T, ABT, or PG: Which Value Stock Could Fetch Higher Returns?
The decline in the broader market this year has created an opportunity to pick the stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals, trading at attractive levels. In this article, we’ll discuss the prospects of three value stocks and see how Wall Street rates them. October inflation data has triggered...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%, 0.93%, and 1.82%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 1.25%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 2.98%.
Gap (NYSE:GPS) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Deal
Gap investors cheered the company’s decision to sell a selection of its apparel on Amazon in the U.S. and Canada. The move is expected to enhance the reach of Gap’s offerings and improve its sales. Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock surged 8.6% on Thursday as the apparel retailer partnered with...
Inflation at 7.7%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate
Sometimes, a single new data point can break up the most complacent of outlooks. After 10 months of markets trending down, inflation rising, and the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, it was only natural to assume that the rest of the year held more of the same. And then October’s inflation print broke that mold.
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher
The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’. Selling an absolutely necessary product,...
APPL, AMZN, SHOP, MSFT: Here’s Why All Tech Stocks Are Rallying
The easing of inflation gave a significant boost to the shares of big tech companies. Let’s see what the TipRanks datasets indicate about them. Beaten-down tech stocks got a much-needed breather on November 10. The U.S. inflation rate continued to ease after peaking in June (it increased by 7.7% in October compared to a growth of 9.1% in June). This pushed tech stocks higher. This was also the smallest 12-month increase since January 2022.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now
Finding solid returns is the goal of the game when it comes to stock investing, and investors of all stripes are always on the lookout for a reliable strategy. One common mode, followed by retail investors seeking accurate clues for stocks on the way up, is keep track of insider trades.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Several analysts lowered their price targets following Plug Power’s weak third-quarter results last week. Nonetheless, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth potential in the green hydrogen space. Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price...
Here are 2 “Stays Plays” That Analysts are Bullish On
The stays plays have been under pressure despite ongoing recovery from lockdown-era conditions. With a recession on the horizon, travel and leisure could take a step back after another year of progress. In this piece, we’ll weigh in on hotel chain Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and short-term homestay leader Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)...
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shows Signs of a Turnaround; Should You Buy?
Amazon shares have gained over 12% yesterday following the dual good news of a cost-cutting review undertaken by CEO Andy Jassy as well as lower-than-expected inflation numbers. Investors may consider buying the stock before it leaps higher. Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) jumped more than 12% yesterday following the...
What’s Behind LegalZoom Stock’s (NASDAQ:LZ) Big Jump Today?
LegalZoom made a major pre-market jump this morning, adding over 15%. However, half of those gains were soon given back, and there may be future losses to come. LegalZoom (NASDAQ:LZ), a major provider of legal services and compliance documents, probably shouldn’t see explosive moves in its share price. Still, after leading off with a 15.4% jump in today’s pre-market session, it’s clear LegalZoom did something big, although the stock has given back half of its gains. That something was its earnings report.
Here’s Why Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) Stock Spiked
Doximity stock gains on strong Q2 performance. Its bottom line surpassed Street’s estimate. Shares of the online professional medical network Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) closed 9.7% higher on November 10, reflecting a broader market rally following the easing of inflation. Meanwhile, DOCS stock is up about 19% in the pre-market session on November 11, thanks to its solid Q2 performance.
The 7 Best Stocks for Retirement
Although planning for one’s golden years represents the ultimate goal for long-term investors, the current economic and market environment practically incentivizes the narrative for finding the best retirement stocks. With corporate pensions largely becoming an anachronistic relic, it’s never been more important for investors to plan for their golden...
3 Website Building Companies Seen as Good Opportunities by J.P. Morgan
Shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) are up in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) Analyst Alexei Gogolev, who initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and a price target of $89 per share. He also provided his take on competitors Wix...
3 Things that Will Impact Your Portfolio This Week
As you start your week, prepare to protect and boost your investment portfolio. Pay attention to these three things that will impact your portfolio:. While the third-quarter earnings season is largely over, the reporting calendar is still busy this week, highlighted by retailers such as Home Depot (HD), WalMart (WMT), Lowe’s (LOW), Target (TGT), JD (JD) and Alibaba (BABA).
Is Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?
Mullen Automotive’s stock looks attractive. The company has reduced debt and strengthened its balance sheet. However, MULN stock could stay volatile. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is grabbing eyeballs. Its low share price and positive developments like the reduction of debt and exclusive rights to sell I-GO, a compact urban delivery EV, in the European markets have garnered investors’ interest in the shares of this electric vehicle (EV) maker. However, MULN is still in its early stages, and its stock could remain highly volatile.
Tired of Rising Interest Rates? Profit from Them Via BDCs!
The ongoing rise in interest rates has contributed significantly to the decline of most stocks. However, some asset classes can actually benefit from rising rates, including BDCs. In this piece, I go over some important points to consider and some risks to have in mind before walking into BDC land.
Is Algonquin Power Stock’s (TSE:AQN) 7.7% Dividend in Danger Following Q3 Earnings Plunge?
Algonquin Power & Utilities reported Q3 earnings that caused its stock to plunge. The earnings miss and lowered guidance may be a cause for concern for dividend investors. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) reported Q3-2022 earnings results earlier today that left investors unimpressed. While revenue beat expectations, earnings per share (EPS) missed estimates, and the company lowered its outlook for the rest of the year due to inflation and higher interest rates. Its guidance even implies that its dividend is not the safest. As a result, the stock finished down almost 20%. Please note that the following figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
Antero (NYSE:AR) Stock: Here’s How Much $1K Has Become in 2022
Antero stock has more than doubled in 2022. The company remains well-positioned to deliver solid returns. The oil and natural gas price witnessed a stellar recovery post-pandemic, lifting shares of the companies operating in this space. Take Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) stock, for instance. AR stock is up over 115% year-to-date, reflecting higher price realizations and strong demand. So if you had invested $1K in Antero stock at the beginning of 2022, it would now be worth $2.15K (more than double).
Here’s Why YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Stock Gained 32%
YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares jumped almost 32% on November 10 following upbeat Q3 earnings despite inflationary and supply chain challenges. YETI Holdings is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor and recreation products. A Snapshot of YETI Holdings Q3-2022 Results. Adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share easily...
