Clay Shoot Benefits Caddo Area Council This Saturday, November 12
Texarkana-area Scouts are holding a Sporting Clays Shoot this Saturday at Rocky Creek Outdoors, there's still time to get signed up or even volunteer to help. Strap on the ear and eye protection and get ready for some fun busting clays while raising money for local Scouting programs through the Caddo Area Council.
Creed Fisher Brings His Hilarious ‘Burrito Song’ To Texarkana
Take a trip back in time with the band from the "Pines Country Club" at Whiskey River Country in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Whiskey River...
38th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Dec. 5
Christmas time is coming to Texarkana! The 38th Annual Main Street Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 7 pm in historic downtown Texarkana. This year's theme is All Aboard the T-Town Express Train, a celebration of trains. There will be dozens of lighted floats, marching bands, and entertainment lining the streets for one joyous holiday celebration.
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation to determine whether the nonprofit solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.
Stop by One of These Blood Drives in Texarkana & Surrounding Areas in November
Did you know that one donation of blood can actually help up to three people? You can make a difference and it takes very little time to donate. During the Holiday season donations drop off but the need is still there. Please stop by one of these Life Share blood drives this month.
Harvest To Distribute Food Relief To New Boston Wednesday Morning
Texas residents living in or around the New Boston area in Bowie County, if you need food relief help, Harvest Regional Food Bank will be at T&P Trail Head Park Wednesday morning. Who Is This For?. Harvest Regional Food Bank is planning this distribution of 400 emergency food boxes to...
Enjoy ‘Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer The Musical’ in Texarkana Nov. 18
What is your favorite TV Christmas special? If you're like me then hands down it would be the classic Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. I watch it every year and yes I know the lyrics to all the songs. Get ready because here's a special treat you don't want to miss. It's Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer The Musical and it's coming to the historic Perot Theatre in Texarkana.
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
Big Car Shows and A Fall Festival Are Things You Can Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Big car shows and a Fall Festival are just some of the awesome things you can do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Fall Festival with a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, and more. This great event is happening on Saturday at Three Chicks Feed and Seed in Texarkana Arkansas. There will be a pancake breakfast as well.
Free turkeys Nov. 20
PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
Taste of Texarkana Is Back Baby… And It Was Greatness
Tuesday night Texarkana got back together once again to raise money for Harvest Regional Food Bank in a little event called Taste of Texarkana, and it was fantastic. Lisa and I got there early to work the Townsquare Media booth and our poor broken down old prize wheel which is desperately crying out to be retired. Seriously... But I digress. Other than our promotional equipment malfunctions the night appeared to me to be a complete success.
Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
Miljenko Matijevic Of Steelheart Highlights The Texarkana Gig Guide
"Kemosabe" and "The Dusty Rose Band" Highlight your first weekend of November live music in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork in Texarkana will feature...
New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cleanup process from Friday’s tornadoes will be a lengthy one for many East Texans trying to get their lives back together. “I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight, so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor Shequila Hawkins.
Principal of Southwood High announces decision to retire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The principal of a Caddo Parish high school has announced her decision to retire from her post. The Caddo Parish School Board sent a letter out to parents on Wednesday, Nov. 9 announced the retirement of Dr. Kim Pendleton, the principal of Southwood High School. “We...
1.9 Carat Diamond Found At Crater of Diamonds State Park, Arkansas
Let's say you're from Minnesota and you're headed down to Arkansas for vacation, among all the amazing things there are to do in the great state of Arkansas is an opportunity to dig for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. Now, imagine if you paid for your whole vacation with just a little digging and a little luck.
Manslaughter Charged In Monday Shooting Death Of Atlanta, Texas Teen
Atlanta, Texas Police have arrested a 19-year-old young man and charged him with Manslaughter in the shooting death of another Atlanta teenager Monday. Atlanta Police have arrested and charged Cody Raymond Maxie Jr., 19, in the shooting death of Brandon Sprayberry, 18, following an incident outside of a residence this past Monday, November 7.
