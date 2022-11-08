Read full article on original website
What’s Behind LegalZoom Stock’s (NASDAQ:LZ) Big Jump Today?
LegalZoom made a major pre-market jump this morning, adding over 15%. However, half of those gains were soon given back, and there may be future losses to come. LegalZoom (NASDAQ:LZ), a major provider of legal services and compliance documents, probably shouldn’t see explosive moves in its share price. Still, after leading off with a 15.4% jump in today’s pre-market session, it’s clear LegalZoom did something big, although the stock has given back half of its gains. That something was its earnings report.
Inflation at 7.7%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate
Sometimes, a single new data point can break up the most complacent of outlooks. After 10 months of markets trending down, inflation rising, and the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, it was only natural to assume that the rest of the year held more of the same. And then October’s inflation print broke that mold.
Here’s Why Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) Stock Spiked
Doximity stock gains on strong Q2 performance. Its bottom line surpassed Street’s estimate. Shares of the online professional medical network Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) closed 9.7% higher on November 10, reflecting a broader market rally following the easing of inflation. Meanwhile, DOCS stock is up about 19% in the pre-market session on November 11, thanks to its solid Q2 performance.
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher
The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’. Selling an absolutely necessary product,...
Here’s Why Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Surged over 30% Today
Matterport stock rallied in pre-market today on a narrower-than-feared quarterly loss in Q3 and record high revenue growth. American spatial data company Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is surging over 30% in pre-market trading at the time of writing due to strong Q3 results. Matterport reported a third-quarter Fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of $0.09 per share, narrower than analysts’ expected loss of $0.13 per share.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Several analysts lowered their price targets following Plug Power’s weak third-quarter results last week. Nonetheless, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth potential in the green hydrogen space. Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price...
Here’s Why YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Stock Gained 32%
YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares jumped almost 32% on November 10 following upbeat Q3 earnings despite inflationary and supply chain challenges. YETI Holdings is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor and recreation products. A Snapshot of YETI Holdings Q3-2022 Results. Adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share easily...
Antero (NYSE:AR) Stock: Here’s How Much $1K Has Become in 2022
Antero stock has more than doubled in 2022. The company remains well-positioned to deliver solid returns. The oil and natural gas price witnessed a stellar recovery post-pandemic, lifting shares of the companies operating in this space. Take Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) stock, for instance. AR stock is up over 115% year-to-date, reflecting higher price realizations and strong demand. So if you had invested $1K in Antero stock at the beginning of 2022, it would now be worth $2.15K (more than double).
Is Algonquin Power Stock’s (TSE:AQN) 7.7% Dividend in Danger Following Q3 Earnings Plunge?
Algonquin Power & Utilities reported Q3 earnings that caused its stock to plunge. The earnings miss and lowered guidance may be a cause for concern for dividend investors. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) reported Q3-2022 earnings results earlier today that left investors unimpressed. While revenue beat expectations, earnings per share (EPS) missed estimates, and the company lowered its outlook for the rest of the year due to inflation and higher interest rates. Its guidance even implies that its dividend is not the safest. As a result, the stock finished down almost 20%. Please note that the following figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
Is Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?
Mullen Automotive’s stock looks attractive. The company has reduced debt and strengthened its balance sheet. However, MULN stock could stay volatile. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is grabbing eyeballs. Its low share price and positive developments like the reduction of debt and exclusive rights to sell I-GO, a compact urban delivery EV, in the European markets have garnered investors’ interest in the shares of this electric vehicle (EV) maker. However, MULN is still in its early stages, and its stock could remain highly volatile.
These 3 Stocks Could Hedge against Future Rate Hikes
Although the Federal Reserve remains committed to attacking historically high inflation, its hawkish measures could hurt broader business sentiment. Therefore, investors should focus on stocks that benefit from inelastic demand. Given the historically high rate of inflation, the Federal Reserve’s announcement of another 75-basis point hike in the benchmark interest...
Nvidia price target lowered to $225 from $250 at Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer lowered the firm’s price target on Nvidia to $225 from $250 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 results on November 16. The analyst sees a "soft setup" for the quarter given weakening enterprise spending, the digesting of gaming inventory and U.S.-China restrictions. He reduced estimates but believes the current headwinds are transitory.
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shows Signs of a Turnaround; Should You Buy?
Amazon shares have gained over 12% yesterday following the dual good news of a cost-cutting review undertaken by CEO Andy Jassy as well as lower-than-expected inflation numbers. Investors may consider buying the stock before it leaps higher. Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) jumped more than 12% yesterday following the...
Notable open interest changes for November 11th
Thursday’s total option volume of 58.2 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.05 million calls and 5.24 million puts. Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA) and Advanced Micro (AMD) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 40k Luminar Technologies (LAZR) 11/11 weekly 8 calls, 25k AT&T (T) Nov-22 19 calls, 22k Amazon (AMZN) Dec-22 105 calls, 21k Exxon Mobil (XOM) Nov-22 120 puts and 21k Exxon Mobil (XOM) Nov-22 120 calls.
T, ABT, or PG: Which Value Stock Could Fetch Higher Returns?
The decline in the broader market this year has created an opportunity to pick the stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals, trading at attractive levels. In this article, we’ll discuss the prospects of three value stocks and see how Wall Street rates them. October inflation data has triggered...
TSMC Up After Soaring October Revenues
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE: TSM) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Friday as the semiconductor manufacturer announced its October revenues of NT$210.27 billion, a jump of 56.3% year-over-year and a rise of 1% from the month of September. The company’s revenues from January through October...
Cowen tobacco/cannabis analyst holds an analyst/industry conference call
Tobacco & Cannabis Analyst Azer and Financial Services Policy Analyst Seiberg, along with Barak Cohen and Allison Handy, of Perkins Cole, will discuss the implications of Canopy’s US Holding Company’s announcement, the listing implications, liability considerations, and if it leads to opening of capital markets to the Cannabis Industry on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on November 11 at 11 am. Webcast Link.
Here are 2 “Stays Plays” That Analysts are Bullish On
The stays plays have been under pressure despite ongoing recovery from lockdown-era conditions. With a recession on the horizon, travel and leisure could take a step back after another year of progress. In this piece, we’ll weigh in on hotel chain Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and short-term homestay leader Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)...
The 7 Best Stocks for Retirement
Although planning for one’s golden years represents the ultimate goal for long-term investors, the current economic and market environment practically incentivizes the narrative for finding the best retirement stocks. With corporate pensions largely becoming an anachronistic relic, it’s never been more important for investors to plan for their golden...
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) Plunges Over 25% after Weak Guidance
Shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) plunged over 25% after it reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.07, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.05 per share. In addition, sales increased by 17% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
