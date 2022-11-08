Marvel has signed a 3-game deal with EA and the Podcast Beyond crew are all over it. What does a relationship with EA have in store for Marvel games? Max Scoville, Akeem Lawanson, Jada Griffin, and Josh Du share thoughts on the good, the bad, and the ugly based on what we know today. Also, we discuss how much we want to see Daredevil make a return to video games and how much of a perfect fit he would be! Does Daredevil deserve a new video game? What other superhero games should make a return? What happened to X-Men Legends??? Let's get into it in this episode of Beyond!

2 DAYS AGO