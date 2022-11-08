ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Detroit News

Michigan high school football scoreboard: regional finals

Grand Ledge (9-2) at Caledonia (10-1) at E. Kentwood, 1 Sat. Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), 1 Sat. Warren De La Salle 55, Harr. T’ship L'Anse Creuse 7. Zeeland West (10-1) at Muskegon (9-2), 1 Sat. Division 4. Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14. G. Rapids South Christian 28,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Jerry Jacobs spreading energy, seat-belt celebration to Detroit Lions' secondary

Allen Park — Buckle up. With last week's reintroduction of cornerback Jerry Jacobs into the defensive rotation, he's brought much-needed swagger to the Detroit Lions' secondary. And with that, he's also brought back a celebration that's clearly spreading through the team's defensive backs room. On Jacobs' first snap, during...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions storm back, overcome Bears' Justin Fields to end road skid

Chicago — On a brisk, Sunday afternoon in November, the Detroit Lions were able to exorcise some demons at Solider Field. That 13-game streak without a win on the road? That's done. Securing back-to-back wins for the first time since October 2020? Check that one off the list, too. And the Lions did it all by rallying from 14 points down entering the fourth quarter, a feat the team hadn't accomplished in their last 98 tries, dating back to Halloween, 1993.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions still trying to find balance with managing D'Andre Swift's usage

Allen Park — Two weeks after their starting running back returned from injury, the Detroit Lions are still trying to find the right balance with D'Andre Swift's usage. Dealing with residual pain from ankle and shoulder injuries that sidelined him for nearly a month, Swift saw a sharp decline in playing time from two weeks ago to the last game, seeing his snaps dip from 33 against Miami to 10 in Sunday's victory over Green Bay. And Swift could also be seen on the sideline showing some frustration when not given the opportunities to play more by the coaching staff.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft watch: Five prospects to watch for Week 11

Each Saturday during the college football season, we'll highlight five prospects with locally televised matchups who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft, based on projected needs. The list aims to highlight early-, mid- and late-round prospects. This will give you a chance to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Predictions: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Bears game at Soldier Field in Chicago (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions' defense found its groove last weekend, coming up with timely turnovers and stifling the Packers' chances at the end zone, time and time again. Perhaps the most positive sign from that performance was that a chunk of the production came from rookies and second-year players. In the blink of an eye, injuries have turned Detroit's defense from a group that lacks confidence into a group that's so young, they don't know what they don't know. But what we know is that right now, Kerby Joseph, Aidan Hutchinson, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jerry Jacobs — they're all balling, and it really does feel as if veterans like DeShon Elliott have started to become swept up by the energy. So, why not pick them to run it back? Lions, 23-20.
DETROIT, MI

