTX Calamity Could be the Last Crisis of the Bear Market, Says Cardano’s Hoskinson

According to Charles Hoskinson, FTX’s meltdown could indicate the bottom of the ongoing crypto winter. Charles Hoskinson – Founder of the blockchain platform Cardano – thinks the turbulence around FTX and its native token – FTT – could be the last adverse event of the ongoing crypto winter.
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin ‘May Be Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’

Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. “It’s little surprise that a relatively new asset that had skyrocketed has declined due to the rapid pace of Federal Reserve tightening in 2022, but Bitcoin is showing signs of bottoming and divergent strength in 4Q. The lowest-ever crypto volatility vs. the Bloomberg Commodity Index may portend better performance for Bitcoin…
americanmilitarynews.com

Crypto billionaire loses nearly all $15.6 billion fortune in one day

An icon of the crypto world lost nearly all of his $15.6 billion fortune in one day this week as a top rival swept in to bail out his cash-strapped digital currency exchange. Sam Bankman-Fried, a crypto evangelist and entrepreneur whose wealth peaked at $26 billion, is now worth $1 billion, according to Bloomberg. The collapse in his wealth was the biggest-ever one-day drop tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The Independent

Sam Bankman-Fried: The ‘crypto saviour’ who lost $16bn in one day

In December, Sam Bankman-Fried testified before Congress about why cryptocurrencies could never go the way of the large investment banks that capitulated in the global financial crisis of 2008.“No one knew how much risk was in that system until it all fell apart,” the 30-year-old founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange firm FTX said.“If you compare that to what happens on FTX or other major cryptocurrency venues today, there is complete transparency about… the positions that are held. There is a robust consistent risk framework applied.”This week, Bankman-Fried had his own Lehman Brothers moment in a head-spinning turn of events...
altcoinbuzz.io

Insane Crypto Coin Ready for BILLIONS of Gamers

Buy the dip. That’s what we say in many of our videos about projects we like. What if you knew when a dip was coming? How would you prepare for it? Would you buy a little or a lot? Or would you try to shorten it first?. Well, one...
tipranks.com

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Lucid (LCID) Today

The big tech high drama of this earnings season is already well behind us but there are still some interesting Q3 reports to pore over. Once today’s market action comes to a stop, Lucid (LCID) will release its quarterly financial statement. Like many others, the stock has been through...
tipranks.com

Plug Power is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect

It’s almost time for Plug Power (PLUG) to join the earnings party. Once the market action concludes today, the hydrogen specialist will deliver its latest quarterly report. The stock has been under pressure recently, having shed 24% over the past month alone. The pullback to a large extent is the result of the company lowering full year expectations midway through October. PLUG now expects to complete several large projects in 2023 instead of this year, and the company said it sees revenue for 2022 coming in 5% to 10% below the $900 million to $925 million it anticipated back in August.
Washington Examiner

SEC and DOJ investigating collapsing firm at center of cryptocurrency bloodbath

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department are investigating a cryptocurrency platform whose high-profile struggles are at the center of a crypto meltdown. Staff from the two agencies were coordinating to examine recent developments involving the crypto firm FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal. The firm is...

