wrestlinginc.com
Deonna Purrazzo And Former WWE Star Get Married
"The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo walked down a different kind of aisle this week. On Thursday, Purrazzo and fellow Impact Wrestling star Steve Maclin officially tied the knot, according to her Instagram Stories. The couple, who got engaged in February, finally celebrated their wedding on November 10 — Purrazzo wanted a fall wedding, as Maclin revealed in speaking with Sports Illustrated. In addition, the date happened to be the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, in which Maclin previously served.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey's Title Challenger Set For WWE Survivor Series
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi is confirmed for the Survivor Series premium live event on November 26. The title match was made official on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" where Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to emerge as Rousey's next challenger.
wrestlinginc.com
Marlon Wayans Forces The Bella Twins To Face Their Biggest Fear
Marlon Wayans, the popular actor, director, and comedian from hit films like "White Chicks" and "Scary Movie," is on to his next multimedia venture. This time around, he's the host of a new web show titled "Oh Hell No!" where celebrities from all different areas of media visit a studio and don a virtual reality headset to face their biggest fears. Set pieces and props are also applied to the scenarios to give them the most realistic feel possible, like in a recent episode with WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Which WWE Show Mustafa Ali Is Assigned To
The "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament to determine GUNTHER's next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship kicked off this week when Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura took on Mexico's Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma. Then it was America versus India when Braun Strowman faced Jinder Mahal. Next week, the action continues when Ricochet is pitted against Pakistan's Mustafa Ali in another first-round match. But does this mean that Ali, a member of the "Raw"roster, will be making a permanent home on the blue brand?
wrestlinginc.com
The Three Bouts That Earned Bret Hart His Match Of The Year Honors
Bret "The Hitman" Hart has been recognized by many fans as one of the premier, most skilled, and prominent technical wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling. Coming from a prestigious wrestling family, he has possibly become the most successful and known among wrestling fans. Bret's brother, Owen, father Stu, and niece, Natalya, made their mark in the wrestling business in a major way.
wrestlinginc.com
Bruce Prichard Recalls Tense Exchange Between Vince McMahon And Undertaker
Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, and Vince McMahon had a close relationship when they worked together in WWE. McMahon — who retired from his position earlier this year — even inducted Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame back in April. However, while the pair are longtime friends, they have had some heated exchanges throughout the years.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Rampage Results (11/11) - All-Atlantic Title Match, World Title Eliminator Tournament Matches, Nyla Rose Holds Open Challenge
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Rampage" on November 11, 2022!. "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy will be putting his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against The Factory's Lee Johnson. Cassidy looks to seek revenge on Johnson after Johnson betrayed his ally, Danhausen, during a match he had with QT Marshall on "Dark: Elevation" a couple of weeks ago. Will a new champion be crowned tonight?
wrestlinginc.com
Valerie Loureda Makes Her In-Ring WWE Debut
Former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda made her WWE in-ring debut on Saturday night at a non-televised "NXT" live house show in Orlando, Florida. On Saturday night, Loureda took to Twitter to comment on her "WWE Journey." "I did it. My WWE journey has begun. Xoxo, LV," wrote Loureda. Loureda's...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
Bandido made a big life decision in signing with AEW over the WWE, according to a new report. On Friday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that the 27-year-old luchador signed a three-year contract with the Tony Khan-owned company and that his family back in Mexico was a large reason for the decision.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Kind Of Reminds Matt Hardy Of Eddie Guerrero
The late, great Eddie Guerrero is one of the most fondly-remembered wrestlers from the 1990s and early 2000s, and one whose life was cut tragically short. During a recent tribute episode of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast dedicated to Guerrero, Hardy had many kind things to say about "Latino Heat," including a positive comparison between the legendary Guerrero and one of today's top performers.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Is Trying To Push An Internal WWE Cultural Shift
Ronda Rousey may be back atop the WWE as the "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she's not content to rest on that. With all of the changes WWE has undergone recently, one constant remains the superstars. And with women's wrestling garnering an ever-increasing share of attention, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" is hoping to change things from within. In her latest episode of "Ronda on the Road," she expanded on those goals.
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth Gives Post-Surgery Update
R-Truth has good news about his recent surgery. The longtime WWE Superstar tore his quad tendon during a match on "WWE NXT" earlier this month, and On Wednesday, Truth shared an update about his operation on Twitter. "I really, really appreciate the support and love [I'm] receiving from all of...
wrestlinginc.com
Ari Daivari Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Hire This WWE Star
Ari Daivari is one of many stars to have made the leap over from WWE to AEW. Performing in WWE from 2016 until 2021, Daivari wrestled mainly on "205 Live," and while the Cruiserweight brand has become defunct since his release, Daivari recently revealed that he once attempted to talk Vince McMahon into rehiring his brother, former TNA X-Division Champion Shawn Daivari.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/11): Historic Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Between The Usos And The New Day, More
History is on the line on "WWE SmackDown" tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Usos renew their longtime rivalry with The New Day in a high-stakes match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. If the reigning champions Jimmy and Jey can emerge victorious, they will officially become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history, breaking the current record held by none other than The New Day. The last time these two teams met was January 7 on "SmackDown," where Jimmy and Jey registered a Street Fight victory to retain the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
The Story Behind Shawn Michaels' Awkward Canadian Home Shopping Network Appearance
It's common knowledge that WWE legend Shawn Michaels has a long and complicated history with the nation of Canada. Many fans might believe that the mutual disdain between Michaels and the Great White North started with the classic 1996-1997 feud against Bret Hart, but the roots of Michaels' dislike of Canada could date just a little farther back than that.
wrestlinginc.com
KAIRI Reacts To Verbal Exchange Between Asuka And IYO SKY On WWE Raw
The November 7 edition of "WWE Raw" saw the 24/7 Title thrown into the trash and a failed Money in the Bank cash-in. However, many are still buzzing about the near one-minute promo battle in Japanese between Asuka and Damage CTRL's IYO SKY. The two went back and forth, as can be seen on Twitter, with the two helping to further the feud for Survivor Series: WarGames.
wrestlinginc.com
10 Finn Balor Matches That WWE Fans Won't Soon Forget
Finn Balor is one of the most exciting wrestlers on the WWE roster today. After gaining notoriety for his wrestling accomplishments in Japan, Balor was a major signing for WWE in 2014, and has been a major success of the NXT developmental plan. His look, presentation and in-ring ability is among the most unique in WWE and beyond, and Balor is always able to elicit a big reaction from the crowd. Balor's athleticism and wrestling knowledge is among the highest level of all performers, and the now veteran member of the roster is a key contributor and worker. The Irish-born wrestler still has some of the most impressive aerial ability in all of all pro wrestling, making every match that he competes in unpredictable and thrilling.
wrestlinginc.com
Jun Akiyama To Wrestle Match On 11/18 AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling has strong ties to some of the premier professional wrestling companies in Japan. While its partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling is widely known by fans, AEW's original partnership with DDT Pro Wrestling — and CyberFight as a whole — continues to pay dividends for fans looking to see some of Japan's best wrestle on American television.
wrestlinginc.com
Lance Archer Attacks AEW Star And Takes Them Out Of Action
Lance Archer's backstage attack on "Absolute" Ricky Starks — his first-round opponent in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament — earlier this week has temporarily knocked Starks out of action and put their match on hold for the time being, according to AEW's social media. Just before Wednesday...
