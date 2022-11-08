ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Centre Daily

Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Raiders in Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts have had a rollercoaster week, to put it lightly. From the firing of head coach Frank Reich to the hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday, there has been no shortage of headlines around W 56th Street this week. While we have talked about the coaching moves...
Centre Daily

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos-Titans Week 10 Bold Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos are looking to create a winning streak, but it won't be easy on the road vs. the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos are coming off their bye, while the Titans have had health instability at quarterback. What should Broncos fans expect to see on Sunday? Let's go around...
Centre Daily

Dolphins-Browns Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 7-3 in the 2022 season when they face the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:
Centre Daily

Final Vikings-Bills Injury Report: Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer, Dalvin Tomlinson

Will Bills quarterback Josh Allen play against the Vikings on Sunday? That's been the big question all week, and we still don't have a definitive answer yet. Allen (elbow) didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, suggesting there was a good chance backup QB Case Keenum would get the start against his former team. But Allen was able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, resulting in him entering the weekend listed as questionable.
Centre Daily

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Week 10 With Appendicitis

Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss Week 10 due to appendicitis, the team announced. The same weekend the Steelers will welcome back reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, they’ll now miss Fitzpatrick. Through seven games, Fitzpatrick has totaled 45 tackles and 3...
Centre Daily

Why Drake Jackson is Primed to for a Breakout Game Against the Chargers

For once, the 49ers are not the most injured team when they take the field Sunday. The Chargers have plenty of impactful players missing in action when they come to Levi's Stadium. But one player who is of intrigue is the starting right tackle Trey Pipkins. Currently listed with a...
Centre Daily

Josh Allen or No Josh Allen, Bills’ Elite Defense Poses Major Challenge For Vikings

The big story heading into this weekend's highly-anticipated game between the 7-1 Vikings and the 6-2 Bills is the status of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who may or may not be able to play through an elbow injury. If Allen can't play — and that's starting to seem more and more likely — Case Keenum would step in at QB against his former team, and the Bills' offense would become notably less dangerous.
Centre Daily

Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith

The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
