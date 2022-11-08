ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police announced Sunday that the bicyclist hit by a car while riding on Floral Avenue last week has passed away due to his injuries. The victim was identified as Carlette Crowe, a 59-year-old man from Ithaca. The crash took place late Monday evening, Nov. 7. The driver of the car that struck Crowe has not been identified, and police have said that no tickets or arrests have been made. The driver did stay at the scene after the crash, police said in their initial press release of the incident.

ITHACA, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO