ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden's next 2 years: changes afoot whatever midterms bring

By By ZEKE MILLER AP White House Correspondent
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTqkU_0j3D9gmT00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's presidency is set for profound changes no matter what Tuesday's midterm elections bring.

In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that "we're going to surprise the living devil out of people."

In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress.

That's a scenario Biden said would make his life "more difficult."

Regardless of the outcome, the votes will help reshape the balance of Biden's term after an ambitious first two years in office.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy