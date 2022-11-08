Read full article on original website
NotPayingAttention
5d ago
When did it change levels???? People are actually still paying attention to the BS???...this article caught my eye by chance. I guess Democrats figured out that the covid BS hurt their election process
Reply(1)
2
Related
KRGV
Hidalgo County approves launch of EMS services
Parts of Hidalgo County now have ambulance services again. On Friday, the county commissioners’ court approved a one-year contract with the Mission-based Skyline EMS to serve Hidalgo County precincts 1 and 3. The contract comes months after Pharr EMS — the ambulance service that served the area — announced...
riograndeguardian.com
De los Santos: Brownsville has relied on property taxes to fund its general fund for too long. That is changing.
My remarks will always be brief because that is what I believe in. Two things that I would say on this (groundbreaking ceremony). When I ran for commissioner I remember people asking, what is the next big thing that you want to see come to Brownsville. And my response was always consistent. I do not want to see the next big thing come to Brownsville, I want to see the next big thing come out of Brownsville.
kurv.com
Hidalgo County Records More COVID-19 Deaths
Hidalgo County health officials report two more fatalities from COVID-19, in addition to another 271 positive cases of the virus. The two deaths were a woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman from Mission who was older than 70. One of the women was not fully vaccinated and the other was not up to date with her shots.
Hidalgo County Health and Human Services report two more COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported two COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday. Of the deceased, one is a woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a Mission woman over the age of 70. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,035 since the start of the pandemic. […]
ATV driver in Texas was smuggling drugs when he collided with trooper’s vehicle, officials say
An alleged drug smuggler injured his arm in a rural area of Starr County after his all-terrain vehicle collided with a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle, federal authorities said Monday.
First responders conduct disaster drill at McAllen airport
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport performed a disaster drill simulation exercise Tuesday morning to be prepared in the event of an actual aviation disaster. The exercise was issued to make sure responsible parties could promptly respond to their duties, facilitate a response and short-term recovery to achieve long-term success, a release from […]
Local clinic ensures healthcare for Valley Veterans
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is ensuring Valley Veterans are receiving the care they need during and after serving the country. Ronald Griffin, a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran, said is receiving medical care at the VA clinic. “I’ve been to the VA, and they checked my […]
riograndeguardian.com
Aleman: I’m proud of my work in Brownsville; now it’s time to help San Benito grow
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – It might seem strange to see the executive director of San Benito Economic Development Corporation celebrate a freight forwarding company move into an industrial park in Brownsville. However, when that person is Ramiro Aleman it is not strange at all. Aleman worked on the project to...
KRGV
Mail-in ballots pending in Cameron and Hidalgo County, election officials say
Elections departments in two Valley counties are reaching out to people who voted by mail because their ballots may need corrections. In Cameron County, 38 ballots are pending. "The actual number that it was overall might have been a little more, but a lot of those voters responded quickly and...
riograndeguardian.com
Garza-Reyes: How and why Pharr deployed its municipal fiber-to-the-home network
MCALLEN, Texas – Cindy Garza-Reyes, director of external affairs for the City of Pharr, recently spoke at the 26th Annual TATOA Conference & Awards Ceremony. TATOA stands for the Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers & Advisors. The conference was held at the McAllen Convention Center. The panel Garza-Reyes spoke...
DPS: Texas teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two Texas teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
“Handle with Care” initiative makes its way across the Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts and law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are working together to help students in distress through the “Handle with Care” initiative. School and law enforcement officials said this initiative is an additional layer of support for students. “When a student experiences a traumatic event it’s […]
Nationwide veterinarian shortage reaches the Coastal Bend region
According to the US Department of Agriculture, Brooks County is facing a shortage in private practice veterinarian clinics.
KRGV
5 On Your Side: McAllen man disputing hundreds of dollars in medical bills
A McAllen man is disputing nearly $700 in unwanted medical bills for services he refused. Gerry Chua said he bruised his knee in November 2021 after he was hit by a driver while on his bike near the intersection of 10th Street and Trenton Road. Chua said he told EMS...
KRGV
Two Brownsville hospitals out of pediatric beds due to child flu hospitalizations, officials say
Two hospitals in Brownsville are out of pediatric beds, according to hospital officials. Officials say children who are testing positive for the flu are suffering from complications, like pneumonia, and need to be hospitalized. Dr. Asim Zamir, chief of pediatrics at Valley Baptist Medical Center, said Valley Baptist and Valley...
CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
Edinburg PD launches software to detect local crime
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Department is launching a new initiative for residents to get informed on offenses and statistics in their area. Citizens can now access police information they may need at the click of a button with a new online software named Citizen Connect. The software allows residents to see police activity in the […]
Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
Border Patrol arrest 117 migrants in separate failed smuggling attempts
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents across the Rio Grande Valley made 117 arrests this week in four failed smuggling attempts. Nov. 8 On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a McAllen Border Patrol Station camera operator spotted bodies running northbound from the Rio Grande near Abram. The detection prompted Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine […]
Palacios rises as victor in Hidalgo County DA race
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios finished Election Day as the clear winner in the battle to helm the county’s prosecutorial office. Former Edinburg Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios ran as the Democratic candidate in the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney race, besting his Republican challenger Juan Tijerina. The […]
Comments / 2