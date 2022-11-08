Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Coastal Carolina clinches Sun Belt East, will play in conference title game
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s football team got some good news ahead of their home finale against Southern Miss on Saturday. By virtue of Georgia State’s loss to ULM earlier in the day, the Chanticleers clinched the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division and a spot in the conference championship game.
CBS Sports
Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Southern Miss 5-4; Coastal Carolina 8-1 Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while Southern Miss will be stumbling in from a loss.
WMBF
CCU president asks Chanticleer fans to have fun, be respectful at Brooks Stadium
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University has asked Chanticleer football fans to tone things down off the field as the team continues to see success on it. The Chants notched their eighth win of the season last Thursday against rival Appalachian State in a nationally-televised, record-setting sellout at Brooks Stadium. The victory even came complete with fans rushing the teal turf as time expired.
Deese fired as Lumberton football coach
LUMBERTON — Adam Deese was relieved of his duties as Lumberton head football coach Thursday after the Pirates’ winless season this
WATCH: Huge Alligator Draws a Crowd Crossing South Carolina Road
An area in South Carolina called Alligator Alley on November 7 when Austin Bond, a nature photographer, biked through the area. The spot is located in Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The man came across a crowd gathering on Straight Road, where the infamous alley is located. Bond had previously recorded footage of an alligator in the exact same spot, so he knew why the crowd was gathered.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What to expect in the Carolinas from Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole will bring windy and wet conditions to the Carolinas
SLED report: 99 murders in 6 Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties in 2021
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 18% of all the murders recorded in South Carolina in 2021 happened in the six counties included in the News13 viewing area, according to a 304-page report released on Thursday by SLED. The agency’s annual Crime in South Carolina report showed that 99 of the state’s 566 murders were […]
wpde.com
Grand Strand musical landmarks remember ALABAMA co-founder, guitarist Jeff Cook
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Many on the Grand Strand are honoring and remembering ALABAMA guitarist and founder Jeff Cook after he passed away Tuesday. The country group, originally named Wild Country before being renamed ALABAMA, got its start at the popular Myrtle Beach spot, The Bowery. Victor Shamah,...
wpde.com
Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas
WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize at Lowes Foods in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand woman is $200,000 richer after a grocery shopping trip in Myrtle Beach, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The woman purchased two scratch-off tickets at Lowes Foods on Fresh Drive and scratched both of them at home. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner said […]
$50K reward offered for rare $23M Alfa Romeo car stolen in South Carolina
A rare antique car valued at $23 million was stolen from a motel in Latta, South Carolina, in July, according to authorities, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to its recovery.
WMBF
Power outages reported as Nicole moves through the area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric Cooperative is currently reporting two outages. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. Duke Energy reports 85 without power...
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
WPFO
'I took the pistol away from him:' Longtime SC poll clerk shares Election Day stories
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Election offices across the U.S. depend on poll workers to help the voting process go smoothly. When North Myrtle Beach voters show up at the Crescent polling location, they see a familiar face. Jean Boseman moved to South Carolina in 1989 and said she’s been a poll worker ever since.
live5news.com
CLOSINGS & CANCELATIONS: School districts announce schedule changes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, Lowcountry school districts have announced changes to their schedules. The district will not have after-school or extra-curricular activities Thursday. They will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible closures on Friday as well. Beaufort County School District. Beaufort...
luxury-houses.net
This $2,399,999 Mediterranean House in Myrtle Beach, SC Has It All from Stately Design and Architecture to Modern Extras and Upgrades
The House in Myrtle Beach is situated on 0.57 acres of land, which includes more than 200 feet of golf course and lakefront views, now available for sale. This home located at 1495 Scala Ct, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,278 square feet of living spaces. Call Briggs Dickerson – Sands Realty Group Inc – (Phone: (843-222-5963) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Myrtle Beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
Hundreds attend 14th annual Veterans Day ceremony in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence hosted its 14th annual Veterans Day memorial Friday at the Florence Veterans Park. During this year’s ceremony, the names of 29 veterans with Pee Dee connections were added to the Wall of Honor. A monument to honor the men and women of World War II will also […]
Comments / 0