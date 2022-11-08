Local 'Do-Gooder' receives recognition

Home Federal bank in Owatonna is excited to announce that they have rewarded Joe Falteysek with $1,000 in cash as part of the bank’s ongoing Seed Money campaign that recognizes and rewards individuals who go above and beyond in the communities they serve.

Falteysek was nominated because he has dedicated his life to providing service and volunteerism on various community projects — from helping out the Steele County Historical Society and Cub Scouts to hosting holiday dinners at the VFW and volunteering at St. Mary’s hospital — all on top of, up until 2021, his full-time carpentry career.

His biggest passion involves recognizing veterans and their families with the Color Guard and Honor Guard. As the current commander, he leads the charge in coordinating local appearances, events, and funerals, where they help families lay their loved veterans to rest — rain or shine.

As a veteran himself, he believes people who have served deserve recognition for all they have done for our country.

“I think it’s important to support veterans for the service that we put in,” Falteysek emphasized.

Falteysek never has to “find” his drive to keep giving back. Even though he is busy with many volunteer opportunities in the community, he is fueled to keep helping because of the families he impacts.

“I get the satisfaction of watching other people enjoy what I’ve done,” he said.

Owatonna Market President Brad Vettrus and Consumer Banking Specialist Connie Kniefel invited Falteysek and his wife, Bev, to the Home Federal branch in Owatonna to surprise him with the Seed Money. Bev Falteysek had to do some “white-lying” to convince her husband that they needed to go to the bank — she told him there was a “problem with their account.”

“I knew something was up,” Joe Falteysek said after being handed the $1,000 in case. “I kept looking at the accounts and I didn’t think you screwed anything up. I’m surprised — thank you very much, I appreciate it.”

Vettrus knows Falteysek from the community and always thought that Falteysek is worthy of recognition.

“He has done so much volunteering quietly while not wanting the acknowledgment from others that he most certainly deserves,” Vettrus said. “It’s just a small token of our appreciation for all that he does. We, at Home Federal, believe in growing our local communities and we are really thankful for Joe and all he has done for Owatonna.”

John Iverson, friend and fellow Honor Guard volunteer, witnesses the direct impact that Falteysek has on the veterans’ community often.

“I have served with Joe on the Honor Guard for 10 years and every comment made about his commitment to veterans and honoring their service is absolutely true,” Iverson said. While Falteysek wants to recognize veterans for all they have done, he never expects recognition for all the efforts he makes himself to improve the Owatonna community which is why Iverson believes Falteysek is the perfect recipient of Seed Money.

Home Federal documented Falteysek’s surprise on video. People can watch his video (along with other Seed Money recipient videos) and learn more about the VFW and how they can help support veterans in their community by visiting JustCallHome.com/SeedMoney — where you can see Home Federal’s Seed Money campaign in action.