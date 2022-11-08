ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Comments / 2

NotPayingAttention
5d ago

When did it change levels???? People are actually still paying attention to the BS???...this article caught my eye by chance. I guess Democrats figured out that the covid BS hurt their election process

Reply(1)
2
KRGV

Hidalgo County approves launch of EMS services

Parts of Hidalgo County now have ambulance services again. On Friday, the county commissioners’ court approved a one-year contract with the Mission-based Skyline EMS to serve Hidalgo County precincts 1 and 3. The contract comes months after Pharr EMS — the ambulance service that served the area — announced...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

De los Santos: Brownsville has relied on property taxes to fund its general fund for too long. That is changing.

My remarks will always be brief because that is what I believe in. Two things that I would say on this (groundbreaking ceremony). When I ran for commissioner I remember people asking, what is the next big thing that you want to see come to Brownsville. And my response was always consistent. I do not want to see the next big thing come to Brownsville, I want to see the next big thing come out of Brownsville.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Hidalgo County Records More COVID-19 Deaths

Hidalgo County health officials report two more fatalities from COVID-19, in addition to another 271 positive cases of the virus. The two deaths were a woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman from Mission who was older than 70. One of the women was not fully vaccinated and the other was not up to date with her shots.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

First responders conduct disaster drill at McAllen airport

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport performed a disaster drill simulation exercise Tuesday morning to be prepared in the event of an actual aviation disaster. The exercise was issued to make sure responsible parties could promptly respond to their duties, facilitate a response and short-term recovery to achieve long-term success, a release from […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local clinic ensures healthcare for Valley Veterans

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is ensuring Valley Veterans are receiving the care they need during and after serving the country. Ronald Griffin, a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran, said is receiving medical care at the VA clinic. “I’ve been to the VA, and they checked my […]
HARLINGEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Garza-Reyes: How and why Pharr deployed its municipal fiber-to-the-home network

MCALLEN, Texas – Cindy Garza-Reyes, director of external affairs for the City of Pharr, recently spoke at the 26th Annual TATOA Conference & Awards Ceremony. TATOA stands for the Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers & Advisors. The conference was held at the McAllen Convention Center. The panel Garza-Reyes spoke...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

“Handle with Care” initiative makes its way across the Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts and law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are working together to help students in distress through the “Handle with Care” initiative. School and law enforcement officials said this initiative is an additional layer of support for students. “When a student experiences a traumatic event it’s […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD launches software to detect local crime

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Department is launching a new initiative for residents to get informed on offenses and statistics in their area.  Citizens can now access police information they may need at the click of a button with a new online software named Citizen Connect.  The software allows residents to see police activity in the […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Palacios rises as victor in Hidalgo County DA race

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios finished Election Day as the clear winner in the battle to helm the county’s prosecutorial office. Former Edinburg Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios ran as the Democratic candidate in the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney race, besting his Republican challenger Juan Tijerina. The […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

