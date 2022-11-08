Read full article on original website
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
CBS Sports
Panthers' Terrace Marshall: Makes splash on only reception
Marshall brought in one of two targets for 43 yards in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday night. Marshall led the Panthers in receiving yards despite making just one catch, which came on a late third-quarter drive that culminated in a 12-yard touchdown run for D'Onta Foreman. The second-year wideout's increased role over the last four games is encouraging, as he's posted 214 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 catches in that span. Marshall's next opportunity to continue strengthening his grip on the No. 2 receiver role will come against the Ravens in a Week 11 road matchup a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag
McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
WATCH: Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr breaks down during postgame press conference
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders dropped their third consecutive game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. It was yet
CBS Sports
NFL Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher calls Colts' Jeff Saturday hiring 'a disgrace to the coaching profession'
This past week, the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. The decision was shocking to most, considering Saturday has no NFL, or even college, head-coaching experience. Many have been outspoken about the hiring choice, upset with Irsay's decision to name Saturday the...
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
CBS Sports
Rams' Greg Gaines: Doubtful to play Sunday
Gaines (elbow) is considered to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Gaines played 46 defensive snaps during the Rams' Week 9 loss to the Buccaneers, but he appears to have sustained an elbow injury at some point in this contest. The nose tackle did not practice at all Week 10, so it would be surprising to see him play much, if at all, against Arizona on Sunday. If Gaines is inactive, expect Jonah Williams and Bobby Brown to possibly see their biggest roles of the season versus the Cards.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for Week 10 game in Germany
The NFL's first regular season game in Germany is underway between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of the most intriguing matchups in Week 10. Seattle leads the NFC West with a surprising 6-3 record, thanks to the Pro Bowl-caliber play of Geno Smith. Kenneth Walker has been one of the league's best running backs since taking over in the wake of Rashaad Penny's injury and the defense has allowed just 16.5 points per game over the four-game win streak. The Seahawks can take full command of the NFC West with a win.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
CBS Sports
Saints' P.J. Williams: Listed as questionable
Williams (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Williams was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was unable to practice Friday due to his illness. If he's unavailable in Week 10, Chris Harris and Alontae Taylor should see increased work.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss
Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
Packers end five-game skid with OT win over Cowboys
Mason Crosby kicked a 28-yard field goal with 3:06 left in overtime to lift the host Green Bay Packers to
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday
Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Sidelined again Week 10
Tomlinson (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Tomlinson will miss his second game in a row after being forced out with a calf injury during Minnesota's Week 8 win over Washington. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell also said Friday that he hopes to have the 28-year-old defensive tackle ready to play again Week 11 against Dallas, per Tomasson. With Tomlinson out, expect James Lynch to see increased usage against Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
The Kansas City Chiefs will play host again and welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 902 yards last week.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Buccaneers botch pass play for Tom Brady, leads to Seahawks interception in Germany game
Tom Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success throwing the football during his 23-year NFL career. He hasn't had as much success on the receiving end of passes, however. He dropped a pass during his third Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2017 season. And during Sunday's game in Germany against Seattle, Brady was once again the intended target on a pass that did not exactly pan out.
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Slated for MRI on Friday
Jackson is in line to undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the Achilles injury he suffered during Thursday's win over the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Jackson departed Thursday's contest versus Atlanta due to an apparent Achilles injury, and he ultimately failed to return. The...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Casey Hayward: Makes trip to Charlotte
Hayward (shoulder) traveled with the Falcons for their Thursday night matchup in Carolina, though he was spotted wearing a sling, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. The fact that Hayward traveled with the team suggests that he's made progress in his recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained back in Week 6 versus the 49ers. While the veteran cornerback along with A.J. Terrell (hamstring) continue nursing injuries, Darren Hall, Rashad Fenton and Isaiah Oliver are slated for added reps in the team's secondary.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Not available for backup duties
Bridgewater (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is expected to be inactive this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bridgewater was a limited participant in Friday's practice after a chronic knee issue flared up on him, and while the injury isn't considered a serious one, the Dolphins are inclined to err on the side of caution with the veteran signal-caller by keeping him out this week. Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will likely step in for Bridgewater as the backup to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
