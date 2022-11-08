ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Power 95.9

38th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Dec. 5

Christmas time is coming to Texarkana! The 38th Annual Main Street Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 7 pm in historic downtown Texarkana. This year's theme is All Aboard the T-Town Express Train, a celebration of trains. There will be dozens of lighted floats, marching bands, and entertainment lining the streets for one joyous holiday celebration.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Pine Street school catches fire

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation to determine whether the nonprofit solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Enjoy ‘Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer The Musical’ in Texarkana Nov. 18

What is your favorite TV Christmas special? If you're like me then hands down it would be the classic Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. I watch it every year and yes I know the lyrics to all the songs. Get ready because here's a special treat you don't want to miss. It's Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer The Musical and it's coming to the historic Perot Theatre in Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Free turkeys Nov. 20

PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
PRESCOTT, AR
Power 95.9

Taste of Texarkana Is Back Baby… And It Was Greatness

Tuesday night Texarkana got back together once again to raise money for Harvest Regional Food Bank in a little event called Taste of Texarkana, and it was fantastic. Lisa and I got there early to work the Townsquare Media booth and our poor broken down old prize wheel which is desperately crying out to be retired. Seriously... But I digress. Other than our promotional equipment malfunctions the night appeared to me to be a complete success.
TEXARKANA, AR
FireRescue1

Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cleanup process from Friday’s tornadoes will be a lengthy one for many East Texans trying to get their lives back together. “I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight, so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor Shequila Hawkins.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KSLA

Principal of Southwood High announces decision to retire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The principal of a Caddo Parish high school has announced her decision to retire from her post. The Caddo Parish School Board sent a letter out to parents on Wednesday, Nov. 9 announced the retirement of Dr. Kim Pendleton, the principal of Southwood High School. “We...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Power 95.9

Manslaughter Charged In Monday Shooting Death Of Atlanta, Texas Teen

Atlanta, Texas Police have arrested a 19-year-old young man and charged him with Manslaughter in the shooting death of another Atlanta teenager Monday. Atlanta Police have arrested and charged Cody Raymond Maxie Jr., 19, in the shooting death of Brandon Sprayberry, 18, following an incident outside of a residence this past Monday, November 7.
ATLANTA, TX
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

