Related
IGN
Indie 3D Platformer ‘Lunistice’ is a Technicolour Dreamscape Made by One Developer
2022 has proven to be a great year for platformers, with the genre coming back in full swing thanks to both the triple-A and indie devs alike. From Tinykin to Sonic Frontiers, the 3D platformer has been pushing the boundaries with each new entry. With simple and fun gameplay in...
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Restock Sale Scheduled for Nov 11 at 12 Noon; Here Is How to Pre-Order the Gaming Console, New Price in India, Features, and More
Get your finances in order! as PlayStation 5 stock is back in India for fans to pre-order. Interested customers should make sure that they're ready for the long-awaited restock for, which begins at 12 PM today. Here's every online retailer that will feature the PlayStation 5 restock today:. The upcoming...
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Headed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Time For Season 3
As Battlefield 2042 gears up for the release of Season 3, EA is trying to get wary fans back on board to see how the troubled shooter has changed over the past year, including adding it to Xbox Game Pass. EA confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will be available via EA...
IGN
PUBG Publisher Krafton Acquires The Ascent Developer, Prepares New Studio Launch In Canada
PUBG publisher Krafton announced that it is acquiring Neon Giant, the developer behind The Ascent. Krafton also plans to launch a major studio in Canada. In a new earnings report, Krafton says that it plans to acquire the Swedish studio, and also that it is working on an open-world first-person-shooter game. Other than that, no other details about the Neon Giant acquisition were provided, including a price tag.
IGN
IGN Rewards Wrap-Up: Last Chance on Joking Hazard Sweepstakes, 50% Discounts on KitBash3D, and More
Whether you are a paying IGN Plus member, or you've registered a free IGN account, there is always cool stuff you can get as part of IGN Rewards. This week, you can dive into the wacky management game, Onsen Master. IGN Plus members can grab a complimentary Steam key and get started creating their own spa. And with Tiny Troopers: Global Ops, players can control small soldiers (no, not those Small Soldiers) and battle it out across 30 stages.
IGN
Marvel Properties EA Should Make Into Video Games
Marvel has signed a 3-game deal with EA and the Podcast Beyond crew are all over it. What does a relationship with EA have in store for Marvel games? Max Scoville, Akeem Lawanson, Jada Griffin, and Josh Du share thoughts on the good, the bad, and the ugly based on what we know today. Also, we discuss how much we want to see Daredevil make a return to video games and how much of a perfect fit he would be! Does Daredevil deserve a new video game? What other superhero games should make a return? What happened to X-Men Legends??? Let's get into it in this episode of Beyond!
IGN
How God of War: Ragnarok's Director Found Inspiration in Classic NES Games
God of War: Ragnarok is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2022, and the series’ new director has revealed which classic games influenced his career. Speaking with IGN, Santa Monica Studio’s Eric Williams says five classic NES titles informed how he tackles the various elements key to building a successful game.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for November 11-15
Bringer-of-Telesto, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each Guardian class,...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Devs on How They Designed the Combat for THAT Character
The following news story contains light spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Beware!. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos isn’t the only character the player will be taking the control of. In what was a surprising move from Santa Monica Studio, the sequel to PlayStation’s 2018 bestseller also features the boy, Atreus, as a playable character, complete with his own set of moves, weapons and upgrade path.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers - How to Farm Kocos for Speed Stat Increases
IGN’s Sonic Frontiers Koco farming guide shows you how to farm Kocos using the fishing portals scattered across the Starfall islands to quickly increase your speed stat. For more Sonic Frontiers, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/sonic-frontiers.
IGN
Join the Monster Party in Summoners War: Chronicles
Summoners War: Chronicles is a cross-platform MMORPG experience based around the Summoners War series of tactical fantasy RPGs. Its huge, lush world features tons of activities and quests for single players and groups alike, making it a departure from Summoners War's traditional turn-based battles. Summoners War: Chronicles is a prequel...
IGN
BGMI Esports team S8UL signs Snax as Content Creator; MortaL and Thug Express Desire to Sign JONATHAN
Exciting new for fans of the BGMI esports team, S8UL, as they have just announced their latest addition to the team. The newest member of the team is Raj Verma, popularly known as Snax. He will be working as a content creator for S8UL Esports. Snax is huge in the Indian gaming scene, with loads of fans joining his streams daily. He has also proved his skills in BGMI during his time as a professional.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 670: Kissing Sonic and Long Furbys
Cardy and Dale have been playing some Sonic Frontiers. Tune in to find out if they'll be playing more of it. They're joined by Mat as they then choose some of their favourite mascot platformers followed by a nail-biter on an Endless Search game. If you're into it, get tickets...
IGN
What to Expect for Gaming Chair Black Friday 2022 Deals
Black Friday 2022 is coming up, and if you've been excited to take advantage of the deals, we have good news; sales are already starting to ramp up! Outlets like Amazon, Walmart, and Dell already have deals on some great gaming chairs, and you can expect lots more to pop up as the month goes on.
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser Trailer Shows Off Bloody Combat
Netflix has unleashed a new teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming four-part prequel series starring Michelle Yeoh. Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, the trailer transports us back in time to offer a glimpse at an untold story from the Continent: the creation of the first prototype Witcher. The clips show sweeping landscapes, magic-wielding warriors, and lots of bloody combat, with Yeoh's character Scían declaring aloud: "All beginnings, all ends."
IGN
Remedy Announces Control 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Control 2 is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Revealed in a blog post, Remedy and 505 Games are co-developing and co-publishing the sequel which was previously known as Codename Heron and thought to be a spin-off rather than a second mainline game.
IGN
Gran Turismo Movie Celebrates the Start of Filming With a Behind-the-Scenes Photo
The Gran Turismo movie has officially begun filming and, to celebrate the occasion, Sony Pictures shared a behind-the-scenes image of cars at a starting line. Sony Pictures took to Twitter to reveal the image and say, "filming is now underway on #GranTurismoMovie - based on the inspiring true story of a Gran Turismo player, Jann Mardenborough, who won a series of gaming competitions leading him to become an actual professional racecar driver."
IGN
Daily Deals: Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Buy 2 Get 1 On Select Video Games
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including a Nintendo Switch OLED or Xbox Series S that comes with a $75 Dell gift card, a buy 2, get 1 deal on video games at Amazon, or an ASUS gaming PC for under $750. Plus, the first discount on Apple's latest iPad, Splatoon 3 amiibo now in stock, and a discount on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Imperial Star Destroyer.
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Get an Extra 20% Off at eBay With This Promo Code
EBay is setting you up early with an excellent extra 20% off code right now in this latest early Black Friday deal. All you need to do is use code BAG20OFF and you can save on a wide selection of brilliant items at eBay, all before the rest of the Black Friday sales start. Don't forget that eBay also has an excellent deal on all refurbished tech ('better than new' as they put it!), with up to 50% off all refurbished items available.
