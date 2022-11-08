Read full article on original website
What time is the season premiere of ‘Yellowstone’ on TV tonight (11/13/22)?
Finally, the highly-anticipated season 5 of the hit drama “Yellowstone” will debut on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, on Paramount Network. The two-hour season premiere starts at 8 p.m. Paramount says, “John Dutton puts his family and his land first - even as he is sworn in as the governor of Montana.”
How to watch ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ tonight (11/13/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
Three celebrities return for the second semifinal round on “Celebrity Jeopardy!’ on ABC. The round airs at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. ABC said John Michael Higgins, “America Says;” actor Wil Wheaton, “Stand By Me;” and Joel Kim Booster, “Fire Island,” will compete.
How to watch ‘Reindeer Games Homecoming’ movie premiere: Time, Lifetime channel, free live stream
“Reindeer Games Homecoming,” a new Christmas Lifetime movie premiering tonight, Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., stars Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening and Brian Sills. The movie follows MacKenzie “Mac” Graves, a Biology teacher in Vermont who’s carrying on her father’s memory through the town’s fundraising tradition, The Reindeer Games. He was a beloved fire chief and the heart of these festivities, so every year since his death Mac and her father’s former team compete to win the games.
How to watch the new Great American Family Christmas movies this weekend (11/12-11/13)
Great American Family will debut two new Christmas 2022 movies this weekend. “A Merry Christmas Wish” will air at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, while “Christmas Sweethearts” lands at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Synopsis - “An NYC advertising executive returns to her hometown to sell...
