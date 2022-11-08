“Reindeer Games Homecoming,” a new Christmas Lifetime movie premiering tonight, Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., stars Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening and Brian Sills. The movie follows MacKenzie “Mac” Graves, a Biology teacher in Vermont who’s carrying on her father’s memory through the town’s fundraising tradition, The Reindeer Games. He was a beloved fire chief and the heart of these festivities, so every year since his death Mac and her father’s former team compete to win the games.

