Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
CBS Sports
The Lakers are so obsessed with building a super team that they're refusing to build a coherent one
You could build an All-Star Team around the players the Lakers have leaked their interest in over the past few months. In August, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers would give up two first-round picks for Kyrie Irving. Donovan Mitchell's name made the rounds in September. On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes threw Bradley Beal onto the pile. Oh, and if that wasn't enough intrigue for you, Howard Beck was told that the Lakers are "waiting for a specific player."
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Booms in loss
Davis amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings. Davis was dealing with an illness pregame, but he persevered and supplied a monster effort. He led all Lakers' starters in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. Friday marked his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday
Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sideline. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition
Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles vs. Gobert
Ayton provided nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 win over the Timberwolves. Ayton was ineffective against Rudy Gobert on both ends of the floor, allowing his opponent to accrue 25 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, though Phoenix was victorious. Fantasy managers are probably disappointed with Ayton's muted rebounding and field-goal percentage marks this season. However, putting aside the two games in which he saw fewer than 25 minutes, the center is still averaging 17.1 points on 55.9 percent shooting, 8.4 boards and 1.9 assists.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
CBS Sports
How the Boston Celtics' new game clock trick is confusing referees and frustrating opponents
Late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Aaron Gordon was called for a flagrant foul after he ran over Grant Williams in the backcourt. The bizarre nature of the play and Williams' comical miss on one of the ensuing free throws received most of the attention, but the bigger story was what led to the incident in the first place: the Celtics' new game clock trick.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable at New Orleans
Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans. Nurkic sat out Wednesday's game against the Hornets. Drew Eubanks started in his absence and would presumably do so again if Nurkic is out on the second half of the back-to-back set. Damian Lillard (calf) has already been ruled out, while Jerami Grant (ankle) is questionable.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Payton Henry: Traded to Milwaukee
Henry was traded from the Marlins to the Brewers in exchange for Reminton Batista on Thursday. Henry missed significant time in 2022 after undergoing thumb surgery, but he returned to action at the minor-league level in July and hit .254 with three homers, 14 runs and nine RBI over 23 games at Triple-A Jacksonville to close out the year and will now attempt to carve out a role with the Brewers, who traded him to Miami in 2021.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery
Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss
Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Tyson Miller: Claimed by Milwaukee
Miller was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Thursday. Miller spent most of 2022 at Triple-A, and the Rangers opted not to keep him on the 40-man roster through the offseason. He had a 4.52 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 114:40 K:BB across 89.2 frames in the minors last year.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alec Mills: Outrighted to Triple-A
Mills (back) was activated from the 60-day injured list, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. Mills covered only 17.2 innings last season as he dealt with back and quadriceps issues. The right-hander won't begin the offseason on Chicago's 40-man roster, so he'll have some work to do in spring training in order to have a chance of making the Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster
Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Tyler Zuber: Outrighted to Triple-A
Zuber (shoulder) was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Friday. Zuber hasn't pitched in a game since 2021 due to right shoulder impingement syndrome. He was claimed off waivers from Kansas City in October, but will have to start the season in Triple-A before the Diamondbacks feel comfortable bringing him back to the majors.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas feeling good after freshman Gradey Dick's impressive debut
Some of the most-heralded freshmen in college basketball, for various reasons, missed their season-openers earlier this week — among them Duke's Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead, Arkansas' Nick Smith and UCLA's Adem Bona. That's not ideal. But one five-star freshman who debuted as planned is Kansas guard Gradey Dick — and his season-opening performance was both historic and encouraging for a KU program trying to become the first back-to-back national champion in men's basketball since Billy Donovan's Florida Gators did it in 2006 and 2007.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday
Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry continues to cover for every Warriors blemish, pulls another 40-point rabbit out of his hat
It's rare that an NBA victory in November can be considered big, but the Golden State Warriors got a big one Friday, rallying to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers106-101 to improve to 5-7 on the season. Nobody's getting excited about that record, but it feels worlds better than 4-8. More important,...
Comments / 0