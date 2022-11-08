Read full article on original website
Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases
The consumer price index increased 0.4% for the month and 7.7% from a year ago, both lower than estimates. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core CPI increased 0.3% for the month and 6.3% on an annual basis, also lower than expectations. Prices declined for medical care services, used...
Juul Reaches Financing Deal, Plans to Cut 30% of Jobs to Dodge Bankruptcy
Juul said it reached a financing deal as it seeks to stave off bankruptcy . The company also plans to lay off about a third of its global workforce, or 400 people, and reduce its operating budget by 30% to 40%. Juul has been saddled by legal challenges in recent...
Why Egg Prices Are Surging — But Chicken Prices Are Falling: It's an ‘Act of God' Event, Says Trade Strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
European Markets Close Flat Following Choppy Day's Trade on U.S. Inflation Read
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks were mixed on Friday as the buoyance triggered by a softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price index reading fizzled out. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed fractionally above the flatline, having given up earlier gains of around 0.7%. Basic resources ended 2.6% higher...
Inflation Cooled More Than Expected—But Prices Are Still Up 7.7% Since Last Year
Inflation went down faster than expected in October, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 7.7%, according to new Labor Bureau data published Thursday morning. Inflation is down from its 9.1% June year-over-year peak, but still nowhere near the Federal Reserve's benchmark target rate of 2%. Last month, prices for goods...
UK on the Brink of Recession After Economy Contracts by 0.2% in the Third Quarter
LONDON — The U.K. economy contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2022, signaling what could be the start of a long recession. The preliminary estimate indicates that the economy performed better than expected in the third quarter, despite the downturn. Economists had projected a contraction of 0.5%, according to Refinitiv.
A First Look at Amazon's New Delivery Drone, Slated to Start Deliveries This Year
Nearly a decade after Jeff Bezos first announced drone delivery, Amazon says it's finally ready to start air-dropping packages — literally. The latest drone model will drop packages from 12 feet in the air. "If the drone encounters another aircraft when it's flying, it'll fly around that other aircraft....
Carl Icahn Says He Still Thinks We Are in a Bear Market Despite Thursday's Rally
Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market, and he believes a recession is still on the horizon. "We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."
