wdayradionow.com
Edgeley agriculture elevators destroyed following fire
(Egeley, ND) -- No injuries are reported after a raging fire broke out last night south of Jamestown. Local authorities say crews were called to the scene in Edgeley shortly after 6:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find that the blaze likely spread to two wooden elevators after starting in the office portion of the CHS facility. One elevator contained grain, the other was filled with salt and feed.
KNOX News Radio
NDHP: Multiple vehicle crash on I-94
The westbound lanes of I-94 between Valley City and Jamestown have reopened after a multi vehicle crash closed the section last night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it started around 6:30 p.m. with a semi jackknife that partially blocked the roadway. A trooper parked his patrol vehicle with lights activated to assist on scene. While outside the vehicle the squad was hit by another passenger car. The trooper was able to jump into the median to avoid being injured.
KFYR-TV
Interstate 94 opens from Dickinson to Bismarck and some portions farther east
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation says I-94 reopened just before 9:00 a.m. from Dickinson to Bismarck and westbound lanes Bismarck to Jamestown. Eastbound lanes from Bismarck to Jamestown remain closed Friday morning because of stranded vehicles blocking the way. Transportation officials have also opened Highway...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Manufacturing Employees Donate Food Locally
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A weeklong challenge between three manufacturing facilities in Jamestown, North Dakota resulted in 10,800 items being donated to local food pantries. The employees of Newman Signs, Cavendish Farms, and Collins Aerospace all stepped up and brought in an abundance of food, health, and baby supplies.
valleynewslive.com
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
The snow has stopped — now comes digging out
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The snow may have stopped falling for much of North Dakota, but it’s what is left behind that will continue to plague residents and motorists today through the weekend at the least. By noon Friday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation reports US Highway 52 eastbound and westbound lanes from Harvey […]
newsdakota.com
Eagle Flats Accepting Tenants, Opening December
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A low- to moderate-income housing project that has been in the works for more than 2 years will soon be finished. “Eagle Flats is currently projecting a mid [to] late December completion date,” says Tyler Sheeran, Development Associate with Commonwealth Development Corporation. Groundbreaking and...
newsdakota.com
City of Jamestown Announces Snow Removal Plans
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City crews will begin clearing snow in residential areas beginning tomorrow, Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. City Ordinance Section 25-10 requires that a property owner keep the sidewalk adjoining the property clear of snow and ice. Do not deposit snow or ice on the city street after the city plow has cleared the street. These violations are class B misdemeanors under the general penalty and will result in a fine.
newsdakota.com
I-94 Westbound Lane Closed From VC to Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The westbound lane of I-94 is currently closed between Valley City and Jamestown due to a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday evening. No further information is available at this time. NDDOT road reports show scattered ice covering most of the Interstate. For more information on road...
kvrr.com
Part of I-94 closed from Valley City to Jamestown
NORTH DAKOTA – Westbound interstate 94 is closed from Valley City to Jamestown because of a crash. The Department of Transportation says the road is icy. People who drive through a road closure could be fined up to $250. You can see North Dakota road conditions by clicking here.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash with a semi near Edgeley
LAMOURE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A LaMoure County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Edgeley. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday on Highway 281. A trailer being pulled by a pickup truck flipped and detached due to high wind....
newsdakota.com
Gun & Reel Sports Signs Walters to Exclusive “NIL” Deal
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Gun & Reel, Inc., the leading sporting goods retailer in Jamestown for over 50 years, has signed University of Jamestown basketball star Mason Walters to an exclusive agreement within the sporting goods industry. Walters, a two-time NAIA All-American, is excited about endorsing and promoting a...
Jamestown businesses come together for Feeding America
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KXMB) – A friendly competition between three manufacturing facilities in Jamestown has led to a surge in donations to the local community. According to overall reports from Feeding America, over 36,000 people — 14,000 of which are children. Over the past 11 years, manufacturing and farming groups across Jamestown have banded together to […]
newsdakota.com
Valley City Snow Removal Notification
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City is reminding the public that vehicles parked on emergency snow routes will be towed if they are not removed while city crews are trying to remove snow along emergency routes. Public Works Director Clint Klemisch said crews are plowing...
kvrr.com
Otter Tail Power Company fixing outages
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Otter Tail Power Company crews are working to restore outages. The business says customers in Amenia, Buffalo, Casselton, Ellendale and Mapleton are in the dark. Crews are working to remove ice from power lines.
KFYR-TV
Jamestown wins second straight 11A state championship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a tight first quarter in the Fargodome, Jamestown pulled away from Fargo North with a 26-point second quarter, winning the 11A state title 46-28. Quarterback Payton Hochhalter shined, throwing for 296 yards and 3 touchdowns. Nathaniel Walz caught 5 passes for 129 yards and 2 scores.
froggyweb.com
Multiple charges filed in hunting incident that went viral online
EDDY CO., N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Charges have been filed in a hunting dispute in Eddy County that went viral on social media. North Dakota Game Warden James Myhre was called on the morning of Oct. 21 after landowner Jeffrey Erman accused a group of hunters of being on his land.
newsdakota.com
Blizzard Warning Issued For The Area
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Heavy snowfall amounts are in the forecast for the region as an early winter storm hits the region. Snow fall amount vary from 6 to 14 inches in the Valley City area to higher amounts from Jamestown to New Rockford, N.D. where 12 to 21 inches is forecast.
