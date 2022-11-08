Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Bears game at Soldier Field in Chicago (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions' defense found its groove last weekend, coming up with timely turnovers and stifling the Packers' chances at the end zone, time and time again. Perhaps the most positive sign from that performance was that a chunk of the production came from rookies and second-year players. In the blink of an eye, injuries have turned Detroit's defense from a group that lacks confidence into a group that's so young, they don't know what they don't know. But what we know is that right now, Kerby Joseph, Aidan Hutchinson, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jerry Jacobs — they're all balling, and it really does feel as if veterans like DeShon Elliott have started to become swept up by the energy. So, why not pick them to run it back? Lions, 23-20.

