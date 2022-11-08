Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan high school football scoreboard: regional finals
Grand Ledge (9-2) at Caledonia (10-1) at E. Kentwood, 1 Sat. Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), 1 Sat. Warren De La Salle 55, Harr. T’ship L'Anse Creuse 7. Zeeland West (10-1) at Muskegon (9-2), 1 Sat. Division 4. Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14. G. Rapids South Christian 28,...
Detroit News
Prep football notes: Clarkston earns first regional title since 2018 in thrilling finish
Clarkston won its first regional championship since 2018 when it advanced to the Division 1 state championship game, losing to Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 31-30, in one of the most exciting finishes when it came up short on a two-point conversion with 23 seconds left. Well, Clarkston — 10-2 and...
Detroit News
Michigan holds steady in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll
Michigan is rolling, and holding steady in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. Michigan (10-0, 7-0), fresh off a 34-3 trouncing of Nebraska, remained at No. 3 in this week's rankings, released Sunday. No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five, while the rest of the Top 25...
Detroit News
Belleville football runs past Detroit Catholic Central, 33-10, to win regional title
Belleville — Jermain Crowell wanted to build an identity for his team when he took over the head job at Belleville eight years ago, talking about the way Detroit Catholic Central was known for its smashmouth style of play. Well, Belleville — 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in The...
Detroit News
Jerry Jacobs spreading energy, seat-belt celebration to Detroit Lions' secondary
Allen Park — Buckle up. With last week's reintroduction of cornerback Jerry Jacobs into the defensive rotation, he's brought much-needed swagger to the Detroit Lions' secondary. And with that, he's also brought back a celebration that's clearly spreading through the team's defensive backs room. On Jacobs' first snap, during...
Detroit News
Lions storm back, overcome Bears' Justin Fields to end road skid
Chicago — On a brisk, Sunday afternoon in November, the Detroit Lions were able to exorcise some demons at Solider Field. That 13-game streak without a win on the road? That's done. Securing back-to-back wins for the first time since October 2020? Check that one off the list, too. And the Lions did it all by rallying from 14 points down entering the fourth quarter, a feat the team hadn't accomplished in their last 98 tries, dating back to Halloween, 1993.
Detroit News
Lions still trying to find balance with managing D'Andre Swift's usage
Allen Park — Two weeks after their starting running back returned from injury, the Detroit Lions are still trying to find the right balance with D'Andre Swift's usage. Dealing with residual pain from ankle and shoulder injuries that sidelined him for nearly a month, Swift saw a sharp decline in playing time from two weeks ago to the last game, seeing his snaps dip from 33 against Miami to 10 in Sunday's victory over Green Bay. And Swift could also be seen on the sideline showing some frustration when not given the opportunities to play more by the coaching staff.
Detroit News
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft watch: Five prospects to watch for Week 11
Each Saturday during the college football season, we'll highlight five prospects with locally televised matchups who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft, based on projected needs. The list aims to highlight early-, mid- and late-round prospects. This will give you a chance to...
Detroit News
Predictions: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Bears game at Soldier Field in Chicago (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions' defense found its groove last weekend, coming up with timely turnovers and stifling the Packers' chances at the end zone, time and time again. Perhaps the most positive sign from that performance was that a chunk of the production came from rookies and second-year players. In the blink of an eye, injuries have turned Detroit's defense from a group that lacks confidence into a group that's so young, they don't know what they don't know. But what we know is that right now, Kerby Joseph, Aidan Hutchinson, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jerry Jacobs — they're all balling, and it really does feel as if veterans like DeShon Elliott have started to become swept up by the energy. So, why not pick them to run it back? Lions, 23-20.
