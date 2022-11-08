Read full article on original website
Kevin Conroy, Voice of Batman In Animated Series and Arkham Games, Dies Aged 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the 1990s Animated Series, the Arkham series of video games, and more, has died aged 66. Announced on Facebook by Animated Series co-star Diane Pershing (who played Poison Ivy) and confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery, Conroy died on November 10 following "a short battle with cancer".
TV property presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals he has terminal cancer
A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country host hopes he can inspire others to ‘make the most of every day’
The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser Trailer Shows Off Bloody Combat
Netflix has unleashed a new teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming four-part prequel series starring Michelle Yeoh. Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, the trailer transports us back in time to offer a glimpse at an untold story from the Continent: the creation of the first prototype Witcher. The clips show sweeping landscapes, magic-wielding warriors, and lots of bloody combat, with Yeoh's character Scían declaring aloud: "All beginnings, all ends."
Gran Turismo Movie Celebrates the Start of Filming With a Behind-the-Scenes Photo
The Gran Turismo movie has officially begun filming and, to celebrate the occasion, Sony Pictures shared a behind-the-scenes image of cars at a starting line. Sony Pictures took to Twitter to reveal the image and say, "filming is now underway on #GranTurismoMovie - based on the inspiring true story of a Gran Turismo player, Jann Mardenborough, who won a series of gaming competitions leading him to become an actual professional racecar driver."
23 Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Catastrophes That Venue Staff Witnessed In Horror
"Someone had taken a poop in the middle of the women's room floor, and NO ONE told us!"
Wakanda Forever: 9 Burning Questions We Have About the Black Panther Sequel
Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! If you haven't already, check out IGN's full guide to watching the movie and when it'll make its streaming debut. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily one of Marvel’s most important Phase 4 releases. Not only does the film...
Fans React to Wakanda Forever's Moment of Silence for Chadwick Boseman: 'Never Cried at the Marvel Studios Logo Before'
After Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther, died in 2020, Marvel honored the late actor with a logo sequence that featured clips of him. Now, Marvel is honoring Boseman once again by including the logo in the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel initially debuted the tribute...
How to Watch Yellowstone: Season 5 – Release Date, Episode Schedule, and Cast
Yellowstone, cable's most-watched drama, returns for an expanded fifth season this weekend. Since its debut in 2018, Paramount Network's contemporary Western has expanded into a full-fledged franchise with multiple spinoff series, including a Helen Mirren- and Harrison Ford-led prequel debuting in December. Yellowstone: Season 5 premieres on November 13. If...
The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Paramount+
Paramount+ is quickly becoming one of the premiere streaming services on the market as it not only offers blockbuster movies and outstanding original programming, but also 24/7 livestreams with around-the-clock news coverage from CBSN, documentaries, music specials, reality shows, game shows, and so much more. For just $9.99 CAD/month, subscribers...
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
What the Bat? - Official Release Date Trailer
An outrageous first-person slapstick comedy that’s about so much more than baseball, What The Bat? challenges you in over 100 levels to live as a modern-day bat-girl, cooking, shooting, smashing, swinging, parking, painting, pickling, and even petting.
IGN UK Podcast 670: Kissing Sonic and Long Furbys
Cardy and Dale have been playing some Sonic Frontiers. Tune in to find out if they'll be playing more of it. They're joined by Mat as they then choose some of their favourite mascot platformers followed by a nail-biter on an Endless Search game. If you're into it, get tickets...
As Batman, Kevin Conroy's Humanity Was His Greatest Weapon
The superhero world was dealt a terrible blow with the news that actor Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66. It’s no exaggeration to say Conroy defined the voice of Batman for several generations of fans, from his original work on groundbreaking Batman: The Animated Series to follow-up shows like Batman Beyond and Justice League to the critically acclaimed Arkham games.
Join the Monster Party in Summoners War: Chronicles
Summoners War: Chronicles is a cross-platform MMORPG experience based around the Summoners War series of tactical fantasy RPGs. Its huge, lush world features tons of activities and quests for single players and groups alike, making it a departure from Summoners War's traditional turn-based battles. Summoners War: Chronicles is a prequel...
How Namor Sets Up the X-Men in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Warning: full spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!. With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, audiences are introduced to Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta), who is an important figure in Marvel Comics history and one that appears to have a key role in the MCU going forward. That is, of course, because he is a mutant with strong ties to the X-Men. We’re going to break down what we learned about mutants in the movie, how that can help introduce the X-Men to the MCU, and what Namor’s role will be in the MCU going forward.
Forspoken - Official Exploring Athia Deep Dive Trailer
Discover Athia in the latest Forspoken deep dive trailer. Learn about how the region has been corrupted by a force known as the Break and see how Frey is able to traverse the perilous zone. Athia's inhabitants are in desperate need of Frey's help and she needs to free landmarks known as Monuments, complete challenges (Flashbacks) to earn mana and other rewards, unlock more magical abilities at Founts of Blessing, and more.
Fans Honor Kevin Conroy by Remembering Their Favorite Batman: The Animated Series Episodes
Following the death of Kevin Conroy, the voice actor who starred as Batman in Batman: The Animated Series, the Arkham series of games and more, fans have taken to Twitter to share their favorite work by Conroy. In response to a Tweet by IGN earlier today, fans began sharing their...
God of War Ragnarok Devs on How They Designed the Combat for THAT Character
The following news story contains light spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Beware!. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos isn’t the only character the player will be taking the control of. In what was a surprising move from Santa Monica Studio, the sequel to PlayStation’s 2018 bestseller also features the boy, Atreus, as a playable character, complete with his own set of moves, weapons and upgrade path.
Disney Set to Begin Layoffs Alongside a Targeted Hiring Freeze and Travel Limits
The Walt Disney Company, in a cost-cutting move, is planning on beginning layoffs, implementing a targeted hiring freeze, and limiting company travel. As reported by Variety, Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent out an internal memo to top executives at the company on Friday, November 11, saying these coming weeks are going to be difficult ones.
Dave Bautista Really Wants to Be in the Gears of War Movie - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Dave Bautista really wants to be in Netflix's Gears of War movie as the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a video of himself in the game’s iconic armour on Twitter. DC Studios' co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun work on an eight to ten year plan for DC films, TV shows, animation, and more. Finally, legendary animation company Studio Ghibli has teased a possible collaboration with Star Wars and Indiana Jones studio Lucasfilm.
