Bicyclist struck by car on Floral Avenue dies from injuries
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police announced Sunday that the bicyclist hit by a car while riding on Floral Avenue last week has passed away due to his injuries. The victim was identified as Carlette Crowe, a 59-year-old man from Ithaca. The crash took place late Monday evening, Nov. 7. The driver of the car that struck Crowe has not been identified, and police have said that no tickets or arrests have been made. The driver did stay at the scene after the crash, police said in their initial press release of the incident.
Man fatally struck while exiting vehicle to remove deer carcass, NYSP says
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man has died after he pulled over to remove a deer carcass from the road early Friday evening, troopers with New York State Police say. Troopers say the incident happened on State Route 14 in the town of Horseheads. When troopers arrived, they discovered the man with serious injuries and […]
Police identify driver involved in fatal hit and run in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have identified the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Syracuse. On Nov. 6, Nakima Hassan, 37, was driving a Lincoln MKS on the 3000 block of South Salina Street when she hit Alvina Grant, 49, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Hassan left the scene of the accident.
NewsChannel 36
Man Killed in Hit and Run Accident, NYSP Seeking Driver
UPDATE 11/12: New York State Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Friday evening. State police identified the victim Saturday as 44-year-old Jon Gearthart. Police say Gearhart was traveling on State Route 14 (Corning Road) when he pulled over and got out of the car to move a dear carcass out of the road just after 5PM.
13 WHAM
Hornell man arrested for allegedly shaking child, causing brain injury
Hornell, N.Y. — Hornell Police reported the arrest of Robert E. Taft, 26, of Hornell, following a complaint of suspected child abuse. Police say this was after a child less than five years old was taken to the Emergency Department at St. James hospital in the early morning of October 23.
Stabbing and standoff on Lydia Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, at around 2:45 p.m., the Binghamton Police Department responded to the area of 22 Lydia Street for a reported stabbing.
Crash scene on Floral Avenue closing for further investigation Thursday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police will be closing part of Floral Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5-7 a.m. to conduct additional investigation into the crash this week that left one bicyclist in critical condition. The 200-300 block of Floral avenue will be closed for all travel during the time period....
Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
WETM
Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now reopened
NewsChannel 36
Interstate 86 Eastbound shut down in Chemung due to crash
CHEMUNG, NY (WENY) -- Interstate 86 eastbound in Chemung is shut down as of 3PM, as emergency crews respond to a crash. The crash happened at before 3PM, east of the Lowman Crossover. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, an emergency detour is now in effect. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off of exit 57.
whcuradio.com
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
waynetimes.com
Newark man arrested in trifecta for DWAI-Drugs, domestic violence and theft from Mom
State Police out of Wolcott filed numerous charges against Peter J. Baugher, age 41, of 1444 South Main Street in Newark for three separate crimes. On Saturday (11/5), Troopers were called to Ridge Road in Wolcott where a vehicle left the roadway and landed in a ditch. The car was still running and Baugher was behind the wheel passed out from a drug overdose.
Police continue search for Jamesville man reported missing after not picking up daughter
DeWitt, N.Y. — Police are still searching for a Jamesville man who went missing in October. David Benz, 68, is believed to have left his home Oct. 20 without his cell phone, police said. He was supposed to pick up his daughter from work that day around 5 p.m.
Suspicious Fire Rips Through RV Near Binghamton’s Ross Park Zoo
Neighbors believe someone torched an abandoned recreation vehicle parked at a vacant Binghamton house. The blaze occurred at 43 Morgan Road on the city's South Side, just across the street from Ross Park Zoo. A nearby resident reported the fire erupted around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Fire department duty chief Sam...
Consecutive car crashes close Hector Street for hours Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A minor pile-up involving two cars and a motor home interrupted traffic for several hours on Hector Street near Vinegar Hill. Police said that around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to a crash scene along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance. The initial crash was a single-car rollover incident with minor injuries, according to police.
Early-morning fire on Exchange Street
At around 2 a.m. this morning, the Binghamton Fire Department responded to 21 Exchange Street for smoke on the seventh floor of the 11-story apartment building.
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
Syracuse children’s hospital runs out of beds as RSV surges. Some kids sent out of town
Syracuse, N.Y. – Golisano Children’s Hospital has so many patients seriously ill with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, it has run out of beds and is sending some kids to pediatric hospitals out of town. Golisano, which is part of Upstate University Hospital, had 35 RSV patients Friday...
Large drug bust on Doubleday Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, the Binghamton SWAT team and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29
Port Crane Home Burns to the Ground
A Port Crane family is homeless after fire burned their house to the ground overnight November 10. Firefighters found the house at 164 Dumas Hill Road in Port Crane in the Town of Fenton fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at around 9 p.m. Broome County Emergency Services operators...
