Hattiesburg, MS

WMBF

Coastal Carolina clinches Sun Belt East, will play in conference title game

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s football team got some good news ahead of their home finale against Southern Miss on Saturday. By virtue of Georgia State’s loss to ULM earlier in the day, the Chanticleers clinched the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division and a spot in the conference championship game.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

CCU president asks Chanticleer fans to have fun, be respectful at Brooks Stadium

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University has asked Chanticleer football fans to tone things down off the field as the team continues to see success on it. The Chants notched their eighth win of the season last Thursday against rival Appalachian State in a nationally-televised, record-setting sellout at Brooks Stadium. The victory even came complete with fans rushing the teal turf as time expired.
CONWAY, SC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Alligator Draws a Crowd Crossing South Carolina Road

An area in South Carolina called Alligator Alley on November 7 when Austin Bond, a nature photographer, biked through the area. The spot is located in Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The man came across a crowd gathering on Straight Road, where the infamous alley is located. Bond had previously recorded footage of an alligator in the exact same spot, so he knew why the crowd was gathered.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas

WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Power outages reported as Nicole moves through the area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric Cooperative is currently reporting two outages. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. Duke Energy reports 85 without power...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

CLOSINGS & CANCELATIONS: School districts announce schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, Lowcountry school districts have announced changes to their schedules. The district will not have after-school or extra-curricular activities Thursday. They will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible closures on Friday as well. Beaufort County School District. Beaufort...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
luxury-houses.net

This $2,399,999 Mediterranean House in Myrtle Beach, SC Has It All from Stately Design and Architecture to Modern Extras and Upgrades

The House in Myrtle Beach is situated on 0.57 acres of land, which includes more than 200 feet of golf course and lakefront views, now available for sale. This home located at 1495 Scala Ct, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,278 square feet of living spaces. Call Briggs Dickerson – Sands Realty Group Inc – (Phone: (843-222-5963) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Hundreds attend 14th annual Veterans Day ceremony in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence hosted its 14th annual Veterans Day memorial Friday at the Florence Veterans Park. During this year’s ceremony, the names of 29 veterans with Pee Dee connections were added to the Wall of Honor. A monument to honor the men and women of World War II will also […]
FLORENCE, SC

