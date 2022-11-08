ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Bicyclist struck by car on Floral Avenue dies from injuries

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police announced Sunday that the bicyclist hit by a car while riding on Floral Avenue last week has passed away due to his injuries. The victim was identified as Carlette Crowe, a 59-year-old man from Ithaca. The crash took place late Monday evening, Nov. 7. The driver of the car that struck Crowe has not been identified, and police have said that no tickets or arrests have been made. The driver did stay at the scene after the crash, police said in their initial press release of the incident.
NewsChannel 36

Man Killed in Hit and Run Accident, NYSP Seeking Driver

UPDATE 11/12: New York State Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Friday evening. State police identified the victim Saturday as 44-year-old Jon Gearthart. Police say Gearhart was traveling on State Route 14 (Corning Road) when he pulled over and got out of the car to move a dear carcass out of the road just after 5PM.
13 WHAM

Hornell man arrested for allegedly shaking child, causing brain injury

Hornell, N.Y. — Hornell Police reported the arrest of Robert E. Taft, 26, of Hornell, following a complaint of suspected child abuse. Police say this was after a child less than five years old was taken to the Emergency Department at St. James hospital in the early morning of October 23.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
WETM

Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now reopened

Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now …. Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now reopened. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Judge suspends parts of NY gun laws. Judge suspends parts of...
NewsChannel 36

Interstate 86 Eastbound shut down in Chemung due to crash

CHEMUNG, NY (WENY) -- Interstate 86 eastbound in Chemung is shut down as of 3PM, as emergency crews respond to a crash. The crash happened at before 3PM, east of the Lowman Crossover. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, an emergency detour is now in effect. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off of exit 57.
whcuradio.com

Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
waynetimes.com

Newark man arrested in trifecta for DWAI-Drugs, domestic violence and theft from Mom

State Police out of Wolcott filed numerous charges against Peter J. Baugher, age 41, of 1444 South Main Street in Newark for three separate crimes. On Saturday (11/5), Troopers were called to Ridge Road in Wolcott where a vehicle left the roadway and landed in a ditch. The car was still running and Baugher was behind the wheel passed out from a drug overdose.
The Ithaca Voice

Consecutive car crashes close Hector Street for hours Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y.—A minor pile-up involving two cars and a motor home interrupted traffic for several hours on Hector Street near Vinegar Hill. Police said that around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to a crash scene along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance. The initial crash was a single-car rollover incident with minor injuries, according to police.
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Port Crane Home Burns to the Ground

A Port Crane family is homeless after fire burned their house to the ground overnight November 10. Firefighters found the house at 164 Dumas Hill Road in Port Crane in the Town of Fenton fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at around 9 p.m. Broome County Emergency Services operators...
