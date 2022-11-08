Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Police said 36-year-old Miya Shavone Marshall was last seen in Anniston, Alabama. She is described as a Black female who stands around 5’2” and weighs around 160 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. […]

ANNISTON, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO