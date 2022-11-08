Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
teslarati.com
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
ValueWalk
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Shares of chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries jumped in heavy trading volume Tuesday following the company’s third-quarter report, which topped analysts’ views. The company issued guidance for the current quarter that came in ahead of consensus estimates. The stock is among top performers within the chip manufacturing industry. GlobalFoundries’s Share...
tipranks.com
Plug Power is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect
It’s almost time for Plug Power (PLUG) to join the earnings party. Once the market action concludes today, the hydrogen specialist will deliver its latest quarterly report. The stock has been under pressure recently, having shed 24% over the past month alone. The pullback to a large extent is the result of the company lowering full year expectations midway through October. PLUG now expects to complete several large projects in 2023 instead of this year, and the company said it sees revenue for 2022 coming in 5% to 10% below the $900 million to $925 million it anticipated back in August.
tipranks.com
SunPower Shares (NASDAQ: SPWR) Surge after Earnings Beat
Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) are up over 8% in today’s trading session. This can be attributable to its earnings report for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.13, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.07 per share. In addition,...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks
It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
tipranks.com
DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
tipranks.com
Roblox (RBLX) Q3: Is User Growth Enough to Catapult this Stock?
Roblox is slated to release its Q3 earnings results on November 9, ahead of which analysts are cautiously optimistic. The company revealed strong user growth numbers for September which definitely might have bode well for the company, but a few concerns still remain. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is on deck to report...
tipranks.com
Dutch Bros Brews Up a Q3 Beat; Ups Guidance
Shares of drive-thru shops operator Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are simmering higher today after the coffee products provider posted better-than-anticipated third-quarter numbers and raised its top-line guidance. Revenue jumped 53.04% year-over-year to $198.65 million, surpassing estimates by ~$3.9 million. EPS at $0.09 too, managed to come in ahead of expectations by...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Is Trending Higher
Shares of global technology company LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) gained over 7% in the extended trading hours on November 7 following stronger-than-expected Q3 revenues as well as increased FY2022 revenue guidance. Q3 revenues jumped 9.5% year-over-year to $129.6 million, beating the consensus by around $7 million. Positively, the company reported adjusted EBITDA...
tipranks.com
Canopy (Non) Growth: Weed Company Disappoints Again in Fiscal Q2
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), the cannabis company announced fiscal Q2 FY23 results. CGC’s losses widened in fiscal Q2 to C$0.47 per share from a loss of C$0.03 in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting a loss of C$0.2 per share. The cannabis company posted revenues of C$117.9...
tipranks.com
Unisys Shares (NYSE: UIS) Almost Cut in Half Following Weak Third Quarter
Shares of Unisys (NYSE: UIS) plunged 48% in today’s session following its earnings report for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.05, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.13 per share. However, GAAP EPS came in at -$0.59, a slight miss.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Took a Tailspin
Agrify‘s stock plunged over 37%, close to its 52-week low, after the company reported disappointing Q3 results and reduced its FY2022 outlook. Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares dived almost 40% on November 9 following dismal Q3 results as well as a cut in the outlook announced by the company. Based in...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) Shares Soared 13% Recently
Viatris shares recently jumped over 13% on the announcement of two accretive acquisitions alongside mixed Q3 results. Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) gained 13% on November 7 after the company announced two acquisitions (Oyster Point Pharma and Famy Life Sciences) to expand its eyecare business concurrent with its Q3 earnings. Oyster...
freightwaves.com
Deutsche Post DHL posts 20% top-line gain in Q3
German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL on Tuesday reported its official third-quarter results, with revenue rising 20% year over year (y/y) to $23.9 billion and earnings before interest and taxes of $2.01 billion. For 2022, Deutsche Post DHL (OTCUS: DPSGY) raised its EBIT guidance to a record $8.38...
tipranks.com
Is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Still Attractive, Post-COVID?
Persistent weakness in the PC market and macro headwinds might continue to weigh on Advanced Micro Devices stock over the near term. That said, several Wall Street analysts are bullish on the long-term prospects of the company’s Data Center and Embedded segments. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is down...
tipranks.com
Game Over: Playtika Growth Stalls in Q3
Mobile games developer Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has delivered largely in-line results for the third quarter. Revenue inched up 1.9% year-over-year to $647.8 million, a tad better than estimates by ~$7 million. EPS at $0.17 though, fell short of consensus by $0.01. During the period, Playtika’s casual portfolio revenue increased...
