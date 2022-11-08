It’s almost time for Plug Power (PLUG) to join the earnings party. Once the market action concludes today, the hydrogen specialist will deliver its latest quarterly report. The stock has been under pressure recently, having shed 24% over the past month alone. The pullback to a large extent is the result of the company lowering full year expectations midway through October. PLUG now expects to complete several large projects in 2023 instead of this year, and the company said it sees revenue for 2022 coming in 5% to 10% below the $900 million to $925 million it anticipated back in August.

2 DAYS AGO