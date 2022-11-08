Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Juul Reaches Financing Deal, Plans to Cut 30% of Jobs to Dodge Bankruptcy
Juul said it reached a financing deal as it seeks to stave off bankruptcy . The company also plans to lay off about a third of its global workforce, or 400 people, and reduce its operating budget by 30% to 40%. Juul has been saddled by legal challenges in recent...
NBC Los Angeles
Inflation Cooled More Than Expected—But Prices Are Still Up 7.7% Since Last Year
Inflation went down faster than expected in October, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 7.7%, according to new Labor Bureau data published Thursday morning. Inflation is down from its 9.1% June year-over-year peak, but still nowhere near the Federal Reserve's benchmark target rate of 2%. Last month, prices for goods...
NBC Los Angeles
UK on the Brink of Recession After Economy Contracts by 0.2% in the Third Quarter
LONDON — The U.K. economy contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2022, signaling what could be the start of a long recession. The preliminary estimate indicates that the economy performed better than expected in the third quarter, despite the downturn. Economists had projected a contraction of 0.5%, according to Refinitiv.
NBC Los Angeles
Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF Surges 14% for Its Best Day Ever
Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF staged a dramatic relief rally Thursday on the back of an easing inflation reading. The fund posted its best day ever. The exchange-traded fund, with $6.9 billion assets under management, jumped more than 14%, its biggest daily pop since its inception in 2014. ARKK's...
NBC Los Angeles
Carl Icahn Says He Still Thinks We Are in a Bear Market Despite Thursday's Rally
Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market, and he believes a recession is still on the horizon. "We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tapestry, WeWork, Rivian and Others
Nio (NIO) – The China-based electric car maker posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but said it expected deliveries to nearly double in the current quarter from a year ago. Nio shares jumped 5.5% in premarket trading. WeWork (WE) – The office-sharing company's stock fell 1.7% in the premarket after...
NBC Los Angeles
Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins
Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
NBC Los Angeles
Goldman Sachs CEO Says He Expects a ‘Reopening' in Capital Markets Next Year
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that he expects capital markets to recover in the upcoming months. "I think what we're going through at the moment is a reset of valuation expectations," he said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that...
Comments / 0