SEC Unfiltered: Time to put more respect on Sanford Stadium's name

By Gentry Estes, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered , the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, Tennessean columnist Gentry Estes takes over:

When I saw what former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge tweeted last week about Georgia's Sanford Stadium being an "overrated" atmosphere and "not that loud and definitely not intimidating," I didn't think it was a particularly good idea for him to put it out there when he did.

I kind of understood what he was saying, though.

As someone who has experienced every SEC stadium except Texas A&M — and none more frequently in the past 25 years than Georgia, where I worked as a beat writer for years — I feel qualified to say that last week I wouldn't have rated Athens among the toughest places to play in the SEC, either.

Much of that is how Sanford Stadium is built. The bridge between the field and the student center across the street is an awesomely scenic location. But the open setup isn't ideal for trapping noise. I've long believed games were louder — when at a fever pitch — on SEC campuses like Tennessee, LSU, Auburn and, actually, South Carolina. (The Gamecocks have the most underrated atmosphere in the league when the fans there are feeling it.)

I told people that before attending Saturday's game in Athens.

But being there changed my mind. Georgia would now be on my shortlist.

It was loud . Deafening, in fact.

Helps to have a really good team playing really well, of course.

But as a player, Ainge didn't face anything like what Tennessee's team did Saturday in terms of noise and quality of opponent. It was by far the loudest I've heard Sanford Stadium, and it was one of the loudest games I've ever witnessed. I'd put it on par with how special the atmosphere was at Neyland Stadium when Alabama was there a few weeks ago.

Noise affected Alabama that day. It affected Tennessee in Athens, too.

There were the false-start penalties, but it also swung the game early when a spectacular punt backed the Vols up at their own 1-yard line. This was on the wrong side of the stadium for Tennessee, the part of the field away from the bridge, in the teeth of the UGA student section. The Vols were lucky not to give up a safety — or even a touchdown — on a third-down fumble. Just seemed like they were fighting uphill from that point.

Overall, it was an eye-opening performance by Georgia's team and by Georgia's fans. Both earned respect.

I don't believe any college team could have gone into Sanford Stadium and won that day. And while I'd seen some good games there, I'd never said that before about that venue.

