In December, Sam Bankman-Fried testified before Congress about why cryptocurrencies could never go the way of the large investment banks that capitulated in the global financial crisis of 2008.“No one knew how much risk was in that system until it all fell apart,” the 30-year-old founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange firm FTX said.“If you compare that to what happens on FTX or other major cryptocurrency venues today, there is complete transparency about… the positions that are held. There is a robust consistent risk framework applied.”This week, Bankman-Fried had his own Lehman Brothers moment in a head-spinning turn of events...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO