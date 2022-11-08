ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

RAMPING UP: BHS grad makes a stronger impact as Friends University RB

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago
After having played recorded very few carries so far this season, Bartlesville High graduate Laken Clowdus has contributed some solid numbers as a running back for Friends (Kan.) University.

During a 55-6 win the week before last against Bethany (Kan.), Clowdus carried the ball seven times for 48 yards, including a 24-yard burst.

He averaged 6.9 yards per attempt.

Clowdus also led the team in receiving, grabbing one catch for 30 yards.

In last Saturday's game, however, Friends suffered a 25-0 loss to Southwesten (Kan.).

Clowdus toted the ball six times for 35 yards (5.8 ypa). His long run of 27 yards led all Friends runners.

For the season, Clowdus has amassed 19 carries for 102 yards and no touchdowns. He has made one reception for 30 yards.

Last year, Friends ran for his single-game career high -- 196 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries, against Bethany. He led Friends in season rushing last year.

Clowdus is a 2020 graduate of Bartlesville High. He averaged about two touchdowns or more per game his senior season.

He also excelled as a wrestler and qualified for state.

