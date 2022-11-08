Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
More key Twitter execs just quit, including the head of trust and safety
Platformer’s Zoë Schiffer first reported that Twitter’s Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth quit the company Thursday after just two weeks under Musk’s leadership. Robin Wheeler, who was elevated to lead Twitter’s marketing and sales teams, has also reportedly left the company, according to Bloomberg.
TechCrunch
Amazon previews its new delivery drone, the MK30
The MK30, which is set for a 2024 debut, is both smaller and lighter than the earlier version and able to withstand harsher temperatures and a broader range of weather conditions. Another key element here is making things quieter. Drone noise has been one of the most anticipated complaints about bringing these systems into residential settings.
TechCrunch
Twitter’s lead EU watchdog for data protection has fresh questions for Musk
Graham Doyle, a deputy commissioner at Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC), which currently leads oversight of Twitter under the EU’s General data Protection Regulation (GDPR), told TechCrunch it’s in contact with the company following media reports yesterday that its data protection officer (DPO) had resigned. A meeting...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried quits as crypto exchange files for bankruptcy
Hoooo boy. As Alex would say: This week has been a long year. You just know it has been a pretty wild ride when Meta can lay off 13% of its staff, and it isn’t even really in the top 10 of crazy things that happened. Gmail no longer...
TechCrunch
Can proof-of-reserves prevent future crypto exchange collapses?
Proof-of-reserves (PoR) are independent audits by third parties that aim to provide transparency and evidence that a custodian holds the assets it claims to own on behalf of its clients. Auditors then aggregate balances into something called a Merkle tree, which entails all client balances. FTX exploded this week following...
Stocks will plunge, inflation will persist, and the US economy will feel more pain, Carl Icahn says. Here are his 14 best quotes from a new interview.
Icahn said the Fed should keep hiking rates, he might have put $1 billion behind Elon Musk's Twitter bid if asked, and FTX's meltdown is no surprise.
TechCrunch
SoundHound, the voice AI platform, lays off 10% of staff citing ‘challenging market conditions’
The Santa Clara-headquartered company — which went public via a SPAC in April of this year — announced the decision to its employees on Wednesday. Alongside that, it also imposed salary cuts for some of those not laid off. The company did not specify the details of the salary cuts, nor how many were affected.
Labor: Job growth complicates inflation fight
The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: In this bizarro economy, good news can also mean bad news, said Catherine Rampell in The Washington Post. The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, leading Democrats to brag last week about "record-breaking job growth." Yet the strong demand for workers "is likely still troubling central bank officials," who have pointed to labor shortages as a contributor to inflation, since desperate employers typically raise wages to attract or retain workers. So the Fed wants "signs that the labor market is solid but cooling a little." It didn't...
TechCrunch
Australia tells Medibank hackers: ‘We know who you are’
AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said on Friday that the agency knows the identity of the individuals responsible for the attack on Australia’s largest private health insurer. He declined to name the individuals but said the AFP believes that those responsible for the breach are in Russia, though some affiliates may be in other countries.
TechCrunch
Okta CEO opens up about Auth0 acquisition, SaaS slump and Lapsus$ attack
The company raised over $230 million before going public in 2017. It reached unicorn status with a $75 million raise on a $1.2 billion valuation back in 2015 when the designation meant a little more than it does these days. With ownership of the workforce side of the market, Okta...
TechCrunch
Crypto VC David Pakman on FTX: an “entirely avoidable tragedy”
His timing was either very good or very bad, depending on your view of the market. Indeed, in part because CoinFund was an early investor in the collapsing cryptocurrency exchange FTX, we asked Pakman to jump on the phone with us today to talk about this very wild week, one that began with high-flying FTX on the ropes, and which ended with bankruptcy filings and the resignation of FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, as CEO. Excerpts of that conversation follow, edited lightly for length and clarity. You can hear our longer conversation here.
TechCrunch
Galaxy, Gradient and Lux VCs will judge the TC Sessions: Crypto pitch-off
But first (hey, you had to see this coming), if you have not yet done the deed, buy your pass right now. Changes in the crypto world are fast and furious — like Binance aiming to purchase FTX but just over 24 hours later backing out. Did you know Binance founder CZ will speak at the event? You do not want to miss that.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Twitter’s crazy week drives social apps’ growth, Google expands user choice billing
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
TechCrunch
FTC warns ‘no CEO or company is above the law’ if Twitter shirks privacy order
To be clear at the outset, the FTC has not announced any investigation into Twitter or Elon Musk, or even that they are gathering information in service of such an investigation. Nor would it be able to confirm it was investigating if it was. But circumstantial evidence, common sense, and the ominous statement issued today leave little doubt that the company is in the agency’s crosshairs.
TechCrunch
Nearly 80% of venture funds raised in just two states as US LPs retreat to the coasts
Through the third quarter of 2022, U.S. venture firms raised $150.9 billion across 593 funds, according to data compiled by PitchBook. While this represents a boost from the $147.2 billion raised in 2021, it marks a staggering drop from the 1,139 funds closed last year. A lot of these dollars...
TechCrunch
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX in talks to raise capital, Alameda Research to wind down trading
Bankman-Fried said in a series of tweets that he is engaging with a “number of players” to raise capital for FTX’s international business and those discussions are at various stages, including letters of intent and term sheet deliberations. FTX’s U.S. business is “fine” and “100% liquid,” he...
TechCrunch
Pinterest launches its collage-making app Shuffles to the general public
The app’s popularity has since declined. While Pinterest’s flagship app remains the No. 1 Lifestyle app in the U.S. at this time, Shuffles has sunk to No. 228, according to data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Last month, Shuffles was downloaded 20,000 times worldwide, a big drop from the 211,000 iOS installs it saw in its first month on the App Store in July 2022. The firm says Shuffles has seen approximately 607,000 worldwide installs to date, according to its estimates.
TechCrunch
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy faces enormous challenges amid falling profits and negative numbers
It wasn’t exactly a rise from the mailroom, but Jassy was there as founder Jeff Bezos’ aide-de-camp when they came up with the idea of AWS in the early 2000s at an executive offsite. He helped build it. He nurtured it. He made it into the crown jewel of the company.
TechCrunch
Framework Ventures co-founder says DeFi gives hope following FTX collapse
“It just seems obvious that DeFi is the only way that we can continue to do these types of financial services operations in the crypto ecosystem,” Anderson said to TechCrunch. “It gives us hope and strengthens our resolve that the things we’re pushing for are the right things to be working on.”
TechCrunch
Meta lays off thousands, FTX collapses, and Twitter has a very weird week
Twitter had a week so strange that it could easily make up this entire newsletter, so we’ll keep to the bullet points:. Last week Elon laid off a huge chunk of the company. This week, some of those who were let go were reportedly asked to come back. Twitter...
Comments / 0